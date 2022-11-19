- Home
Park Place Sports Bar
200 Broadway Ave
Saint Paul Park, MN 55071
Popular Items
Starters
Boneless Wings
Breaded to order tossed in choice of sauce
Chicken Wings
A pound of wings tossed in choice of sauce
Cheese Curds
Our beer battered Ellsworth Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds are served with sweet chili lime sauce.
Nachos
Fresh fried tortilla chips, chicken tinga barbacoa beef or seasoned pork, shredded cheese, onions, jalapenos, olives, lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream
Pub Pretzel
Two warm soft Bavarian pretzel sticks. Served with cheese sauce & honey mustard.
Quesadilla
Barbacoa beef, chicken tinga or pork, cheese, black bean salsa topped with chipolte mayo. Served with lettuce, tomato & jalapeno
Szechuan Green Beans
Sauteed fresh green beans, Szechuan sauce, seasame seeds
Steak Kabobs
Cajun seasoned sirloin, peppers & onions, crispy fried onions, roasted garlic crème
Fried Pickles
5 beer battered pickle spears fried. Served with Chipolte ranch
Salads & Soups
Dinner
Romaine, tomato, onion, croutons & cheese.
Ceasar
Romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons
Southwest Cobb
Romaine, ham, turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese & croutons. Served with toasted garlic bread.
Buffalo Chopped
Buffalo chicken, romaine, bacon bits, tomato, onions, peppers, shredded cheese, tossed in ranch
Steak Wedge
Romaine, grilled sirloin, black bean corn salsa, green onions & diced tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette. Served with toasted garlic bread.
1/2 Wedge
Iceburg lettuce, bacon, tomato, green onion, bleu cheese crumbles. Bleu cheese dressing
Cup Wild Rice
Cup of our house made chicken wild rice soup. Served with crackers.
Bowl Wild Rice
Bowl of our house made chicken wild rice soup. Served with toasted garlic toast.
Cup Chili
Bowl Chili
Bowl of our house made chili. Served with toasted garlic bread.
Side Salad
Burgers
Bronco Billy
8oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, beer battered onion ring, bacon pepper jam, bacon, American cheese, BBQ sauce
BYO Burger
8oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, your burger your way, meat toppings $1, all other $.75
Sancho
8oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, pepperjack cheese, roasted & pickled jalapenos, chipotle aioli, pico
Whammy
8oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, fried egg, bacon, Canadian bacon, cheddar cheese
Napolean
8oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, crispy fried onion strings, caramelized onion jam, smoked gouda, roasted garlic aioli
The Decker
4oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, roasted garlic aioli. Try the Double Decker or dare to try the Triple Decker.
Handhelds
ABLT
Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli, grilled focaccia
Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato. blue cheese dressing, toasted bun
Chicken Romano
Herb chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, Caesar dressing on Focaccia bread.
Chicken Sandwich
Fried buttermilk brined chicken breast, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles. Served on brioche bun
Coney Island
All beef hot dog, chili, yellow mustard, shredded cheese, red onions, classic Coney style roll
Cuban
Ham, pork, pickles, yellow mustard, chipotle aioli, swiss cheese, ciabatta bun
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Grilled steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions & peppers. Roasted garlic crème & provolone cheese. Served on toasted hoagie bun
Italian Sandwich
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, giardiniera aioli. Toasted hoagie
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ or Korean BBQ pulled pork with coleslaw & onion strings on a milk bun.
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Smoked short rib, Team Bubba BBQ sauce, provolone & cheddar cheese, crispy onion, pickles. Served on sourdough
Shrimp Po Boy
Fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on a toasted hoagie bun
Turkey Bacon Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Pesto mayo, grilled focaccia
Walleye Sandwich
Beer battered walleye, lettuce, tomato & side of tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie bun
French Dip
Shredded barbacoa beef, provolone cheese, toasted hoagie with Au-jus. Try it Philly style with peppers & onions $2.00.
Pizza/Flatbreads
Apple Bacon Flatbread
Made on thin crust with a three cheese blend, our pesto sauce, smoked bacon, apple, pecans & bleu cheese crumbles. Add chicken $3.00
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Cheese Flatbread
Build it your way. Toppings $1.50 each.
Margherita Flatbread
Garlic herb butter, sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Maui Flatbread
Teriyaki, Canadian bacon, pineapple
Park Place Flatbread
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom
Signatures
Short Rib Mac & Cheese
Braised short rib, toasted buttered panko, green onion, our signature cheese sauce
Teriyaki Bowl
Chicken, white rice, green beans, onion & pepper mix, mushrooms, green onion, Teriyaki sauce. Crispy wonton strips.
Szechuan Bowl
Chicken, white rice, green beans, onion & pepper mix, mushrooms, green onion, Szechaun sauce. Crispy wonton strips.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles, marinated grilled chicken, fresh broccoli florets and our alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread. Sub shrimp $3
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod, seasonal vegetables. Served with fries
Jambalaya
Sauteed shrimp, white rice, smoked andouille sausage & pepper onion mix & jambalaya sauce
Kids Menu
Kid Cheese Burger
All items $7.00 Meals include French fries & fruit cup
Kid Hot Dog
All items $7.00 Meals include French fries & fruit cup
Kid Quesadilla
All items $7.00 Meals include French fries & fruit cup
Kid Grilled Cheese
All items $7.00 Meals include French fries & fruit cup
Kid Nuggets
All items $7.00 Meals include French fries & fruit cup
Kid Mac
All items $7.00 Meals include French fries & fruit cup
Sides (A La Carte)
Extras $
Lunch Menu
Lunch Buff Chop
Buffalo chicken, romaine, bacon bits, tomato, onions, peppers, shredded cheese, tossed in ranch
Lunch Cheese Burger
8oz certified angus beef patty on grilled bun, your burger your way, meat toppings $1, all other $.75
Lunch SW Cobb
Romaine, grilled herb chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon, queso fresco, avocado, black bean & corn salsa, green onion. chipotle ranch dressing
Lunch Tacos
(2) Chicken, beef or pork, flour or corn tortilla, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & queso fresco. Served with salsa & sour cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
EAT-DRINK-PLAY
200 Broadway Ave, Saint Paul Park, MN 55071