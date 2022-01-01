A map showing the location of Park & Rec DTSP 100 4th Street SouthView gallery

Park & Rec DTSP 100 4th Street South

review star

No reviews yet

100 4th Street South

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Order Again

BOURBON

Bulleit

$10.05

Makers

$10.05

Elijah Craig

$14.02

COCKTAILS

Candy Girl

$12.15

Champagne Popi

$12.15

Dirty Pop

$12.15

Doc Brown

$12.15

Donkey Kong

$12.15

Hawaii 5-0

$12.15

Ice Ice Baby

$12.15

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.22

Party Pouches

$12.15

Sex on the Beach

$8.18

Sip Me Baby One More Time

$12.15

You're My Boy Blue

$12.15

Frozen Vodka/Redbull

$10.05

$20 AYCD

$20.33

Goose&Redbull

$12.15

Rum Runner

$10.05

Grape Ape

$12.15

CORDIALS

Amaretto

$7.01

Baileys

$9.11

Fireball

$7.49

Frangelico

$8.18

Grand Ma

$9.11

Jager

$8.18

Jager Cold Brew

$7.49

Kahlua

$8.18

Rumchata

$7.01

Rumpleminz

$7.01

Southern Comfort

$7.01

Melon

$7.01

Carolyn's

$7.01

DRAFT

Angry Orchard

$7.48

Blue Moon

$5.14

Bud Light

$4.21

Corona

$6.08

Wicked Weed FP

$7.01

GreenBench

$7.49

Guinness

$7.49

Cigar City JA

$7.49

Mango Cart

$7.01

Miller Lite

$5.14

3 Daughters

$7.48

Reef Donkey

$8.18

Sam Adams

$7.01

Stella

$7.48

Yuengling

$4.21

Gulfport Brewery

$8.18

Coors

$4.21

Summer Shandy

$6.08

Pinellas Ale Works

$7.49

Wicked Weed Dr.

$8.18

Cigar City FM

$8.18

Cigar City Guayabera

$7.01

SweetWater Hazy

$7.49

Wicked Weed Burst

$6.54

Wicked Weed Per.

$8.18

Gulfport Brewery

$8.18

Brighter Days

$7.49

Big Storm (Hurricane Party)

