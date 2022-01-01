Main picView gallery

Parker's Maple Barn 1349 Brookline Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1349 Brookline Rd

Mason, NH 03048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BREAKFAST STARTERS

DEEP FRIED DONUT HOLES 5 PIECE

$3.50

DEEP FRIED DONUT HOLES 10 PIECE

$5.50

DEEP FRIED PUMPKIN BITES 5 PIECE

$3.50

DEEP FRIED PUMPKIN BITES 10 PIECE

$5.50

DEEP FRIED CINNAMON ROLLS 4 PIECE

$5.50

THE SAMPLER

$7.50

3 DONUT HOLES, 3 PUMPKIN BITES, 3 CINNAMON ROLLS

DEEP FRIED BLUEBERRY BITES 5 PIECE

$3.50

DEEP FRIED BLUEBERRY BITES 10 PIECE

$5.50

THREE EGG OMELETTES

ALL OMELETTES SERVED WITH HOMEFRIES & TOAST. *PLEASE NOTE- THE ONLY OMELETTE YOU CAN CUSTOMIZE IS THE "BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE".

CORNED BEEF HASH OMELETTE

$13.50

OUR FAMOUS CORNED BEEF HASH WRAPPED IN A FLUFFY OMELETTE. SERVED WITH HOME FRIES & TOAST

HAM HASH OMELETTE

$12.50

OUR FAMOUS HAM HASH WRAPPED IN A FLUFFY OMELETTE. SERVED WITH HOME FRIES & TOAST

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE

$8.50

SOUTHWESTERN OMELETTE

$13.00

FRESH SALSA, PEPPERS, ONIONS & SPICY CHEESE. SERVED WITH HOME FRIES & TOAST

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK OMELETTE

$14.00

GRILLED SHAVED STEAK, PEPPERS & ONIONS WITH AMERICAN CHEESE. SERVED WITH HOMEFRIES & TOAST

EGG BTR OMELETTE

$9.50

EGG WHITE OMELETTE

$9.50

TITANIC EGGWHITE OMELETTE

$32.00

PANCAKES

OUR PANCAKES ARE SERVED WITH PURE MAPLE SYRUP AND BUTTER

BUCKWHEAT

$5.00+

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$5.50+

OLD-FASHIONED

$4.50+

PUMPKIN

$5.50+

PANCAKE OF THE MONTH

$6.75+

BLUEBERRY

$5.00+

BLUEBERRY BUCKWHEAT

$6.00+

CUSTOM

$6.75+

THE LITTLES

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

SERVED ON YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WITH FRENCH FRIES

KIDS GRILLED FRENCH TOAST

$7.50

2 THICK SLICES-GRILLED OR DEEP FRIED

OMELETTE

$8.00

SERVED WITH TOAST AND HOME FRIES

LIL' PARKER'S SPECIAL

$10.50

1 EGG, A SMALL PANCAKE OR FRENCH TOAST, 2 BACON OR 2 LINK SAUSAGE OR ONE OF EACH, SERVED WITH HOME FRIES

THE SMALL FRY

$7.00

1 PANCAKE OR 1 FRENCH TOAST WITH 2 BACON OR 2 LINK SAUSAGE OR 1 OF EACH

KIDS FRIED FRENCH TOAST

$7.50

KIDS TENDER MEAL

$9.00

EGG SANDWICHES

WAFFLE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$10.00

ONE OH EGG WITH BACON, LINK SAUSAGE LINK OR HAM TOPPED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE SERVED ON OUR WAFFLE FLAT BREAD (ENGLISH MUFFIN, CROISSANT OR CHOICE OF TOAST), SERVED WITH HOME FRIES

WESTERN SANDWICH

$10.00

ONE EGG, HAM, ONION & PEPPER OMLETTE SERVED ON CHOICE OF TOAST WITH HOME FRIES

MONTE CRISTO SANDWICH

$12.50

FAMOUS FAVORITES

THE PARKER'S SPECIAL

$15.50

2 EGGS, 2 PANCAKES OR 1 FRENCH TOAST, BACON, SAUSAGE LINK & HAM, SERVED WITH HOME FRIES

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$13.00

OUR HAND-BATTERED, DEEP FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS ON A THICK BELGIAN WAFFLE TOPPED WITH OUR MAPLE BOURBON BUTTER SAUCE

