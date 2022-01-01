Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Parker Mansion

review star

No reviews yet

541 Riverside Avenue

Westport, CT 06880

Order Again

Popular Items

MIX-N-MATCH
parker. VODKA CREAM
SEARED TUNA SALAD

TOGO WINE & CKTLS

BTL PINOT GRIGIO TOGO

$18.00

BTL CHARDONNAY TOGO

$18.00

BTL PINOT NOIR TOGO

$18.00

BTL CABERNET TOGO

$18.00

BTL MERLOT TOGO

$18.00

BTL SAUV BLANC TOGO

$18.00

PARKER OLD FASHIONED TOGO

$8.00

BLKBERRY LEMONDROP MARTINI TOGO

$8.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI TOGO

$8.00

BOTTLED WATER

VOSS SPARKLING

$7.50

VOSS STILL

$7.50

Starters & Sides

BREAD

JUMBO GRILLED SHRIMP

$16.00

STEAMED CLAMS

$14.00

FILET TIPS

$16.00

S&P CALAMARI

$14.00

BONELESS WINGS 10 PC

$9.00

BONELESS WINGS 20 PC

$16.00

LAMB LOLLIPOPS

$18.00

ASPARAGUS PROSCIUTTO

$14.00

TUNA TARTARE

$14.00

Salad

FILET WEDGE

$22.00

MIX-N-MATCH

$15.00

SEARED TUNA SALAD

$17.00

ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD

$17.00

Sandwiches

THE PARKER

$16.00

CRISPY CHICKEN

$16.00

FRENCH DIP

$18.00

Desserts

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$10.00

COCONUT CARROT CAKE

$12.00

CREAMY KEY LIME

$12.00

SALTED CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$9.00

Kids

KIDS TENDERS & FRIES

$10.00

KIDS STEAK & FRIES

$12.00

KIDS PASTA

$10.00

Entrees

HALIBUT

$28.00

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

$26.00

GRILLED CAJUN SALMON

$26.00

parker. VODKA CREAM

$23.00

SHRIMP VS CLAMS

$28.00

PASTA SAUSAGE

$24.00

RIBS RIBS RIBS

$28.00

FILET MIGNON

$38.00

MEATLOAF

$23.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

541 Riverside Avenue, Westport, CT 06880

Parker Mansion image

