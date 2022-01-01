Park Street Pizza imageView gallery

Park Street Pizza 215 Dover Rd NW

941 Reviews

$$

215 Dover Rd NW

Sugarcreek, OH 44681

Seasonal Shareables

4 Cheese Arancini

$9.00

Brand new item! House made classic arancini made with rice, stuffed with parmesan, pecorino Romano, mozzarella, provolone, tossed in a panko breading, fried crispy. Served with our spicy marinara.

Seasonal Salads

Cleo Salad

$10.95

Sweet and crunchy romaine hearts, an oversized savory, salty and cheesy Parm Crisp, topped with paper thin Parmesan cheese and our house made Cleo dressing. An extravagant dressing made from cheese rubbed with honey and sea salt, little garlicky, a little peppery and extremely creamy.

Seasonal Pizzas

Large Sleepy Hollow

$19.50

Featuring a sweet fig preserve, roasted local pumpkin from Sweetwater Farm, two types of mozzarella, thick cut applewood bacon, fresh basil

Medium Sleepy Hollow

$17.50

Featuring a sweet fig preserve, roasted local pumpkin from Sweetwater Farm, two types of mozzarella, thick cut applewood bacon, fresh basil

Small Sleepy Hollow

$14.50

Featuring a sweet fig preserve, roasted local pumpkin from Sweetwater Farm, two types of mozzarella, thick cut applewood bacon, fresh basil

Signature Pizzas

Large Deluxe

$19.50

a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers

Large Colossal Italian

$19.50

Double layer of provolone cheese, house red sauce, fresh garlic, spicy sausage, locally raised organic Italian sausage, mozzarella, old world pepperoni, and local basil.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranchero

$19.50

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos

Large Great White Chicken

$19.50

An old classic that never goes out of style. Locally raised grilled chicken on a white pizza, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, red onion, hot peppers, green bell peppers, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, fresh basil.

Large Hawaiian

$19.50

A Blend of our BBQ and Pizza Sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Large Meatlover

$19.50

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free ham, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella

Large Cowboy Chicken

$19.50

BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

Large Calabrese & Sausage

$19.50

Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil

Large Primo Pepperoni

$19.50

Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.

Large Veggie Patch

$19.50

olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza

Large Greek Pizza

$19.50

olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano

Large Heater

$19.50

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey

Large Buffalo Chicken

$19.50

ranch sauce, locally raised all-natural grilled chicken breast, red onion, green peppers, mozzarella, and cheddar drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce

Large Rustic Chicken Pesto

$19.50

house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)

Large Modern Margherita

$19.50

olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil

Large Bahler Street

$19.50

This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!

Large Veluxe

$19.50

Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.

Large Sleepy Hollow

$19.50

Featuring a sweet fig preserve, roasted local pumpkin from Sweetwater Farm, two types of mozzarella, thick cut applewood bacon, fresh basil

Large Half & Half

$19.50

Medium Deluxe

$17.50

a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers

Medium Colossal Italian

$17.50

Double layer of provolone cheese, house red sauce, fresh garlic, spicy sausage, locally raised organic Italian sausage, mozzarella, old world pepperoni, and local basil.

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranchero

$17.50

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos

Medium Great White Chicken

$17.50

An old classic that never goes out of style. Locally raised grilled chicken on a white pizza, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, red onion, hot peppers, green bell peppers, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, fresh basil.

Medium The Hawaiian

$17.50

A Blend of our BBQ and Pizza Sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Medium Meatlover Pizza

$17.50

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free ham, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella

Medium Cowboy Chicken

$17.50

BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

Medium Calabrese & Sausage

$17.50

Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil

Medium Primo Pepperoni

$17.50

Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.

Medium Veggie Patch

$17.50

olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza

Medium Greek Pizza

$17.50

olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano

Medium Heater

$17.50

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

ranch sauce, locally raised all-natural grilled chicken breast, red onion, green peppers, mozzarella, and cheddar drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce

Medium Rustic Chicken Pesto

$17.50

house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)

Medium Modern Margherita

$17.50

olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil

Medium Bahler Street

$17.50

This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!

