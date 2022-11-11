Pizza
parker. Pizza
49 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
539 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
No Reviews
540 Riverside Avenue Westport, CT 06880
View restaurant