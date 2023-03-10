Restaurant header imageView gallery

Park Street Restaurant 14 East Park Street

review star

No reviews yet

14 East Park Street

Mundelein, IL 60060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Starters

Challa Rolls

$4.00

5 Rolls with Chimichurri

Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Savory soup made fresh daily

Chef Salad - Vegan

$7.00

Mixed green, tomatoes, onions, carrots

Starter Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romain, parmesa, romano, herb, croutons

Garlic Parsley Fries

$5.50

Hand-cut fries w/ fresh garlic, parsley, garlic aioli

Small Plates

Mexican Street Corn

$11.00

Roasted corn & jalapeno, crema mexicana, queso fresco, cilantro, tajin w/ corn tortilla chips

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

w/ spice mix & balsamic glaze

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Housemade melted cheese blend, peruvian pico w/ corn tortilla chips

Empanadas de Pollo

$11.00

(4) Shredded chicken & cheese filled pastries w/ peruvian aji verde & salsa criolla

Garlic Naan Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Naan w/ cheddar, gruyere, hot honey, black salt w/ chipotle ranch

Craft Poutine

$12.00+

Fries in creamy mornay w/ crumbled bleu, gruyere, bacon-onion compote

Voodoo Shrimp

$16.00

(6) Bacon wrapped jumbo prawns & andouille sausage w/ sweet & spicy glaze

Pork Dumplings

$10.00

(8) Pork filled pastries w/ tamarind sauce

Street Wings

$16.00

(8) Jumbo wings. Choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ w/ celery. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Street Tacos

Arrachera Tacos

$18.00

Marinated/grilled skirt steak, onion, cilantro, peruvian aji verde salsa w/ rancherito salad

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.00

Beer battered cod, wasabi slaw, chipotle ranch, peruvian pico de gallo w. rancherito salad

Carnitas Tacos

$17.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, mashed avocado, peruvian pico de gallo, crema, cilantro, chipotle salsa w/ rancherito salad

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$16.00

Citrus & achiote marinated pork w/ citrus pickled red onion & aji amarillo

Garlic Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Chopped shrimp, tomatoes onions, sauteed in garlic & butter, creamy wasabi slaw w/ rancherito salad

Veggie Tacos - Vegan

$16.00

Potatoes, bell peppers, red onions, shredded carrots, asparagus w/ rancherito salad, balsamic vinaigrette

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romain, croutons, parmesan, herbs w/ garlic-caesar dressing

Market Salad - GF Vegan

$11.00

Arcadia greens, red onions, cucumbers, carrots, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, corn, black beans, mashed avocado, chipotle ranch

Chopped Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romain, chicken, onion, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, tomato w/ bleu cheese dressing

Steak Salad

$18.00

Grilled skirt steak, mixed greeens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, vrumbled bleu w/ italian vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Small Market Salad

$7.00

Small Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.00

Small Chopped Cobb Salad

$10.00

Big Plates

Fish & Frites

$20.00

Beer battered mahi mahi, chipotle mayo, creamy wasabi slaw w/ hand-cut fries

Atlantic Salmon

$23.00

Grilled salmon, rosemary cream glaze w/ roasted potatoes & veggie du jour

Parm Crusted Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Panko, herb parm crusted fillet w/ roasted potatoes & veggies du jour

Spicy Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

Jumbo prawns, asparragus, cherry tomatoes in creamy garlic sauce w/ liniguini

Tipakay Bowl

$20.00

Pork fried rice, panko crusted chicken morsels w/ sweet & sour tamarind sauce

Pretzel Crusted Chicken

$20.00

Pretzel crusted chicken breast w/ dijon cream sauce w/ roasted potatoes & veggie du jour

Peruvian Style Chicken Wings

$19.00

Our version of "Pollo a la Brasa" a Peruvian staple w/ sweet potatoes fries & aji verde dipping sauce

