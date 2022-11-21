  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • Park 82 - 4403 Northside Parkway, Suite 150
Main picView gallery

Park 82 4403 Northside Parkway, Suite 150

review star

No reviews yet

4403 Northside Parkway, Suite 150

Atlanta, GA 30327

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Park Cobb Salad
Peach Turnover
Soy Glaze Chili Brussels

Starters

Aaron's Award Winning Chili

$8.00

Shredded cheddar & chives

Brick Oven Wings

$15.00

Signature marinated wings, veggie sticks, house dipping sauce

Garden Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Strawberry, avocado, mint, lime, fried onions. This is served raw.

Brussel Cheese Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Baked warm, parmesan, spinach, red peppers, crostini.

Smoked Hummus

$9.00

garlic, cucumber relish, pita bread, veggie stix

Chefs App Special Fried Green Tomato

$16.00Out of stock

Seafood Dip

$10.00

Lobster Taco

$6.00Out of stock

Brisket Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Add Chips & Salsa

$1.50Out of stock

Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons

Park Cobb Salad

$12.00

field greens, hard boiled eggs, cucumbers, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, red onions, pepperoncini, vadalia onion vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

House Salad LARGE

$8.00

Cobb Salad - SMALL

$7.00

Kale Salad - Small

$5.00

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

T. S. Cheeseburger

T. S. Cheeseburger

$17.00

double 4 oz beef & brisket blend patties, white american cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, brioche

'3B' Black Bean Burger

$14.00

black bean & corn patty, pepper jack cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion

Spicy Chicken

$16.00

fried chicken breast, park hot sauce, kale apple slaw, red pepper aioli, brioche

Chicken Gyro

$14.00

Brisket Melt

$16.00

Lobster Roll

$18.00

Entrees

Steak Frites

$26.00

Marinated steak, chimichurri, truffle parmesan fries

Peach & Pecan Trout

Peach & Pecan Trout

$24.00

fresh rainbow trout filets, peach & pecan butter, fennel salad, cannellini beans, grapefruit segments, citrus vinaigrette

Georgia Fried Chicken

Georgia Fried Chicken

$21.00

southern fried bone in chicken, hot honey drizzle, mac & cheese, cheerwine collards

Rolled Chicken Lasagna

Rolled Chicken Lasagna

$22.00

roasted chicken, rolled lasagna, alfredo, basil, roasted red peppers, spinach, bread crumbs

Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Seasonal vegetables, boursin mashed potatoes, cucumber relish

Garlic Pasta

$22.00

linguine, tomatoes, butter herb lemon sauce, parmesan, bread crumbs, french bread

Sides

Cheerwine Collards

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Kale & Apple Slaw

$5.00

House Salad - Side

$5.00

Caesar Salad - Side

$5.00Out of stock

Boursin Mashed Potatoes - ONLY AFTER 4pm

$5.00Out of stock

Soy Glaze Chili Brussels

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Extra Veggies

$2.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Side of House Hot Sauce

$1.50

Kids

Whatever Cheese Burger

$9.00

4 oz beef patty on brioche bun, white american cheese, choice of side

Ninja Turtle

$7.00

individual cheese pizza

Ferdinand

$11.00

4 oz tenderloin steak, choice of side

Big Birdie

$8.00

grilled or fried chicken tenders, choice of side

Dessert

Strawberry Tall Cake

$10.00

pound cake, strawberry, mint, white chocolate sauce, ice cream, graham cracker crumble

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

chocolate, caramel, oreo crumbles, ice cream, whipped cream

Peach Turnover

$8.00

homemade pastry, peaches, white chocolate sauce, caramel icing

Ice Cream Scoope

$4.00

Smores

$8.00

N/A Bev

WATER

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling H2O

$6.00Out of stock

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Sparkling Btl

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Soda Can

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat, Drink, Celebrate is our motto! Not only are we a full service restaurant that serves upscale comfort food but we are also an event space. Whether you are celebrating a birthday, baby shower, or getting married we have you covered! So if you are coming in to eat one of our signature pizzas or drinking our Atlanta Peach Tea or celebrating a special occasion Park 82 is the place to be! We are Atlanta's best kept secret!

Website

Location

4403 Northside Parkway, Suite 150, Atlanta, GA 30327

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

French Market & Tavern - FMT Vinings
orange starNo Reviews
3300 Cobb Pkwy se Suite 104 Greater Atlanta Area, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Lovett - Lion's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4075 Paces Ferry Rd NW Atlanta, GA 30327
View restaurantnext
Lovett Concession - - Concessions Open to Lovett Community Only
orange starNo Reviews
4075 Paces Ferry Rd NW Atlanta, GA 30327
View restaurantnext
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen - 3205 Cumberland Blvd SE
orange starNo Reviews
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Soho American Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107 Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
orange starNo Reviews
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244 Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston