Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Park Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

580P Ritchie Hwy

Severna Park, MD 21146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Park Burger
French Fries
Crispy Chicken

Chef Features

Cheddar and Pear Soup

$11.00

cheddar & pear soup, honey pear crème, and pear slices.

Bratwurst Corndog Bites

$13.00

sauerkraut, beet & apple slaw, bacon grain mustard mayo

Crispy Pork Chop Sandwich

$16.00

bacon & onion jam, swiss cheese, bread & butter pickles, coleslaw, cola bbq sauce, brioche bun

Tuscan Risotto and Shrimp

$21.00

garlic and parmesan risotto, savory Tuscan sauce, grilled shrimp, roasted tomatoes, shallots, and spinach. bbq drizzle.

Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

brown butter & pumpkin snickerdoodle, brown sugar ice cream, bourbon caramel

Starters

Baked Soft Pretzel

Baked Soft Pretzel

$14.00

Two hearth-baked salted pretzels, Oliver Brewing Co. beer cheese sauce, and tangy beer mustard.

Buffalo Chx Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Pulled Buffalo Chicken, blue cheese dressing and crumbles, with crisp chicken skins, and Buffalo sauce

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Choice of Buffalo, barbecue, chipotle-honey or OldBay. Comes with choice of ranch or blue cheese dressings.

Cheesiest Meatball Sliders

$14.00

Housemade meatballs with melted mozzarella, parmesan, and tomato sauce served on brioche slider buns

Cherry Cola Rib App

$13.00

Five bone-in ribs, fried crisp, and tossed in bourbon cherry cola sauce

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Gluten friendly dish. Served with house-made tomato jam, green onions, and crispy bacon.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Gluten friendly dish. Topped with our chipotle remoulade.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$11.00

Our house-made meatballs in tomato sauce.

Onion Ale Soup

$9.00

Onions stewed in Oliver Brewing Company ale and sherry demi broth, sourdough crouton, melted swiss cheese, crispy onion straws.

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$13.00

Gluten friendly dish. Coated in masa, fried crispy and dusted with old bay. Served with garlic aioli on the side.

Potstickers

$11.00

Ground shrimp and pork, fresh ginger, and soy sauce fried in crisp wonton. Served with Szechuan sauce

Side Caesar

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, pretzel croutons, parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes, tossed in homemade caesar dressing

Side Salad

$4.00
Tex Mex Rolls

Tex Mex Rolls

$11.00

Spiced chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with avocado cream sauce and salsa.

Thai Shrimp

Thai Shrimp

$15.00

Lightly breaded and fried, tossed in spicy Thai chili sauce.

Tomato Soup Bowl

$8.00

Traditional creamy tomato soup

Tomato Soup Cup

$6.00

Traditional creamy tomato soup

Bowls

Hot Honey Chx Bowl

$16.00

Mike’s Hot Honey chicken with edamame, sweet potatoes, goat cheese, beets and rice. With a Mike’s Hot Honey Balsamic dressing

Salmon Pesto Bowl

$18.00

Grilled salmon with arugula, tomato, boiled egg, parmesan cheese and farro. Served with a pesto vinaigrette

Thai Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Ground chicken, rice, jalapeños, cucumber, pickled onions, shredded lettuce, cilantro, shredded carrots, Thai chili sauce

Burgers

Bacon Fried Egg Burger

$17.00

Ground beef and bacon blended together, American cheese, and topped with a fried egg, on a large English muffin

Park Burger

$14.00

Ground beef served on a sesame seed brioche bun 13 Add bacon or cheese (American, pepper jack, blue cheese, provolone, muenster or Swiss) +1 each

Tavern Burger

$19.00

Ground strip steak, Nueske's bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, arugula, and tomato jam, on a sesame seed brioche bun

Entrees

Blackened Chicken Pasta

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Cavatappi pasta, andouille sausage, cajun cream sauce, roasted peppers and spinach.

Chicken Frites

$21.00Out of stock

Seared half-chicken, mustard sauce, arugula & herb salad, served with shoestring fries

Fish n' Chips

$22.00

Beer battered cod with 206 IPA, fries and house made tartar sauce.

