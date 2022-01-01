- Home
- /
- Sugarcreek
- /
- Park Street Pizza - 215 Dover Rd NW
Park Street Pizza 215 Dover Rd NW
941 Reviews
$$
215 Dover Rd NW
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Seasonal Shareables
Seasonal Salads
Cleo Salad
Sweet and crunchy romaine hearts, an oversized savory, salty and cheesy Parm Crisp, topped with paper thin Parmesan cheese and our house made Cleo dressing. An extravagant dressing made from cheese rubbed with honey and sea salt, little garlicky, a little peppery and extremely creamy.
Seasonal Pizzas
Large Sleepy Hollow
Featuring a sweet fig preserve, roasted local pumpkin from Sweetwater Farm, two types of mozzarella, thick cut applewood bacon, fresh basil
Medium Sleepy Hollow
Featuring a sweet fig preserve, roasted local pumpkin from Sweetwater Farm, two types of mozzarella, thick cut applewood bacon, fresh basil
Small Sleepy Hollow
Featuring a sweet fig preserve, roasted local pumpkin from Sweetwater Farm, two types of mozzarella, thick cut applewood bacon, fresh basil
Signature Pizzas
Large Deluxe
a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers
Large Colossal Italian
Double layer of provolone cheese, house red sauce, fresh garlic, spicy sausage, locally raised organic Italian sausage, mozzarella, old world pepperoni, and local basil.
Large Chicken Bacon Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos
Large Great White Chicken
An old classic that never goes out of style. Locally raised grilled chicken on a white pizza, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, red onion, hot peppers, green bell peppers, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, fresh basil.
Large Hawaiian
A Blend of our BBQ and Pizza Sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Large Meatlover
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free ham, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella
Large Cowboy Chicken
BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
Large Calabrese & Sausage
Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil
Large Primo Pepperoni
Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.
Large Veggie Patch
olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza
Large Greek Pizza
olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano
Large Heater
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey
Large Buffalo Chicken
ranch sauce, locally raised all-natural grilled chicken breast, red onion, green peppers, mozzarella, and cheddar drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce
Large Rustic Chicken Pesto
house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)
Large Modern Margherita
olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil
Large Bahler Street
This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!
Large Veluxe
Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.
Large Sleepy Hollow
Featuring a sweet fig preserve, roasted local pumpkin from Sweetwater Farm, two types of mozzarella, thick cut applewood bacon, fresh basil
Large Half & Half
Medium Deluxe
a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers
Medium Colossal Italian
Double layer of provolone cheese, house red sauce, fresh garlic, spicy sausage, locally raised organic Italian sausage, mozzarella, old world pepperoni, and local basil.
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos
Medium Great White Chicken
An old classic that never goes out of style. Locally raised grilled chicken on a white pizza, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, red onion, hot peppers, green bell peppers, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, fresh basil.
Medium The Hawaiian
A Blend of our BBQ and Pizza Sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Medium Meatlover Pizza
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free ham, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella
Medium Cowboy Chicken
BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
Medium Calabrese & Sausage
Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil
Medium Primo Pepperoni
Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.
Medium Veggie Patch
olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza
Medium Greek Pizza
olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano
Medium Heater
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey
Medium Buffalo Chicken
ranch sauce, locally raised all-natural grilled chicken breast, red onion, green peppers, mozzarella, and cheddar drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce
Medium Rustic Chicken Pesto
house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)
Medium Modern Margherita
olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil
Medium Bahler Street
This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!
Medium Veluxe
Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.
Medium Sleepy Hollow
Featuring a sweet fig preserve, roasted local pumpkin from Sweetwater Farm, two types of mozzarella, thick cut applewood bacon, fresh basil
Medium Half & Half
Small Deluxe
a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers
Small Colossal Italian
Double layer of provolone cheese, house red sauce, fresh garlic, spicy sausage, locally raised organic Italian sausage, mozzarella, old world pepperoni, and local basil.
Small Chicken Bacon Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos
Small Great White Chicken
An old classic that never goes out of style. Locally raised grilled chicken on a white pizza, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, red onion, hot peppers, green bell peppers, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, fresh basil.