CLASSIC ONE EGG BREAKFAST

$8.50

SERVED WITH CHOICE OF BACON, SAUSAGE LINK OR PATTY, HOMES FRIES & TOAST

CLASSIC TWO EGG BREAKFAST

$10.00

SERVED WITH CHOICE OF BACON, SAUSAGE LINK OR PATTY, HOME FRIES & TOAST

EGGS BENEDICT

$13.00

TWO POACHED EGGES & CANADIAN BACON NESTLED ON AN ENGLISH MUFFIN, TOPPED WITH HOLLANDAISE SAUCE & SERVED WITH HOME FRIES

EGGS FLORENTINE

$12.50

TWO POACHED EGGS WITH FRESH, STEAMED SPINACH, GARLIC & SPICES NESTLED ON AN ENGLISH MUFFIN, TOPPED WITH HOLLANDAISE SAUCE & SERVED WITH HOME FRIES

EGGS IRISH

$14.00

TWO POACHED EGGS & OUR OWN CORNED BEED HASH NESTLED ON A ENGLISH MUFFIN, TOPPED WITH HOLLANDAISE SAUCE & SERVED WITH HOME FRIES

HH IRISH

$13.00

MAPLE RIBS AND EGGS FULL RACK

$36.50

FULL RACK OF OUR FAMOUS MAPLE BASTED, SLOW-COOKED PORK RIBS SERVED WITH 2 EGGS, HOME FRIES & TOAST

MAPLE RIBS AND EGGS HALF RACK

$21.50

HALF RACK OF OUR FAMOUS MAPLE BASTED, SLOW-COOKED PORK RIBS SERVED WITH 2 EGGS, HOME FRIES & TOAST

MINI PARKER'S SPECIAL

$12.50

1 EGG, 1 PANCAKE OR 1 FRENCH TOAST, BACON, SAUSAGE LINK & HAM SERVED WITH HOME FRIES

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$12.50

SEASONAL CREAM CHEESE FILLINGS, SANDWICHED BETWEEN OUR THICK SLICED, CINNAMON BREAD- ASK YOUR SERVER FOR DETAILS

THE HEALTHY CHOICE

$11.75

2 EGG BEATERS, 1 PANCAKE, TURKEY KIELBASA & FRESH MIXED BERRIES

THICK BELGIAN WAFFLE

$8.00

GLUTEN FRIENDLY WAFFLE

$10.00

A GLUTEN FRIENDLY VERSION OF OUR THICK, BELGIAN WAFFLE

CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST

$10.50

3 THICK SLICES DIPPED IN EGG BATTER-SERVED GRILLED OR DEEP FRIED

FRIED FRENCH TOAST

$10.50

1/2 EGGS BENEDICT

$8.00

1/2 EGGS IRISH

$8.00

HAM & BEANS

$10.00

ON THE SIDE

BACON

$4.00

BBQ SAUCE

$2.25

CORNED BEEF HASH

$6.00

SIDE 1 EGG

$1.55

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.50

WAFFLE FRIES

$3.00

FRESH BERRIES

$3.50

FRESH SALSA

$3.00

FRIED FRENCH TOAST SLICE

$5.50

GRILLED FRENCH TOAST SLICE

$5.50

HAM HASH

$5.00

HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$2.75

HOME FRIES

$3.00

MAPLE APPLE CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$4.50

MAPLE BAKED BEANS

$4.00

MAPLE BOURBON SAUCE

$2.25

MAPLE RIBS FULL RACK

$32.00

MAPLE RIBS HALF RACK

$17.00

PARKER'S TOAST

$2.50

PURE MAPLE CREAM

$2.25

SAUSAGE LINK

$4.00

SAUSAGE PATTY

$4.25

SCOOP OF MAPLE ICE CREAM

$3.50

SCOOP OF VANILLA ICE CREAM

$2.50

SIDE OF SYURP

$1.25

SMOKED HAM

$4.25

TURKEY KIELBASA

$4.00

SIDE 3 EGG

$4.65

WHIPPED CREAM

$1.75

SIDE 2 EGG

$3.10

$ CAJUN

$0.75

CHICKEN

$6.00

CHOC CHIPS

$1.75

BEVERAGES

ALMOND MILK LARGE

$3.25

ALMOND MILK SMALL

$2.25

APPLE CIDER

$3.75

APPLE JUICE LARGE

$3.25

APPLE JUICE SMALL

$2.25

AQUAFINA

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK LARGE

$3.25

CHOCOLATE MILK SMALL

$2.25

CRANBERRY JUICE LARGE

$3.25

CRANBERRY JUICE SMALL

$2.25

FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE

$3.00

FRAPPE

$5.75

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

WITH WHIPPED CREAM

HOT SPICED CIDER

$2.00

HOUSE BREWED ICED TEA

$2.75

UNSWEETENED

MAPLE ROOT BEER FLOAT

$5.75

MILK LARGE

$2.75

MILK SMALL

$1.75

OAT MILK LARGE

$3.25

OAT MILK SMALL

$2.25

ORANGE JUICE LARGE

$3.25

ORANGE JUICE SMALL

$2.25

PARKER'S ROOT BEER

$2.75