Mac And Cheese

$10.00

Generous portion of cavatappi pasta tossed with béchamel cheese sauce, topped your way

Pan Roasted Salmon

$24.00

Toasted farro, ancho roasted carrots, avocado salsa, marinated fresno peppers

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Breaded sauteed shrimp, scampi cream sauce, grape tomatoes, arugula, shallots, garlic, and linguine

Steak Frites

$26.00

12oz Strip steak, peppercorn sauce, arugula & herb salad, served with shoestring fries

Handhelds

BLT&E

$15.00

Tender pork belly, fresh tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg on grilled brioche bread

Chicken Avocado Club

$18.00

Avocado, tomato, lettuce, crispy bacon, aioli, Swiss cheese, on grilled sourdough bread

French Dip

$19.00

Thinly shaved prime rib, melted Swiss cheese, on hoagie roll with tiger sauce. Served with au jus

Grilled Cheese & Tom. Soup

$14.00

Grilled brioche, with cheddar, provolone, and muenster cheeses, served with a cup of tomato soup

Korean Chicken

Korean Chicken

$17.00

Tossed in spicy Gochujang chili sauce with pickled vegetables, on a toasted challah bun

Ribeye Steak Sand

$19.00

8oz ribeye steak, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, arugula, tomato jam, muenster cheese, on an artisan roll

Thai Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled mahi, pickled vegetables, Thai chili sauce, on grilled marble rye bread

Kids

K - Buttered Noodles

$6.00

K - Cheeseburger

$6.00

K - Chicken Tenders

$6.00

K - Corn Dog

$6.00

K - Grilled Cheese

$6.00

K - Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00

K - Pasta & Red Sauce

$6.00

Salad

Chicken Chopped Salad

$18.00

Gluten friendly. House greens, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon, crunchy tortilla squares, blue cheese, diced grilled chicken, avocado, scallions, tossed in a citrus-lime vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, pretzel croutons, parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes, tossed in homemade caesar dressing

Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken served over house greens with crispy bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, and pretzel croutons tossed in a honey mustard dressing.

Mango Shrimp Cobb

Mango Shrimp Cobb

$19.00

Gluten friendly. Grilled shrimp, cotija cheese, bacon, avocado, egg, tomatoes, and mango salsa served over chopped lettuce with coconut-key lime dressing.

Roasted Pear Salad

$18.00

House greens, roasted pear, grilled chicken, roasted beets, miso citrus vinaigrette, orange segments, candied pecan, blue cheese

Tacos

Chipotle Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Ancho chili shrimp, mango slaw, avocado, and cilantro cremé.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$16.00

Cod, spicy slaw, chipotle remoulade, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and rice.

Korean Beef Taco

Korean Beef Taco

$16.00

Ribeye beef, Korean BBQ marinade, cabbage, pickled vegetables, and garlic-chili aioli.

Nashville Chx Taco

$15.00

Buttermilk battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot chicken sauce, iceberg lettuce, roma tomato, dill pickle chips, pickled jalapeño mayo

Salsa Verde Chx Taco

$14.00

Braised chicken thighs. taco slaw, cotija cheese, crispy corn tortilla straws with smoked paprika and salasa verde

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Roasted Bacon Brussels

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Side Sourdough Toasted

$2.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

Dessert

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$9.00

House made brioche bread pudding, warm bananas in rum sauce.

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Rich custard base topped with caramelized sugar.

Deep Fried Apple Pie

$8.00

Crispy pastry, warm apple filling, cinnamon sugar, vanilla ice cream, bourbon caramel.

Ice Cream

$4.00

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

Oreo Bliss

$8.00

Oreos coated with Rice Krispies, topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146

Directions

Gallery
Park Tavern - Severna Park image
Park Tavern - Severna Park image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Breakfast Shoppe
orange star4.2 • 656
552 Ritchie Hwy Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
Donut Shack
orange starNo Reviews
497 Ritchie Hwy, Ste 2E Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
Romilos Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
478A Ritchie Hwy Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
JB's
orange starNo Reviews
566A Ritchie Hwy Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
Sullivan's Cove
orange star4.6 • 600
552 Ritchie Highway Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
Garry's Grill & Catering
orange star4.4 • 1,259
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Severna Park

Garry's Grill & Catering
orange star4.4 • 1,259
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Shoppe
orange star4.2 • 656
552 Ritchie Hwy Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
Sullivan's Cove
orange star4.6 • 600
552 Ritchie Highway Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Severna Park
orange star4.3 • 436
147 Governor Ritchie Hw Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Severna Park
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Annapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston