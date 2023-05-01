Restaurant header imageView gallery

Park Place at the Boardwalk

review star

No reviews yet

25551 Kingsland Boulevard #C102

Katy, TX 77494

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Appetizer

LUMP CRAB CAKE

$20.00Out of stock

STUFFED AVOCADO

$10.00

Ripened avocado combined with tomato, black beans, red onion, and seasonings(add blackened shrimp $2)

FRIED LOBSTER BITES

$20.00

CHILLED SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

Salad

WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, red onion, bleu cheese, bacon

LEMON PEPPER KALE SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

Served hot or cold

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Steak

8oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

$43.00

16oz USDA Prime Porterhouse

$50.00

8oz Wagyu Beef Filet Mignon

$80.00

14oz USDA Prime Boneless Ribeye

$40.00

12 oz USDA Prime NY Strip

$44.00

14oz Wagyu Beef NY Strip

$90.00

Chicken Seafood & More

Salmon Filet

$26.00

Spicy Jerk Lamb Chops

$40.00

Pan Seared Chicken Breast

$25.00

Flounder Filet

$35.00Out of stock

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$26.00

Served with French fries.

Catch of the Day

$20.00

Sides

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Candied Yams

$10.00

Desserts

Warm Butter Cake

$13.00

Blackout Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.00

Peach Cobbler Tacos

$10.00

Brunch

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

(Fried or Sauteed)

Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$15.00

Catfish & Grits

$12.00

Salmon & Grits

$15.00

Steak & Eggs

$30.00

Prime Ribeye Steak with 2 Large Eggs

Vegan Tacos

$15.00

Avocado, black beans, tomato, plant-based taco meat, red onion, and cilantro

Omelet Platter

$12.00

3 egg omelet with your choice of toppings; choice of meat; and fresh fruit

Vegan Tater Bowl

$15.00

Breakfast potatoes cooked to perfection with plant-based “eggs”, plant-based chorizo or plant-based sausage, onion, and bell pepper, and avocado

A la carte

Grits

$3.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Vegan Sausage

$5.00

2 Large eggs

$2.00

Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

3 Large Eggs

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Waffle

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemon

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Tonic Water

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Water

Bar Menu

Cocktails

Adios MF

$12.00

Whiskey Separator

$8.00

Kahlua, Milk, whiskey

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$10.00

Ketel one

Bottled Beer

Corona

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Dos Eqius

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Red Wine

GLS Carmel Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

BTL Carmel Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Merlot

$8.00

White Wine

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

BTL Chardonnay

$32.00

Moscato

Champagne

Duc dr Paris

Moet & Chandon

Vivaldi

Happy Hour

HH Liquor

Well Vodka

$1.00

Belvedere

$1.00

Chopin

$1.00

Ciroc

$1.00

Grey Goose

$1.00

Ketel One

$1.00

Well Rum

Bacardi

Captain Morgan

Malibu

Cachaca

Well Gin

Bombay Saphire

Tanqueray

Well Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

Don Julio Reposado

Don Julio 70

Cuervo Silver

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Casamigos

Well Whiskey

Angels Envy

Basil Hayden

Bulliet Rye

Jack Daniels

Knob Creek

Makers Mark

Woodford Reserve

Well Scotch

Macallan 12

Macallan 18

Bunnahabbahin

Spey River

Amaretto Di Saronno

Bailey's Irish Cream

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Chambord

HH Wine

GLS Carmel Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

Duc dr Paris

Moet & Chandon

Vivaldi

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

25551 Kingsland Boulevard #C102, Katy, TX 77494

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Luce Avenue Coffee Roasters - Katy - 25675 Nelson Way
orange starNo Reviews
25675 Nelson Way Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
No Label Brewing Merch Curbside & Online
orange starNo Reviews
5351-A 1st street Katy, TX 77493
View restaurantnext
Crown Pizza Katy
orange starNo Reviews
6191 Highway Boulevard Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Willy Burger Katy - Willy Burger Katy
orange starNo Reviews
6191 Highway Blvd, STE 101 Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Cane Island Parkway Katy, TX 77493
View restaurantnext
Alegria Brazilian Grill - 24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700
orange starNo Reviews
24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700 KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Katy

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 043 - Mason Road
orange star4.5 • 743
1230 Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Shevere Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 476
25600 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Katy
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1119 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston