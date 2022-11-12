Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza
Park’s Place Pub
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Parks Place Pub is the place to gather with friends... catch a game, see a band, enjoy quality food and drink with the sheer idea of enjoying your time. No fuss-no muss-just fun.
Location
8594 East 116th Street, Fishers, IN 46038
Gallery
