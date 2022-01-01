Restaurant header imageView gallery

Park Tavern - Rosemont

No reviews yet

5433 Park Place

Rosemont, IL 60018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Simply Salmon
Loaded Tots
Gumbo Bowl

Shareables

Boneless Wings

$20.00

Chips And Guacamole

$11.00

Crispy Cheese Curds

$10.00

Buffalo Curds

$11.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Macho Nachos

$19.00

Mediterannean Platter

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$19.00

Spicy Calamari

$14.00

Taquitos

$14.00

Tavern Sliders

$14.00

Warm Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Gumbo Bowl

$9.00

Gumbo Cup

$5.00

Spinach Dip

$15.00

*Beer Mussels

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$14.00Out of stock

Cheese Curds Bar Crawl

$7.00

Fried Goat Cheese

$15.00

Street Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$18.00

Blue Moon Baja Fish Taco

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$16.00

Farmers Market Taco

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$18.00

Marinated Steak Taco

$19.00

Pulled Chicken Taco

$17.00

Market Greens

Chopped

$14.00

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Cobb Salad W/Chx

$17.00

Summer Salad

$14.00

The Wedge

$12.00

Yum Yum Salad W/Chx

$17.00

Craft Burgers

Park Double Double

$18.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.00

Soul Burger

$16.00

Rancher Burger

$17.00

Dr Brown's Turkey Burger

$16.00

Farmers Market Burger

$15.00

Guacamole Burger

$18.00

Angus Burger

$15.00

Craft Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Bistro Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chicago Dip

$19.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Club

$18.00

Footlong Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Hummus Wrap

$14.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$18.00

Buffalo Wrap

$18.00

Ultimate Burrito

$18.00

Cubano Sandwiches

Chicken Cubano

$18.00

Cubano

$17.00

Mexibano

$18.00

Simply Grilled

Simply Catfish

$19.00

Simply Chicken

$20.00

Simply Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Simply Salmon

$25.00

Simply Shrimp

$22.00

Kids Menu

Kids Alfredo Noodles

$6.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Fresh Garden Salad

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Simply Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kid Hamburger

$6.00

Desserts

Butter Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Sundae

$7.00

Kid Scoop

Lava Cake

$8.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Black Beans

$5.00

Black Beans & Rice

$5.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Jalapeno-Bacon Mac

$7.00

Spicy Slaw

$4.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Tavern Salad

$7.00

Southern Grits

$4.00

Sweet Potato Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Side of Tots

$7.00

Bread Service

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Restaurant Week

$35 Restaurant Week

$35.00

RW Fire Cracker Shrimp

RW Cheese Curds

RW Mediterranean Platter

RW Mexibano

RW Crispy Buffalo Mac

RW 24 hour Brisket

RW Farmers Market Burger

RW Lava Cake

RW Butter cake

Late Night

Smoked Chicken Wings

$19.00

Chips And Guacamole

$11.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

Macho Nachos

$19.00

Warm Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Marinated Steak Taco

$19.00

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Angus Burger

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Steak & Fries

$29.00

DESSERTS

Butter Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Sundae

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Daily Dessert Special

$6.00

Kid Scoop

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Come in and enjoy!!

5433 Park Place, Rosemont, IL 60018

