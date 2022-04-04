Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

parker. Steaks & Scotch

556 Reviews

$$$

921 White Plains Rd

Trumbull, CT 06611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

MIX-N-MATCH
THE PARKER
GRILLED CAJUN SALMON

TOGO WINE & CKTL

BTL PINOT GRIGIO TOGO

$18.00

BTL PINOT NOIR TOGO

$18.00

BTL CABERNET TOGO

$18.00

BTL MERLOT TOGO

$18.00

BTL SAUV BLANC TOGO

$18.00

BTL CHARDONNAY TOGO

$18.00

BTL WATER

BTL SPARKLING

$7.00

BTL VOSS STILL

$7.00

Starters

BREAD

TUNA TARTARE

$14.00

GRILLED SHRIMP

$16.00

S&P CALAMARI

$14.00

BONELESS WINGS 10 PC

$9.00

BONELESS WINGS 20 PC

$16.00

STEAMED CLAMS

$14.00

SLAB BACON

$16.00

FILET TIPS

$16.00

LAMB LOLLIPOPS

$16.00

PILE OF FRIES

$9.00

ASPARAGUS PROSCIUTTO

$14.00Out of stock

Salad

FILET WEDGE

$22.00

MIX-N-MATCH

$15.00

GEM CAESAR

$14.00

parker. PEAR SALAD

$14.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Potatoes

$8.00

Veggies

$8.00

Sandwiches

THE PARKER

$16.00

CRISPY CHICKEN

$16.00

FRENCH DIP

$18.00

Desserts

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$10.00

COCONUT CARROT CAKE

$12.00

SEA SALTED CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

CAKE FEE

$2.00

Dessert Special

$2.00

KIDS

KIDS TENDERS & FRIES

$10.00

KIDS STEAK & FRIES

$12.00

KIDS PASTA

$10.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

Daily Features

PORK CHOP

$36.00

'ROTISSERIE' CHICKEN

$26.00

GRILLED CAJUN SALMON

$28.00

parker. VODKA CREAM

$22.00

SHRIMP VS. CLAMS

$28.00

PRIME RIB

$44.00

NEW YORK NEW YORK

$42.00

FILET MIGNON

$40.00

BBQ RIBS

$28.00

CRAB CAKES

$26.00Out of stock

MEATLOAF

$23.00

PASTA & SAUSAGE

$24.00

SHORT RIBS

$38.00

ENTREES

$43.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

921 White Plains Rd, Trumbull, CT 06611

Directions