Peruvian Mac N Cheese

$15.00

"Pasta a la Huancaina" Penne noodles tossed in slightly spicy cheese sauce w/ salsa criolla

Stir Fried Noodles - Vegan

$18.00

Liniguini noodles w/ bell peppers, carrots, red onions, grape tomatoes, sesame seeds, hot honey, soy

Peruvian Steak Stir Fry

$26.00

"Lomo Saltado" Hand-cut fries topped w/ skirt steak, rice, onions, tomatoes, aji peppers in garlic soy

Handhelds

Park Street Pub Burger

$16.00

8oz patty, choice of sheese w/lettuce, tomatoe, onion on brioche

Craft Kitchen Burger

$17.00

8oz patty, bacon-onion compote, swiss, crumbled bleu, arugula on pretzel bun

Skirt Steak Bolillo

$18.00

Marinated arrachera steak, aji verde, tomato, lettuce, mozzarella, salsa crriolla

Grilled Chicken BLT

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato w/ garlic aioli, swiss cheese

El Cubano

$16.00

Deli sliced ham & roasted pork, pickles, swiss, honey mustard, mayo on ciabatta

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula on pressed nann

Pork Bahn Mi

$15.00

Marinated pork loin, pickled daikon & aji peppers, spring mix on bolillo

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Hand breaded, fried chickem fingers w/ fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Penne cheese sauce w/ fruit cup

Kids Butter Noodles

$8.00

Penne noodles w/ butter sauce

Kids 4 Cheese Flatbread - Veg

$8.00

Mozzarella, parm, romano, chevre w/ fruit cup

Kids Dogs & Frites

$9.00

Sliced hot dogs w/ fries & ketchup

Kids Naan Grilled Cheese - Veg

$9.00

Naan, mozzarella & american w/ fries

Artisan Pizzettis

Garlic & Goat Pizzetti

$14.50

Garlic mornay sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, herbs, chimichurri

Honey Shishito Pizzetti

$15.00

Mozzarella, goat cheese, shishito peppers, hot honey glaze, maldon sea salt

BBQ Chicken Pizzetti

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, cheddar, cilantro, red onions

Street Corn Pizzetti

$14.50

Roasted corn & jalapeno, mozzarella, crema, queso fresco, cilantro, taji, chipotle ranch

Bacon & Brussel Pizzetti

$15.00

Mozzarella, bacon, brussel sprouts, salsa criolla, balsamic glaze

Sides

Side of Hand-Cut Fries

$4.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side of Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Side of Veggies du Jour

$4.00

Side of Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Side of French Green Beans

$4.00

Side of Wasabi Slaw

$5.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Rum Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

CAKE CUTTING FEE

$1.50

Specials

Appetizers

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

Salmon Cake

$12.00

Big Plates

Spring Chopped Salad

$14.00

Double Salmon Burger

$17.00

Ahi Tuna Steak

$22.00

NA Beverages

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Juice box

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gastropub with innovative and eclectic menu featuring Peruvian specialties and global fusion dishes paired with a large selection of craft beers, stylish cocktails and artisan wines.

Location

14 East Park Street, Mundelein, IL 60060

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Luz Bakery - Mundelein
orange star4.5 • 18
500 N Lake St Mundelein, IL 60060
View restaurantnext
Food For Thought - Innovation Park
orange starNo Reviews
1940 Innovation Way Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Food for Thought - Medline 2022 -
orange starNo Reviews
1950 Innovation Way Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake - 935 Diamond lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 667
935 Diamond lake Rd Mundelein, IL 60060
View restaurantnext
Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville
orange star4.6 • 155
345 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville
orange star4.6 • 2,970
125 Lake Street Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mundelein

Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake - 935 Diamond lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 667
935 Diamond lake Rd Mundelein, IL 60060
View restaurantnext
La Luz Bakery - Mundelein
orange star4.5 • 18
500 N Lake St Mundelein, IL 60060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mundelein
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Gurnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston