Park Tavern - Atlanta
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
500 10th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
TACOS AND TEQUILAS - PONCE DE LEON
4.1 • 1,180
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant
Pancake Social-Ponce
No Reviews
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Suite E-185 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant