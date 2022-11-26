  • Home
  • Roseville
  • Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz - 1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A
Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz 1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A

1,832 Reviews

$

1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A

Roseville, CA 95661

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Dog
Polish Dog
Chicago Dog

Hot Dogs

Regular Dog

$3.99

This is the real deal - the original fan favorite for decades. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato

Cheese Dog

$4.89

What is sheer joy? The Regular Dog with mounds of freshly shredded cheddar cheese. That's what! mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato • cheddar cheese

Chicago Dog

$4.89

A Chi-Town favorite for decades. What can we say…it's just good. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato • pepperoncini • cucumbers • pickles • celery salt

Kraut Dog

$4.49

If you love fresh, warm sauerkraut; you've come to the right place. Picture the Regular Dog with mounds of piping hot, shredded sauerkraut. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato • sauerkraut

Reuben Dog

$4.69

What can make the Kraut Dog any better? Well, how about delicious layer of melted Swiss cheese? mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato • sauerkraut • melted Swiss cheese

Western Bacon Cheese Dog

$4.89

Crispy bacon, bbq sauce and mounds of freshly shredded cheddar cheese. bbq sauce • two strips of bacon • cheddar cheese

Turkey Dog

$3.39

We use the highest quality, perfectly seasoned turkey franks for these babies. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato

Veggie Dog

$4.09

For the veggie lovers out there. fresh bakery bun • mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato • cucumber • pepperoncini • pickle

Soy Dog

$4.09

The smart choice - a classic frank made with 100% plant based protein. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato

Polish Dog

$5.09

Plump, juicy and delicious. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato

Hot Link

$5.09

These spicy, all-beef sausages deliver rich Cajun flavor. Perfect for anyone who appreciates just the right kick of heat. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato

Raw Dog/No Bun

$1.75

Raw Dog w/ Bun

$2.75

Small Dog

$2.09

Chili Dogs

Our Polish Dog covered with TWO giant scoops of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese. chili • cheese • add onions

Small Chili Dog

$6.19

One giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese atop a fresh dog and bun? Yes please. (Pro Tip: add diced onions) chili • cheese • add onions

Large Platter Chili Dog

$7.99

Really Hungry? TWO giant scoops of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese atop a fresh dog and bun? Yes please. (Pro Tip: add diced onions) chili • cheese • add onions

Pick Me Up Chili Dog

$4.79

Love our chili dog but in a hurry? Try our "Pick Me Up" dog. We'll scoop it on - so you can pick it up! chili • cheese • add onions

Small Western Bacon Chili Dog

$7.19

Our Western Bacon Dog covered with a giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese. crispy bacon • bbq sauce • chili • cheese • add onions

Large Western Bacon Chili Dog

$8.99

Our Western Bacon Dog covered with TWO giant scoops of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese. crispy bacon • bbq sauce • chili • cheese • add onions

Pick Me Up Western Bacon Chili Dog

$5.79

Love our Western Bacon Chili Dog but in a hurry? Try our "Pick Me Up Western Bacon! We'll scoop it on - so you can pick it up! crispy bacon • bbq sauce • cheese • add onions chili • cheese • add onions

Polish Chili Dog

$6.69

Our Polish Dog covered with a giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese. chili • cheese • add onions

Hot Link Chili Dog

$6.69

Our Hot Link covered with a giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese. chili • cheese • add onions

Large Polish Chili Dog

$8.99

Our Polish Dog covered with TWO giant scoops of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese. chili • cheese • add onions

Large Hot Link Chili Dog

$8.99

Our Hot Link covered with TWO giant scoops of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese. chili • cheese • add onions

Specialty Items

Corn Dog

$1.89

Mini Corn Dogs

$2.09

Bowl of Chili

$3.99

Tamale

$4.39

Tamale w/ Chili Cheese

$5.29

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$2.19

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.19

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.29

Onion Rings

$3.09

Bag of Chips

$1.79

Potato Salad

$1.49

Steak Fries

$2.19

Seasoned Fries

$2.19

Homestyle Chips

$2.19

Chili Cheese Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Chili Cheese Steak Fries

$4.29

Chili Cheese Seasoned Fries

$4.29

Beverages

Small Soda

$1.79

Large Soda

$2.19

Bottled Coke

$2.89

Bottled Pepsi

$2.89Out of stock

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer

$2.59

Henry Weinhard's Vanilla Cream

$2.59

Bottled Water

$1.39

Martinelli's

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$1.29

Henry Weinhard's Black Cherry Cream

$2.59

Snapple

$2.59

S.Pellegrino

$1.89

Henry Weinhard's Orange Cream Soda

$2.59

Red Bull

$2.99

Rockstar

$3.25

Kids Menu

Kid Dog Meal

$4.09

Kid Corn Dog Meal

$4.49

Kid Mini Corn Dog Meal

$4.69

Kid Cheese Dog Meal

$4.49

Kid Chili Cheese Dog Meal

$5.39

Kid Corn

$1.59

Mini Corn Dogs

$2.09

Desserts

Grandma's Chocolate Chips Cookie (2 Pack)

$1.00

Haggen Daz Ice Cream Bar

$3.99

Make It A Combo!

Chips & Soda

$3.29

Plain Fries & Soda

$3.49

Season Fries & Soda

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries & Soda

$3.49

Steak Fries & Soda

$3.49

Homestyle Chips & Soda

$3.49

Onion Rings & Soda

$3.89

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’ve been serving old fashioned steamed hot dogs and home-made chili since the late 1940s.

Location

1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A, Roseville, CA 95661

Directions