Small The Hawaiian
A Blend of our BBQ and Pizza Sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Small Meatlover Pizza
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free ham, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella
Small Cowboy Chicken
BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
Small Calabrese & Sausage
Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil
Small Primo Pepperoni
Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.
Small Veggie Patch
olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza
Small Greek Pizza
olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano
Small Heater
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey
Small Buffalo Chicken
ranch sauce, locally raised all-natural grilled chicken breast, red onion, green peppers, mozzarella, and cheddar drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce
Small Rustic Chicken Pesto
house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)
Small Modern Margherita
olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil
Small Bahler Street
This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!
Small Veluxe
Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.
Small Sleepy Hollow
Featuring a sweet fig preserve, roasted local pumpkin from Sweetwater Farm, two types of mozzarella, thick cut applewood bacon, fresh basil
Small Half & Half
Salads
Park Street Salad
romaine and baby lettuces, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, feta cheese, house blackberry balsamic dressing
Italian Salad
romaine and local baby lettuces, shaved parmesan, crispy old world pepperoni, whole black olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, rainbow carrots, Italian basil dressing
Farmhouse Salad
romaine and local baby lettuces, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, rainbow carrots, tomatoes, local cheddar cheese
Kale & Quinoa Salad
shredded tuscan kale, red peppers, quinoa, raw sunflower seeds, red grapes, house preserved lemon, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, our champagne vinaigrette dressing
Gypsy Greek Salad
romaine and local baby lettuces, kalamata olives, diced red pepper, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, feta cheese, housemade quinoa crunch, our special Gypsy dressing
Side Salad
romaine and local baby lettuces, rainbow carrots, purple cabbage, grape tomato, choice of dressing
Cleo Salad
Sweet and crunchy romaine hearts, an oversized savory, salty and cheesy Parm Crisp, topped with paper thin Parmesan cheese and our house made Cleo dressing. An extravagant dressing made from cheese rubbed with honey and sea salt, little garlicky, a little peppery and extremely creamy.
Shareables
Bread Sticks
Our signature hand-stretched fresh dough, melted mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara and garlic butter
Cheese Sticks
breaded mozzarella sticks with housemade marinara sauce
Southwest Rolls
smoked chicken, black beans, corn, red peppers, and jack cheese in a crispy flour tortilla with chipotle ranch sauce
Loaded Fries
with local cheddar, bacon and fresh jalapenos with cool ranch dip
Gluten Free Garlic Bread
housemade gluten free dough, minced garlic and extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, and herbs. Our marinara sauce and garlic butter dip included.
French Fries
4 Cheese Arancini
Brand new item! House made classic arancini made with rice, stuffed with parmesan, pecorino Romano, mozzarella, provolone, tossed in a panko breading, fried crispy. Served with our spicy marinara.
Boneless
Small Boneless (5-6pcs)
Antibiotic free white meat chicken with a crunchy breading. perfect for dipping or tossed in any of our sauces.
Medium Boneless (10-12pcs)
Antibiotic free white meat chicken with a crunchy breading. perfect for dipping or tossed in any of our sauces.
Large Boneless (15-18pcs)
Antibiotic free white meat chicken with a crunchy breading. perfect for dipping or tossed in any of our sauces.
Party Boneless (28-30pcs)
Antibiotic free white meat chicken with a crunchy breading. perfect for dipping or tossed in any of our sauces.
Classic
Small Classic (6pcs)
Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**
Medium Classic (12pcs)
Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**
Large Classic (18pcs)
Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**
Party Classic (30pcs)
Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**
Meatless Wings
6pc Meatless
composed of mycoprotein, which is essentially fermented mushroom that's high in protein and fiber, low in saturated fat, and contains zero cholesterol. These are vegetarian but not vegan because they do contain small amounts of egg and dairy. We fry these crispy in sunflower oil and toss in your choice of sauce.
Sandwiches
Italian Sandwich
Served on a toasted artisan roll. Freshly sliced Italian meats, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, red onion, roasted tomato, hot mix relish, Italian basil dressing.
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
local grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, fresh lettuce, roasted tomato, Italian basil dressing
Gluten Free Pizzas
Medium BYO
Medium GF Deluxe
a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers
Medium GF Chicken Bacon Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos
Medium GF Great White Chicken
All natural locally raised chicken breast, fresh tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, hot banana peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, drizzled with premium olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, and feta cheeses.
Medium GF The Hawaiian
A Blend of our BBQ and Pizza Sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Medium GF Meatlover Pizza
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free ham, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella
Medium GF Cowboy Chicken
BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
Medium GF Calabrese & Sausage
Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil
Medium GF Primo Pepperoni
Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.
Medium GF Veggie Patch
olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza
Medium GF Greek Pizza
olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano
Medium GF Heater
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey
Medium GF Buffalo Chicken
ranch sauce, locally raised all-natural grilled chicken breast, red onion, green peppers, mozzarella, and cheddar drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce
Medium GF Rustic Chicken Pesto
house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)
Medium GF Modern Margherita
olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil
Medium GF Bahler Street
This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!
Medium GF Veluxe
Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.
Gluten Free Shareables
Gluten Free Salads
Entree Park Street Salad GF
romaine and baby lettuces, bourbon candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, feta cheese, house blackberry balsamic dressing
Entree Italian Salad GF
romaine and local baby lettuces, shaved parmesan, crispy old world pepperoni, whole black olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, rainbow carrots, Italian basil dressing
Entree Farmhouse Salad GF
romaine and local baby lettuces, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, rainbow carrots, tomatoes, local cheddar cheese
Entree Gypsy Greek Salad GF
romaine and local baby lettuces, kalamata olives, diced red pepper, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, feta cheese, housemade quinoa crunch, our special Gypsy dressing
Entree Kale & Quinoa Salad GF
shredded tuscan kale, red peppers, quinoa, raw sunflower seeds, red grapes, house preserved lemon, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, our champagne vinaigrette dressing
Side Salad GF
romaine and local baby lettuces, rainbow carrots, purple cabbage, grape tomato, choice of dressing
Gluten Free Wings
Small Classic (6pcs)
Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**
Medium Classic (12pcs)
Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**
Large Classic (18pcs)
Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**
Party Classic (30pcs)
Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**
Gluten Free Desserts
Vegetarian Pizzas
Large Veggie Patch Vegetarian
olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza
Large Greek Pizza Vegetarian
olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano
Large Modern Margherita Vegetarian
olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil
Large Bahler Street Vegetarian
This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!
Large BYO Vegetarian
Large Veluxe
Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.
Medium Veggie Patch Vegetarian
olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza
Medium Greek Pizza Vegetarian
olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano
Medium Modern Margherita Vegetarian
olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil
Medium Bahler Street Vegetarian
This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!
Medium BYO Vegetarian
Medium Veluxe
Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.
Small Veggie Patch Vegetarian
olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza
Small Greek Pizza Vegetarian
olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano
Small Modern Margherita Vegetarian
olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil
Small Bahler Street Vegetarian
This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!
Small BYO Vegetarian
Small Veluxe
Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.
Vegetarian Shareables
Bread Sticks Vegetarian
Our signature hand-stretched fresh dough, melted mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara and garlic butter
Gluten Free Garlic Bread Vegetarian
housemade gluten free dough, minced garlic and extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, and herbs. Our marinara sauce and garlic butter dip included.
Cheese Sticks
breaded mozzarella sticks with housemade marinara sauce
Vegetarian Salads
Entree Park Street Salad Vegetarian
romaine and baby lettuces, bourbon candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, feta cheese, house blackberry balsamic dressing
Entree Gypsy Greek Salad Vegetarian
romaine and local baby lettuces, kalamata olives, diced red pepper, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, feta cheese, housemade quinoa crunch, our special Gypsy dressing
Entree Kale & Quinoa Salad Vegetarian
shredded tuscan kale, red peppers, quinoa, raw sunflower seeds, red grapes, house preserved lemon, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, our champagne vinaigrette dressing
Side Salad Vegetarian
romaine and local baby lettuces, rainbow carrots, purple cabbage, grape tomato, choice of dressing
Vegetarian Wings
6pc Meatless
composed of mycoprotein, which is essentially fermented mushroom that's high in protein and fiber, low in saturated fat, and contains zero cholesterol. These are vegetarian but not vegan because they do contain small amounts of egg and dairy. We fry these crispy in sunflower oil and toss in your choice of sauce.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
215 Dover Rd NW, Sugarcreek, OH 44681