$8.18

Dos Equis

$7.01

Shipyard Pumpkin

$8.18

SweetWater G-13

$7.48

Modelo

$7.48

Funky Budda

$7.01

Bell's Two Hearted

$8.18

GIN

Bombay Sapphire

$9.11

Cutwater

$8.18

Hendricks

$10.05

Well

$7.01

RUM

Bacardi

$8.18

Bacardi Flavors

$7.01

Captain

$8.18

Malibu

$8.18

SCOTCH

Johnny Walker Black

$12.15

SHOTS

Bazooka Joe

$8.18

Grape Nerd

$8.18

Green Tea

$4.21

Gummy Bear Shot

$7.49

Irish Car Bomb

$10.05

Jager Bomb

$10.05

Johnny Vegas

$10.05

Kamikaze

$8.18

Lemon Drop

$7.49

Luigi's Lemon Ice

$8.18

Now and Later

$8.18

Smirnoff Vodka Bomb

$9.11

Vegas Bomb

$10.05

White Tea

$4.21

YBombs

$13.09

Liquid Mary J

$10.05

Starburst Shot

$8.18

TEQUILA

Altos

$7.49

Casamigos

$16.12+

Cazadoras Blanco

$7.49

Cazadoras Repo

$7.49

Cincoro

$26.17+

Don Julio 1942

$38.32+

Don Julio Blanco

$10.05

Don Julio Repo

$14.02

Milagro Repo

$10.05

Milagro Silver

$10.05

Patron Repo

$14.02

Patron Silver

$10.05

Codigo

$12.15

Well Tequila

$4.21

Calirosa

$12.15

818 Tequila

$14.02

Patron Anejo

$26.17

Extra Anejo Patron

$36.45

Codigo rose

$12.15

Codigo repo

$12.15

VODKA

Titos

$10.05

Grey Goose

$10.05

Absolut

$6.08

Absolut Flavors

$6.08

Deep Eddys

$8.18

Grey Goose Flavors

$9.11+

Goose&Redbull

$12.15

Ketel

$10.05

Ketel Botanicals

$9.11

Smirnoff

$7.49

Well Vod

$4.21

WHISKY

Crown

$9.11

Crown Flavors

$9.11

Jack Daniels

$9.11

Jack Flavors

$8.18

Jameson

$6.08

Jameson Flavors

$7.49

Proper 12

$7.01

Skrewball

$7.49

Well

$7.01

WINE

Pinot Gris

$8.18

Pinot Noir

$8.18

Rose

$8.18

Prosecco

$8.18

TALLBOYS

BUD LIGHT TB

$5.14

Mich Ultra TB

$5.14

Blue Moon TB

$5.14

MILLER LITE TB

$5.14

CORONA TB

$4.21

COORS TB

$5.14

YUENGLING TB

$5.14

Twisted Tea

$5.14

SELTZERS

WHITE CLAW

$5.14

HIGH NOON

$7.01

ONDA

$7.01

Truly

$7.01

VIP BOTTLES

$150 Bottle

$150.00

$200 BOTTLE

$200.00

$350 Package

$350.00

$6 Shooters

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$250.00

Captain

$250.00

Casamigos

$350.00

Cincoro

$450.00

Don Julio

$350.00

Don julio 1942

$650.00

Hendricks

$350.00

Jameson

$300.00

Johnny Walker Black

$400.00

Ketel

$300.00

Titos

$300.00

Prosecco

$50.00

Beer Bucket 6PK

$28.00

Red Bull Bucket 6PK

$25.00

Seltzer Bucket 6PK

$40.00

Greygoose

$300.00

Bacardi

$250.00

Crown

$300.00

Jack Daniels

$300.00

Milagro

$300.00

Malibu

$250.00

VIP Wristbands

$40.00

$250 Btl

$250.00

N/A BEV

Red Bull

$5.14

Soda

$3.04

Juice

$3.04

Water Bottle

$3.04

SPECIALS

AYCD

$20.33

$3 House Special

$3.04

$5 Shot Special

$5.14

$20 Pitcher

$20.10

$4.00 Special

$4.21

$6.00 Special

$6.08

$10 Pitcher

$10.05

12 Pk Beer Cooler

$40.00

12 Pk WC Cooler

$45.00

6 Pk Cooler Beer

$20.00

Bar Crawl Specials

$3 House Special

$3.04

$5 Shot Special

$5.14

Caza Spec.

$5.14

$ 5 TallBoy

$5.14

Merch

Hats

$20.00

Womens Shirt

$25.00

Mens Shirts

$30.00

Koosie

$5.00

Fanny Packs

$15.00

Tank Tops

$20.00

Bites + Shareables

Chicken Tenders

$11.22

Hand Breaded Chicken w/ Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.05

Mozzarella with side Marinara

Soft Pretzels

$10.05

Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese & Dark Ale Mustard

90's Nachos

$12.15

Chips, Queso, Pico, Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, w/ Choice of Meat

Wings

$12.15

Wings w/ Buffalo, Thai Chili, Honey Sriracha, or Naked

Messy Fries

$10.05

Fries w/ Cheese, Bacon, & Ranch

Sliders

$12.15

$5.00 Toast cup

$5.00

Flatbreads

The Lunch Room

$12.15

Cheese

Buff Chick Pizza

$13.09

Buffalo Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Ranch

Burgers

Old School Burger

$13.09

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, American Cheese & Get Rec'd Sauce

Still Smokin'

$15.19

Pulled Pork, Fried Onions, Chedder Cheese & BBQ Sauce

Handhelds

Basic Chick

$11.22

Grilled, Fried or Blackened Chicken w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Honey Mustard - Bun or Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.22Out of stock

Grilled Chicken w/ Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Hard Boiled Egg w/ Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken

$12.15

Buffalo Chicken w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese or Ranch on a Bun or Wrap

SideKicks

Thin Cut Fries

$4.21

Sweet Tater Tots

$5.14

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.04

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Ginger Ale

Red Bull

$5.14

Regular, Sugar Free, Tropical, Watermelon, Blueberry & Coco

Juices

$3.04

Orange, Pineapple, Grape, Cranberry & Grapefruit

Catering

Tenders

$60.00+

Wings

$70.00+

Pretzels

$45.00+

TB Sliders

$36.00+

Fries

$55.00+

Buffalo Wrap

$60.00+

Cheese FB

$12.00

Buff FB

$15.00

Sweet Tots

$60.00+

Cookies

$18.00+

Donuts

$45.00+

Salad

$30.00

Cover Charge

$10.00

$10.00

$20.00

$20.00

$5.00

$5.00

$1.00

$1.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