Medium Veluxe

$17.50

Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.

Medium Sleepy Hollow

$17.50

Featuring a sweet fig preserve, roasted local pumpkin from Sweetwater Farm, two types of mozzarella, thick cut applewood bacon, fresh basil

Medium Half & Half

$17.50

Small Deluxe

$14.50

a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers

Small Colossal Italian

$14.50

Double layer of provolone cheese, house red sauce, fresh garlic, spicy sausage, locally raised organic Italian sausage, mozzarella, old world pepperoni, and local basil.

Small Chicken Bacon Ranchero

$14.50

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos

Small Great White Chicken

$14.50

An old classic that never goes out of style. Locally raised grilled chicken on a white pizza, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, red onion, hot peppers, green bell peppers, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, fresh basil.

Small The Hawaiian

$14.50

A Blend of our BBQ and Pizza Sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Small Meatlover Pizza

$14.50

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free ham, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella

Small Cowboy Chicken

$14.50

BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

Small Calabrese & Sausage

$14.50

Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil

Small Primo Pepperoni

$14.50

Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.

Small Veggie Patch

$14.50

olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza

Small Greek Pizza

$14.50

olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano

Small Heater

$14.50

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey

Small Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

ranch sauce, locally raised all-natural grilled chicken breast, red onion, green peppers, mozzarella, and cheddar drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce

Small Rustic Chicken Pesto

$14.50

house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)

Small Modern Margherita

$14.50

olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil

Small Bahler Street

$14.50

This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!

Small Veluxe

$14.50

Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.

Small Sleepy Hollow

$14.50

Featuring a sweet fig preserve, roasted local pumpkin from Sweetwater Farm, two types of mozzarella, thick cut applewood bacon, fresh basil

Small Half & Half

$14.50

Sauce Sides

Extra Garlic Cup

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Large Build Your Own

$12.00

Medium Build Your Own

$10.00

Small Build Your Own

$8.00

Sauce Sides

Extra Garlic Cup

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00

Salads

Park Street Salad

$9.95

romaine and baby lettuces, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, feta cheese, house blackberry balsamic dressing

Italian Salad

$9.95

romaine and local baby lettuces, shaved parmesan, crispy old world pepperoni, whole black olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, rainbow carrots, Italian basil dressing

Farmhouse Salad

$9.95

romaine and local baby lettuces, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, rainbow carrots, tomatoes, local cheddar cheese

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$9.95

shredded tuscan kale, red peppers, quinoa, raw sunflower seeds, red grapes, house preserved lemon, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, our champagne vinaigrette dressing

Gypsy Greek Salad

$9.95

romaine and local baby lettuces, kalamata olives, diced red pepper, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, feta cheese, housemade quinoa crunch, our special Gypsy dressing

Side Salad

$4.00

romaine and local baby lettuces, rainbow carrots, purple cabbage, grape tomato, choice of dressing

Cleo Salad

$10.95

Sweet and crunchy romaine hearts, an oversized savory, salty and cheesy Parm Crisp, topped with paper thin Parmesan cheese and our house made Cleo dressing. An extravagant dressing made from cheese rubbed with honey and sea salt, little garlicky, a little peppery and extremely creamy.

Shareables

Bread Sticks

$9.00

Our signature hand-stretched fresh dough, melted mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara and garlic butter

Cheese Sticks

$6.95

breaded mozzarella sticks with housemade marinara sauce

Southwest Rolls

$9.00

smoked chicken, black beans, corn, red peppers, and jack cheese in a crispy flour tortilla with chipotle ranch sauce

Loaded Fries

$8.95

with local cheddar, bacon and fresh jalapenos with cool ranch dip

Gluten Free Garlic Bread

$9.00

housemade gluten free dough, minced garlic and extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, and herbs. Our marinara sauce and garlic butter dip included.

French Fries

$2.50

4 Cheese Arancini

$9.00

Brand new item! House made classic arancini made with rice, stuffed with parmesan, pecorino Romano, mozzarella, provolone, tossed in a panko breading, fried crispy. Served with our spicy marinara.

