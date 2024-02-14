Parker's Hot Dogs - Roseville 1605 Douglas Blvd., Ste A
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
We’ve been serving old fashioned steamed hot dogs and home-made chili since the late 1940s.
Location
1605 Douglas Blvd., Ste A, Roseville, CA 95661
Gallery
