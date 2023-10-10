- Home
Park Social 2525 Brownsville Road
2525 Brownsville Road
Library, PA 15129
Main Menu
Appetizer
10 Wings
10 wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and ranch or bleu cheese
6 Wings
6 wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and ranch or bleu cheese
Bunch of Fries
Your choice of tater tots, shoestring or waffle fries
Chicken Tenders
5 crisp y breaded all white meat tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce Toss 'em in a wing sauce +1.00
Portabella Mushrooms
5 Strips of breaded portabella mushrooms served with ranch
Loaded Taters
Your choice of tater tots, shoestring or waffle fries loaded with cheese and bacon
Onion Rings
Thick sliced onions, breaded and fried. Served with petal sauce
Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese
4 warm, soft pub pretzel sticks served with beer cheese
Provolone Sticks
provolone sticks 5 Provolone cheese sticks breaded in Italian seasoned bread crumbs and fried until perfectly gooey. Served with marinara sauce
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Zucchini Fries
Breaded and fried zucchini fries served with marinara or horsey sauce
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of spinach, artichokes and cheeses. Served with crispy flatbread and tortilla chips.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy, cheesy, spicy dip with chicken and a little heat. Served with crispy flatbread and tortilla chips.
Hummus Dip
Pureed chickpeas blended with olive oil, salt and garlic. Served with flatbread and tortilla chips or carrots and celery.
Loaded Nachos
Heaping pile of tortilla chips topped cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Pepperoni Cheese Bites
8 flavorful bites filled with Provolone cheese and hearty Pepperoni coated in a Foccacia style batter served with marinara sauce.
Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
For the Buffalo chicken wing lovers! Grilled chicken breast in a spicy buffalo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Margherita Flatbread
A thin layer of our house tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Pepperoni Flatbread
House tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
Spinach and Artichoke Flat Bread
Topped with creamy spinach and artichoke sauce and mozzarella cheese
Power Bowls
Southwest Chicken
Quinoa bowl topped with southwest seasoned chicken, spring mix, red peppers, diced onions, jalapenos, Black beans, corn, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, and cheddar cheese. Served with a lime vinaigrette.
Mediterranean
Quinoa bowl topped with spinach, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hummus, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with Mediterranean feta dressing.
Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing 5.95
Chef Salad
Chicken Salad
Choice of mixed greens or spinach topped with onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fries, shredded cheese, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken toss in buffalo sauce +1.00
House Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and shredded cheese
Salmon Salad
Romaine topped with cherry tomatoes cucumbers, candied pecans, goat cheese, cranberries, and Salmon
Steak Salad
Choice of mixed greens or spinach topped with onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fries, shredded cheese, and grilled steak 14.95
Soft Drinks (Copy)
Sandwich
Hamburger
Our juicy 8 ounce burger served on a fresh bun with your choice of toppings
Classic Club
Sliced ham and turkey stacked with American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread
Reuben
Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread
Rachel
Turkey Bacon Swiss
Just like the name says! Sliced turkey breast with crisp bacon and swiss cheese on your choice of grilled white or rye bread
Grilled Cheese
BLT
A mountain of thick cut bacon with fresh tomatoes, crispy lettuce and mayo on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread add avocado +2.00
Italian Hoagie
Sliced ham, genoa salami and capicola with provolone cheese baked on a fresh hoagie bun and topped with onion, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing 12.95
Steak Hoagie
Thinly sliced steak grilled with peppers, onions and mushrooms, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie bun topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Fish Sandwich
A hometown favorite! Breaded cod, fried and served on a fresh bun. add fried onions or lettuce and tomato +.50 add cheese + 1
Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken on a soft, fresh bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad topped with your choice of cheese and sliced tomatoes on your choice of grilled white, wheat or rye bread.
Wrap
Steak Wrap
Juicy steak with grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, provolone, croutons & Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Dressing/Sauces
SD Cheese Sauce
SD Marinara
SD Horsey Sauce
SD Hot
SD Mild
SD BBQ
SD Bourbon
SD Honey Hot
SD Sweet Chilli
SD Ranch
SD Bleu Cheese
SD Honey Mustard
SD Balsamic
SD Italian
SD Lime Balsamic
SD 1000 Island
SD Mediterranean
SD Garlic Parm
Drink Menu
Soft Drinks
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandran
Absolut peach
Absolut Peppar
Absolut Raz
Absolut Vanilla
Absolut Watermelon
Belvedere
Chopin
Firefly
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Pinnacle Whipped
Stoli
Three Olive Berry
Three Olives
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Grape
Three Olives Pomegranate
Titos
Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Absolut Mandarin
DBL Absolut Peach
DBL Absolut Peppar
DBL Absolut Raz
DBL Absolut Vanilla
DBL Absolut Watermelon
DBL Belvedere
DBL Chopin
DBL Firefly
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Pinnacle Whipped
DBL Stoli
DBL Three Olives
DBL Three Olives Berry
DBL Three Olives Cherry
DBL Three Olives Grape
DBL Three Olives Pomegranate
DBL Titos
DBL Well Vodka
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Gordons
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Brokers
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Gordons
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Brokers
Bacardi
Bacardi Cherry
Bacardi Dragon Berry
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi O
Bacardi Raz
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers
Well Rum
Bacardi Melon
Bacardi Peach
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Dragon Berry
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Bacardi Melon
DBL Bacardi O
DBL Bacardi Peach
DBL Bacardi Raz
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Malibu
DBL Meyers
DBL Well Rum
1800 Silver
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Cassamigos
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Silver
Ghost
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
DBL Cuervo Gold
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Ghost
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cassamigos
DBL 1800 Silver
American Honey
Angels Envy
Bird Dog Blackberry
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Peach
Ezra 99
Fireball
Four Roses
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Old Grand Dad
Seagram 7
Skrewball
Tullamore Dew
VO
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Windsor
Woodford Reserve
Crown Vanilla
Johnny Walker Blue
DBL American Honey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Bird Dog Blackberry
DBL Bulliet
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Fireball
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Old Grand Dad
DBL Seagram 7
DBL Tullamore Dew
DBL VO
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Windsor
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Ezra 99
DBL Four Roses
DBL Crown Vanilla
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenlivet
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnny Walker Blue
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Dewars
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
Five Farm
Frangelico
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Rum Orchata
Rumpleminze
Sambuca
Shanky
Southern Comfort
Yukon Jack
Cocktails
Appletini
1 1/2oz vodka 1 1/2oz apple schnapps 3oz apple juice serve in chilled martini glass
Caramel Appletini
1 oz Five Farm 1/2oz Apple Pucker 1/2oz Vodka 4oz Cream Drizzle Martini glass with caramel
Caramel Delight Martini
1/2oz Vanilla Absolut, 1/2oz Vanilla Schnapps, 1/2oz Tuaca 1/2 Frangelico 4oz of cream Shake and serve in martini glass drizzled w/Caramel
Chocolate Tini
1/2oz Whipped Vodka 1/2oz Chocolate vodka 1/2oz Kahlua 3oz cream Shake and pour into martini glass drizzle with chocolate
Cosmopolitan
3oz Vodka 2oz Cranberry Juice Splash of lime juice Serve in martini glass garnish w/ lime
Cran Peach Float Martini
Top 3/4oz Malibu 3/4oz Peach Schnapps, 2oz Cranberry juice Bottom 3/4oz Blue Curacao and 1oz Pineapple juice Pour Top in chilled martini glass then layer the bottom over a spoon down the side of the glass
Expresso Martini
Gin Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
2oz Absolut Citron 1oz sours 1oz starry squeeze 2 lemon slices Shake and serve in martini glass rimmed with sugar Garnish with lemon slice
Pomegranate Martini
1 oz 3 Olives Pomegranate 1oz Peach Schnapps equal parts of Cranberry and Orange Juice Serve in chilled martini glass garnish w/ orange slice
Vodka Martini
Berry Lemonade
1oz Olives Berry 1oz absolut citron 1/2 Razzmatazz Lemonade Blend and pour into XL Glass Garnish w/ lemon
Strawberry Daiquiri
Hurricane
Blend 1oz mango rum 1/2oz myers rum 1oz Bacardi Splash of OJ, pineapple juice, and peach mix 1/2oz grenadine at the bottom of XL Glass and pour mix on top Garnish with orange and cherry
Blue Hawaiian
Blend 1oz Whipped Vodka 1oz coconut Rum, Pina Colada Mix pour 1/2oz Blue Curacao at bottom of XL glass and pour in blended mix
Mud Slide
Blend 1oz Absolut Vanilla 1/2 baileys 1/2oz Kahlua and 4oz cream Serve in Heavy margarita glass drizzled w/ chocolate
Peach Berry Passion
Blend 1/2ozMango Rum 1/2oz Peach Rum 1/2oz Strawberry Vodka, 1/2ozTriple Sec, and Strawberry Mix Serve in XL glass Garnish w/ orange
Frose’
Blend 4oz Rosé wine 4ozstrawberry mix 1 1/2oz titos 1/2oz lemon juice Serve in XL glass garnish w/lemon slice
Long Island Iced Tea
1/2oz Vodka 1/2oz Rum 1/2oz Gin 1/2oz Triple Sec Sours, OJ, and Pepsi Shake and Serve in XL Glass
Premium Long Island
1/2oz Titos 1/2oz Bacardi 1/2oz Beefeaters 1/2oz Grand Marnier Sours, OJ, and Pepsi Shake and serve in XL Glass
Igloo Tea
1/2oz Berry Vodka, 1/2oz Berry Rum 1/2oz Gin 1/2oz Blue Curacao Sours and Starry Shake and serve in XL Glass
Watermelon Long Island
1/2oz Melon Vodka 1/2oz Bacardi 1/2oz Melon Liqueur 1/2oz Watermelon Liqueur 1/2oz Blue Curacao Sours and Starry Shake and serve in XL Glass
Berry Blast
1/2oz 3 Olives Berry 1/2oz Absolut Razz 1/2oz Bacardi Razz 1/2oz Firefly 1oz Berry Mix and Sierra Mist Shake and serve in XL glass
Peach Iced Tea
1oz Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka 1/2oz Bacardi Limon 3/4 Peach Schnapps Iced Tea, and Sours Shake and serve in XL glass Garnish w/ lemon
Caramel Apple Tea
1/2oz Absolut Pear 1/2oz Bacardi, 1/2oz Melon Schnapps 1/2oz Triple Sec 1/2oz Caramel, Sierra Mist, and Cranberry Juice Shake and serve in XL glass
Alabama Slammer
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Cranberry Margarita
1 1/2oz Cuervo Sierra Mist, Cranberry Juice, and Lime juice Serve in margarita glass rimmed w/salt Garnish w/ lime
Gimlet
2 1/2oz Gin 1/2oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Simple syrup Serve in rocks glass over ice Garnish with lime
Legends of the Fall
3/4oz Jack Daniels 3/4oz Amaretto 2 part Pineapple juice, 1 part Cranberry Juice Serve in tall glass
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Nuts and Berries
1oz Bailey's 1oz Raspberry liqueur 2oz cream Shake and serve in highball glass over ice
Raspberry Truffle
1oz Absolut Razz 1/2oz Raspberry Liqueur 1/2oz Chocolate Liqueur Cream Shake and serve in highball glass
Roasted Toasted Almond
1oz Vodka 1/2oz Kahlua 1/2oz Amaretto Cream Shake and serve in highball glass
Rum Runner
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
1 1/2oz Vodka Grapefruit and cranberry juice Serve in highball glass
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Old Fashioned
White Russian
Black Russian
Sex on the beach
Harvest Mule
1 1/2 Absolut pear Equal parts apple cider and ginger beer Serve in copper mug
Beer
18oz Blue Moon
18oz Brew Dog Elvis Juice
18oz Coors Light
18oz Fat Heads Head Hunter
18oz Fat Tire
18oz Fatheads (Seasonal)
18oz Guiness
18oz Helltown
18oz IC Light
18oz Labatt
18oz Michelob Ultra
18oz Miller Lite
18oz Modelo
18oz New Trail
18oz Sam Adams (Seasonal)
18oz Southern Tier (Seasonal)
18oz Stella
18oz Troges (seasonal)
18oz Yuengling
18oz Zombie Dust
18oz Lagunitas
Miller Lite Pitcher
Coors Light Pitcher
IC Light Pitcher
Michelob Ultra Pitcher
Yuenling Pitcher
Modelo Pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
Sam Adams Pitcher
Labatt Pitcher
Angry Orchard
Angry Orchard Green Apple
Block House
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Dog Fish
Flight
Heineken
Heineken Zero
IC Light
IC Light Mango
Iron City
Jacko
MGD
Michelob Ultra
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Miller 64
Miller Highlife
Miller Light
Modelo
Rolling Rock
Sam Boston
Smirnoff ice
Stone IPA
Straub
Twisted Tea
Yuengling
Aslin Clear Nights
Aslin Daddy Juice
Atomic Pumpkin
Bells 2 Hearted
Bells Change of Heart
Bells Lager for the Lakes
Bells Oberon
Brew Dog
Fat Heads Bumble Berry
Great Lakes Crush Worthy
Great Lakes Dortmunder
Great Lakes Haze Craft
Great Lakes Mexican Lager
Great Lakes Tropic Coastal
Helltown Buffy
Helltown Latis
Helltown Salem
High Noon Tequila
High Noon Vodka
Hoop Tea
Hopora
Lolli Hop
New Trail Broken Heels
Perpetual
Southern Tier Hoptomic
Southern Tier IPA
Southern Tier Juice Jolt
Southern Tier Nu Haze
Southern Tier X2
Surfside
The Beast
Threadbare Ciderday
Threadbare Cranberry Mule
Threadbare Pumpkin Patch
Troegs Oktoberfest
Victory Dirt Wolf
Victory Golden Monkey
Victory Motherly Love
Victory Prima Pilsner
Victory Sour Monkey
Voo Doo Cashmerize
VooDoo Haze Glare
VooDoo IPA
VooDoo Xperimental
White Claw
Wine
Shots
Alabama Slammer
Apple Jacks
Blow Job
Cherry Bomb
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Dirty Girl Scout
Green Tea
Gummy Beer
Irish Breakfast
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Mexican Candy Shot
Mind Eraser
Mini Beer
Red Headed Slut
Scooby Snack
Snake Bite
Southern Blues
Southern Peach
Star Burst
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
White Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2525 Brownsville Road, Library, PA 15129