Boneless

Small Boneless (5-6pcs)

$6.95

Antibiotic free white meat chicken with a crunchy breading. perfect for dipping or tossed in any of our sauces.

Medium Boneless (10-12pcs)

$11.95

Antibiotic free white meat chicken with a crunchy breading. perfect for dipping or tossed in any of our sauces.

Large Boneless (15-18pcs)

$16.95

Antibiotic free white meat chicken with a crunchy breading. perfect for dipping or tossed in any of our sauces.

Party Boneless (28-30pcs)

$26.95

Antibiotic free white meat chicken with a crunchy breading. perfect for dipping or tossed in any of our sauces.

Classic

Small Classic (6pcs)

$6.95

Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**

Medium Classic (12pcs)

$11.95

Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**

Large Classic (18pcs)

$16.95

Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**

Party Classic (30pcs)

$26.95

Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**

Meatless Wings

6pc Meatless

$8.95

composed of mycoprotein, which is essentially fermented mushroom that's high in protein and fiber, low in saturated fat, and contains zero cholesterol. These are vegetarian but not vegan because they do contain small amounts of egg and dairy. We fry these crispy in sunflower oil and toss in your choice of sauce.

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$9.95

Served on a toasted artisan roll. Freshly sliced Italian meats, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, red onion, roasted tomato, hot mix relish, Italian basil dressing.

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

local grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, fresh lettuce, roasted tomato, Italian basil dressing

Drinks

Dasani Water

$1.49

2 liter Coke

$2.79

2 liter Diet Coke

$2.79

2 liter Mello Yello

$2.79

2 liter sprite

$2.79

2 liter root beer

$2.79

2 liter cherry coke

$2.79

20oz coke

$1.99

20oz diet coke

$1.99

20oz root beer

$1.99

20oz sprite

$1.99

20oz cherry coke

$1.99

Glass Coke

$1.99

Glass Fanta

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.87

Desserts

Gluten Free Cookie Dough

$6.00

Gluten Free Marshmallow Bar

$2.00

Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Torte

$4.50Out of stock

Sugarfuse Cheesecake

$4.95

Chocolate Lovin Spoon Cake

$4.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

BBQ Chips

$1.00

Sea Salt Chips

$1.00

Sauce Sides

Extra Garlic Cup

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00

Gluten Free Pizzas

Medium BYO

$10.00

Medium GF Deluxe

$17.50

a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers

Medium GF Chicken Bacon Ranchero

$17.50

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos

Medium GF Great White Chicken

$17.50

All natural locally raised chicken breast, fresh tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, hot banana peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, drizzled with premium olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, and feta cheeses.

Medium GF The Hawaiian

$17.50

A Blend of our BBQ and Pizza Sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Medium GF Meatlover Pizza

$17.50

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free ham, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella

Medium GF Cowboy Chicken

$17.50

BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

Medium GF Calabrese & Sausage

$17.50

Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil

Medium GF Primo Pepperoni

$17.50

Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.

Medium GF Veggie Patch

$17.50

olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza

Medium GF Greek Pizza

$17.50

olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano

Medium GF Heater

$17.50

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey

Medium GF Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

ranch sauce, locally raised all-natural grilled chicken breast, red onion, green peppers, mozzarella, and cheddar drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce

Medium GF Rustic Chicken Pesto

$17.50

house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)

Medium GF Modern Margherita

$17.50

olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil

Medium GF Bahler Street

$17.50

This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!

Medium GF Veluxe

$17.50

Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.

Gluten Free Shareables

Gluten Free Garlic Bread

$9.00

housemade gluten free dough, minced garlic and extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, and herbs. Our marinara sauce and garlic butter dip included.

