Park City Brewing

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
WAYGU BURGER

MAINS

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

Shredded Lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, pickles, pepper jack, spicy aioli

WAYGU BURGER

WAYGU BURGER

$20.00

brioche bun, brisket short rib patty, gold town onion mustarda, seahive cheddar cheese (local), green leaf lattuce, house sauce, served with choice of one house snack.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$20.00

brioche bun, Impossible patty, gold town onion mustarda, seahive cheddar cheese (local), green leaf lattuce, house sauce, served with choice of one house snack.

BRATWURST

BRATWURST

$12.00

amber lager braise, onion mustarda, sauerkraut.

ARUGULA SALAD

$14.00

CAESER SALAD

$12.00
TRI-TIP TACOS

TRI-TIP TACOS

$14.00
PULLED PORK TACO

PULLED PORK TACO

$14.00

SNACKS

FRIES

FRIES

$6.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$6.00

DESSERTS

KETTLE CORN

KETTLE CORN

$6.00Out of stock
DESSERT PRETZELS

DESSERT PRETZELS

$12.00

SAUCES (EXTRA)

BUFFALO

$0.50

RANCH

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

KETCHUP

FRY SAUCE

SNEAKERTREE BBQ

BEER CHEESE

$2.00

VERDE SALSA

$0.50

PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

APPETIZERS

NACHOS

NACHOS

$12.00
BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$11.00Out of stock

PRETZELS

$12.00

CHICKEN DRUMS

$6.00

KIDS MENU

HOTDOG (KIDS)

$9.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

BUTTERED NOODLES

$6.00

SODA

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

REFILL

SODA WATER

N/A BEV

MAMACHARI BLUEBERRY

$7.00

ATHLETIC IPA

$7.00

ATHLETIC GOLDEN

$7.00

DRAFT ROOT BEER

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

SHIRTS

T-Shirt

$25.00

PARTY SHIRT

$70.00

HATS

BASEBALL

$30.00

NYLON

$30.00

POWDER BUOY

$30.00

BEANIE

BEANIE

$19.99

IGLOO

MUG

$29.99

PLAYMATES

$49.99

GLASSWARE

PC BREW 16OZ CUP

$10.00

STICKERS

BLACK CIRCLE

$2.00

BLUE LOGO

$2.00

CANS

$4.00

SWEATSHIRT

MAROON

$65.00

BLACK

$65.00

BLUE

$65.00

GREY

$65.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A brewpub serving local beers & delicious upscale BBQ.

Website

Location

1764 Uinta Way Suite C1, Park City, UT 84098

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