RUBY RED GRAPEFRUIT JUICE LARGE

$3.25

RUBY RED GRAPEFRUIT JUICE SMALL

$2.25

THE MAPLE FRAPPE

$7.00

TOMATO JUICE LARGE

$3.25

TOMATO JUICE SMALL

$2.25

V-8 JUICE LARGE

$3.25

V-8 JUICE SMALL

$2.25

ESPRESSO BEVERAGES

THE MAPLE BOURBON LATTE

$5.25

OUR SIGNATURE BEVERAGE HAS TWO SHOTS OF ESPRESSO WITH OUR MAPLE BOURBON BUTTER SAUCE AND STEAMED MILK

CARDAMOM LATTE

$5.25Out of stock

CAFE LATTE

$4.25

CAFE MOCHA

$4.75

CAPPUCINNO

$4.25

AMERICANO

$3.50

MAPLE BOURBON AFFOGATO

$5.25

A SHOT OF ESPRESS AND OUR MAPLE BOURBON BUTTER SAUCE DRIZZLED OVER A HEAPING SCOOP OF OUR LOCAL MAPLE ICE CREAM

ICED MAPLE BOURBON LATTE

$5.75

ICED LATTE

$4.75

ICED MOCHA

$5.25

VANILLA SYRUP

$0.75

CARAMEL SYRUP

$0.75

GINGERBREAD SYRUP

$0.75

COFFEE

MAPLE COFFEE

$3.00

CRAFTED IN SMALL BATCHES EXCLUSIVELY FOR US BY MILL CITY ROASTING COMPANY IN LONDONDERRY NH

MAPLE DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

CRAFTED IN SMALL BATCHES EXCLUSIVELY FOR US BY MILL CITY ROASTING COMPANY IN LONDONDERRY NH

HOUSE BLEND COFFEE

$3.00

HOUSE DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

MAPLE OR HOUSE BLEND

HOT TEA

$2.50

WATER

OAT MILK

$0.50

ALMOND MILK

$0.50

MAPLE COLD BREW

$3.75

Retail

HALF GALLON GLASS

$40.00

MARASCA 16.9 GLASS

$19.00

MARASCA 8.5

$15.00

FLAT GLASS

$12.00

3.4 GALLON GLASS

$6.50

500ml LEAF GLASS

$21.00

3.4oz LEAF GLASS

$8.00

BASQ GLASS 250ml

$14.00

33.8oz GALLON GLASS

$27.00

QUART JUG

$24.00

PINT JUG

$13.00

3.4oz JUG

$4.50

QUART TIN

$26.00

HALF GAL. TIN

$40.00

CARMEL MAPLE POPCORN

$4.99

MAPLE CREAM COOKIES

$4.99

MUG

$8.99

STONEWALL MAPLE JAM

$7.99

3oz MAPLE SUGAR

$3.99

6OZ MAPLE SUGAR

$6.99

1LB MAPLE COFFEE

$14.99

PARKER'S BREAD

$6.99

CINN BREAD

$8.99

MAPLE DONUT

$2.50

(6) MAPLE DOUNT

$15.00

500ML GALLONE GLASS

$17.00

COLORING BOOK & CRAYONS

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Restaurant info

Step back in time and enjoy a hearty New England breakfast in our 1782 barn and silo. Visit our Corn Crib gift shop where you'll find all things maple and so much more! Our sugar house is in operation every March for sugar season where we make pure maple syrup the old-fashioned way with a wood-fired evaporator. www.ParkersMapleBarn.com

Location

1349 Brookline Rd, Mason, NH 03048

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mile Away Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
52 Federal Hill Rd, Milford, NH 03055
View restaurantnext
Hollis Country Kitchen - 3 Proctor Hill Road
orange starNo Reviews
3 Proctor Hill Road Hollis, NH 03049
View restaurantnext
Buckley's Bakery-Cafe of Hollis
orange starNo Reviews
9 Market Place Hollis, NH 03049
View restaurantnext
Union Coffee Co - 42 South Street
orange starNo Reviews
42 South Street Milford, NH 03055
View restaurantnext
Sal’s Pizza Milford NH
orange starNo Reviews
180 Elm Street Milford, NH 03055
View restaurantnext
Mangia Sano
orange starNo Reviews
321 Nashua Street Milford, NH 03055
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mason
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Peterborough
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Fitchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Leominster
review star
Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston