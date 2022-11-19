Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Park Place Sports Bar

review star

No reviews yet

200 Broadway Ave

Saint Paul Park, MN 55071

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Breaded to order tossed in choice of sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

A pound of wings tossed in choice of sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Our beer battered Ellsworth Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds are served with sweet chili lime sauce.

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips, chicken tinga barbacoa beef or seasoned pork, shredded cheese, onions, jalapenos, olives, lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream

Pub Pretzel

Pub Pretzel

$6.00

Two warm soft Bavarian pretzel sticks. Served with cheese sauce & honey mustard.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Barbacoa beef, chicken tinga or pork, cheese, black bean salsa topped with chipolte mayo. Served with lettuce, tomato & jalapeno

Szechuan Green Beans

Szechuan Green Beans

$10.00

Sauteed fresh green beans, Szechuan sauce, seasame seeds

Steak Kabobs

Steak Kabobs

$14.00

Cajun seasoned sirloin, peppers & onions, crispy fried onions, roasted garlic crème

Fried Pickles

$8.00

5 beer battered pickle spears fried. Served with Chipolte ranch

Salads & Soups

Dinner

Dinner

$7.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, croutons & cheese.

Ceasar

Ceasar

$10.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons

Southwest Cobb

Southwest Cobb

$14.00

Romaine, ham, turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese & croutons. Served with toasted garlic bread.

Buffalo Chopped

Buffalo Chopped

$14.00

Buffalo chicken, romaine, bacon bits, tomato, onions, peppers, shredded cheese, tossed in ranch

Steak Wedge

$14.00

Romaine, grilled sirloin, black bean corn salsa, green onions & diced tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette. Served with toasted garlic bread.

1/2 Wedge

1/2 Wedge

$8.00

Iceburg lettuce, bacon, tomato, green onion, bleu cheese crumbles. Bleu cheese dressing

Cup Wild Rice

Cup Wild Rice

$4.99

Cup of our house made chicken wild rice soup. Served with crackers.

Bowl Wild Rice

$7.99

Bowl of our house made chicken wild rice soup. Served with toasted garlic toast.

Cup Chili

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$7.99

Bowl of our house made chili. Served with toasted garlic bread.

Side Salad

$2.00

Burgers

Bronco Billy

$14.00

8oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, beer battered onion ring, bacon pepper jam, bacon, American cheese, BBQ sauce

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$10.00

8oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, your burger your way, meat toppings $1, all other $.75

Sancho

$14.00

8oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, pepperjack cheese, roasted & pickled jalapenos, chipotle aioli, pico

Whammy

Whammy

$14.00

8oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, fried egg, bacon, Canadian bacon, cheddar cheese

Napolean

Napolean

$14.00

8oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, crispy fried onion strings, caramelized onion jam, smoked gouda, roasted garlic aioli

The Decker

The Decker

$9.00

4oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, roasted garlic aioli. Try the Double Decker or dare to try the Triple Decker.

Handhelds

ABLT

$12.00

Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli, grilled focaccia

Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato. blue cheese dressing, toasted bun

Chicken Romano

$13.00

Herb chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, Caesar dressing on Focaccia bread.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried buttermilk brined chicken breast, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles. Served on brioche bun

Coney Island

$8.00

All beef hot dog, chili, yellow mustard, shredded cheese, red onions, classic Coney style roll

Cuban

Cuban

$13.00

Ham, pork, pickles, yellow mustard, chipotle aioli, swiss cheese, ciabatta bun

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions & peppers. Roasted garlic crème & provolone cheese. Served on toasted hoagie bun

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, giardiniera aioli. Toasted hoagie

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ or Korean BBQ pulled pork with coleslaw & onion strings on a milk bun.

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Smoked short rib, Team Bubba BBQ sauce, provolone & cheddar cheese, crispy onion, pickles. Served on sourdough

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on a toasted hoagie bun

Turkey Bacon Club

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Pesto mayo, grilled focaccia

Walleye Sandwich

$16.00

Beer battered walleye, lettuce, tomato & side of tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie bun

French Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Shredded barbacoa beef, provolone cheese, toasted hoagie with Au-jus. Try it Philly style with peppers & onions $2.00.

Pizza/Flatbreads

Apple Bacon Flatbread

$13.00

Made on thin crust with a three cheese blend, our pesto sauce, smoked bacon, apple, pecans & bleu cheese crumbles. Add chicken $3.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00
Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Build it your way. Toppings $1.50 each.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Garlic herb butter, sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Maui Flatbread

Maui Flatbread

$14.00

Teriyaki, Canadian bacon, pineapple

Park Place Flatbread

Park Place Flatbread

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom

Signatures

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Braised short rib, toasted buttered panko, green onion, our signature cheese sauce

Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

Chicken, white rice, green beans, onion & pepper mix, mushrooms, green onion, Teriyaki sauce. Crispy wonton strips.

Szechuan Bowl

Szechuan Bowl

$14.00

Chicken, white rice, green beans, onion & pepper mix, mushrooms, green onion, Szechaun sauce. Crispy wonton strips.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.99

Fettuccine noodles, marinated grilled chicken, fresh broccoli florets and our alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread. Sub shrimp $3

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer battered cod, seasonal vegetables. Served with fries

Jambalaya

$16.00

Sauteed shrimp, white rice, smoked andouille sausage & pepper onion mix & jambalaya sauce

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.00

All items $7.00 Meals include French fries & fruit cup

Kid Hot Dog

$7.00

All items $7.00 Meals include French fries & fruit cup

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

All items $7.00 Meals include French fries & fruit cup

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

All items $7.00 Meals include French fries & fruit cup

Kid Nuggets

$7.00

All items $7.00 Meals include French fries & fruit cup

Kid Mac

$7.00

All items $7.00 Meals include French fries & fruit cup

Sides (A La Carte)

Basket French Fries

$7.00

Basket Tator Tots

$7.00

Grilled Bread

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Tots

$2.00

Side Fries

$2.00

Side of Rice

$2.99

Side of Celery

$1.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Baked Potato

Nacho Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Nacho Chips & Cheese

$4.99

Extras $

Ramekin of Sauce

Lunch Menu

Lunch Buff Chop

Lunch Buff Chop

$9.00

Buffalo chicken, romaine, bacon bits, tomato, onions, peppers, shredded cheese, tossed in ranch

Lunch Cheese Burger

Lunch Cheese Burger

$7.00

8oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, your burger your way, meat toppings $1, all other $.75

Lunch SW Cobb

Lunch SW Cobb

$9.00

Romaine, grilled herb chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon, queso fresco, avocado, black bean & corn salsa, green onion. chipotle ranch dressing

Lunch Tacos

Lunch Tacos

$7.00

(2) Chicken, beef or pork, flour or corn tortilla, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & queso fresco. Served with salsa & sour cream

BEVERAGES

20oz Lemonade

$2.75

20oz Pop

$2.75

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.75

Bottle water

$2.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Can Mt Dew

$2.00

Can Root Beer

$2.00

Ice Tea Bottle (Unsweet)

$2.50

Liquid Ice

$3.50

RED BULL CAN

$3.75

RED BULL SUGAR FREE CAN

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

EAT-DRINK-PLAY

Website

Location

200 Broadway Ave, Saint Paul Park, MN 55071

Directions

Gallery
Park Place Sports Bar image
Park Place Sports Bar image
Park Place Sports Bar image