Gluten Free Salads

Entree Park Street Salad GF

$9.95

romaine and baby lettuces, bourbon candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, feta cheese, house blackberry balsamic dressing

Entree Italian Salad GF

$9.95

romaine and local baby lettuces, shaved parmesan, crispy old world pepperoni, whole black olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, rainbow carrots, Italian basil dressing

Entree Farmhouse Salad GF

$9.95

romaine and local baby lettuces, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, rainbow carrots, tomatoes, local cheddar cheese

Entree Gypsy Greek Salad GF

$9.95

romaine and local baby lettuces, kalamata olives, diced red pepper, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, feta cheese, housemade quinoa crunch, our special Gypsy dressing

Entree Kale & Quinoa Salad GF

$9.95

shredded tuscan kale, red peppers, quinoa, raw sunflower seeds, red grapes, house preserved lemon, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, our champagne vinaigrette dressing

Side Salad GF

$4.00

romaine and local baby lettuces, rainbow carrots, purple cabbage, grape tomato, choice of dressing

Gluten Free Wings

Classic Wings are Gluten Free. However, they are cooked in the same fryer and use same oil as our Boneless wings which contain gluten.

Small Classic (6pcs)

$6.95

Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**

Medium Classic (12pcs)

$11.95

Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**

Large Classic (18pcs)

$16.95

Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**

Party Classic (30pcs)

$26.95

Bone-in wings lightly breaded with a gluten-free rice flour tossed in your choice of sauce **gluten-free**

Gluten Free Desserts

Gluten Free Cookie Dough

$6.00

Gluten Free Marshmallow Bar

$2.00

Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Torte

$4.50Out of stock

Vegetarian Pizzas

Large Veggie Patch Vegetarian

$19.50

olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza

Large Greek Pizza Vegetarian

$19.50

olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano

Large Modern Margherita Vegetarian

$19.50

olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil

Large Bahler Street Vegetarian

$19.50

This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!

Large BYO Vegetarian

$12.00

Large Veluxe

$19.50

Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.

Medium Veggie Patch Vegetarian

$17.50

olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza

Medium Greek Pizza Vegetarian

$17.50

olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano

Medium Modern Margherita Vegetarian

$17.50

olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil

Medium Bahler Street Vegetarian

$17.50

This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!

Medium BYO Vegetarian

$10.00

Medium Veluxe

$17.50

Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.

Small Veggie Patch Vegetarian

$14.50

olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza

Small Greek Pizza Vegetarian

$14.50

olive oil crust, black & green olives, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, oregano

Small Modern Margherita Vegetarian

$14.50

olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil

Small Bahler Street Vegetarian

$14.50

This pizza was developed for our woodfired pizza company Bahler Street and it was soo good we wanted to share it with our Park Street fans. Fresh mozzarella, housemade basil pesto, fresh local tomatoes, swirl of sweet balsamic reduction. It tastes like summer!

Small BYO Vegetarian

$8.00

Small Veluxe

$14.50

Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.

Vegetarian Shareables

Bread Sticks Vegetarian

$9.00

Our signature hand-stretched fresh dough, melted mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara and garlic butter

Gluten Free Garlic Bread Vegetarian

$9.00

housemade gluten free dough, minced garlic and extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, and herbs. Our marinara sauce and garlic butter dip included.

Cheese Sticks

$6.95

breaded mozzarella sticks with housemade marinara sauce

Vegetarian Salads

Entree Park Street Salad Vegetarian

$9.95

romaine and baby lettuces, bourbon candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, feta cheese, house blackberry balsamic dressing

Entree Gypsy Greek Salad Vegetarian

$9.95

romaine and local baby lettuces, kalamata olives, diced red pepper, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, feta cheese, housemade quinoa crunch, our special Gypsy dressing

Entree Kale & Quinoa Salad Vegetarian

$9.95

shredded tuscan kale, red peppers, quinoa, raw sunflower seeds, red grapes, house preserved lemon, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, our champagne vinaigrette dressing

Side Salad Vegetarian

$4.00

romaine and local baby lettuces, rainbow carrots, purple cabbage, grape tomato, choice of dressing

Vegetarian Wings

6pc Meatless

$8.95

composed of mycoprotein, which is essentially fermented mushroom that's high in protein and fiber, low in saturated fat, and contains zero cholesterol. These are vegetarian but not vegan because they do contain small amounts of egg and dairy. We fry these crispy in sunflower oil and toss in your choice of sauce.

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
215 Dover Rd NW, Sugarcreek, OH 44681

Park Street Pizza image

