Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

Park’s Place Pub

review star

No reviews yet

8594 East 116th Street

Fishers, IN 46038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Cheese Curds
Chicken Tenders and Fries

Appetizers

Basket Of Chips

$1.99

Basket Fries

$4.99
Pretzel Breadsticks

Pretzel Breadsticks

$8.95

3 Pretzels served with Cheese Sauce and Brown Mustard

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.95

Sun King Cream Ale Beer Battered curds served with Ranch and Marinara

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$10.95

Hand Battered Tenders

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chips & Queso

$6.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.95

House Breaded pickle planks served with a House Remoulade

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.95

Sun King Cream Ale Beer Battered served with Ranch

Park's Platter(No Substitutions)

$17.49
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.95
Remmy's Nachos

Remmy's Nachos

$13.95

One of our owner's favorite apps.

Wings

$14.95+

1 lb of wings

Salad/Soup

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$3.95+

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Crouton and House Caesar Dressing

Chili

Chili

$3.95+

Chili topped with Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream and Onion. Add Jalapeños for $.75

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Romaine and Spring Mix, Tomato, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Turkey, Ham Shredded Cheese, black olives and Croutons

CranOrange Salad

CranOrange Salad

$9.95
House Salad

House Salad

$3.95+

Spring Mix with Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Shredded Cheese and Crouton

Soup of the Day

$3.95+

Burgers

Diablo Burger

Diablo Burger

$14.50

Blackened 1/2 lb Beef Patty, Ghost Chili Pepper Cheese, Candied Jalapenos, pickled onions, Diablo Sauce Lettuce Tomato Brioche Roll and Fries

Korean Smash Burger

Korean Smash Burger

$14.50

Two 1/4 Beef Smash Patties, Gochujang Mayo Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda Lettuce

BYO 3P Burger

BYO 3P Burger

$10.95

Build Your Own

3P Big Melt

3P Big Melt

$14.50

Jalapeno Dream

$13.95

The Mean Green

$13.95

Horseshoes

Sleets Original Horseshoe

Sleets Original Horseshoe

$12.95

Texas Toast with a 1/2 lb Beef Pattie topped with a mound of French fries and cheese sauce. Lettuce Tomato Onion and Pickle are served on the side

Hoosier Horseshoe

Hoosier Horseshoe

$13.95

Two Pieces of Texas Toast with our hand breaded pork tenderloin topped with a mound of French fries and cheese sauce Lettuce Tomato Onion and Pickle on side

Philly cheesesteak Horseshoe

Philly cheesesteak Horseshoe

$14.95

Sliced steak with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Placed on a piece of Texas toast and topped with French Fries and Beer Cheese Sauce

Fiesta Horseshoe

Fiesta Horseshoe

$13.95

1/2 lb all beef hamburger on Texas Toast. Topped with French Fries, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro and fresh Jalapenos.

Buffalo Chicken Horseshoe

$13.95

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$7.95

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.95
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Buffalo, Fried or Grilled tenders served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato

Grilled Cheese & cup of soup

$9.95

Nap Town Chicken

$11.95
Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.95

Marinated Steak with sauteed onions green peppers and mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese.

Tenderloin Sandwich

Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.95

Hand Breaded Port Tenderloin, Tomato Lettuce Onion, Pickle and Garlic mayo

Whit's Club

Whit's Club

$12.95

Grilled whole wheat bread with fresh sliced ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, tomato, bacon, lettuce and garlic mayo

White Fish Sammich

$12.95

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded mix cheese with lettuce, tomato onions and ranch

Turkey Avocado Provolone Wrap

Turkey Avocado Provolone Wrap

$11.95

Fresh sliced deli turkey, sliced avocado, provlolone cheese with lettuce and tomato

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$11.95

Fresh veggies including spinach, cucumber, roasted tomatoes, diced avocado and finished with humus spread

C2 Wrap

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Carrots

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Side Of Cheese Curds

$3.00Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Fresh Vegetables

$2.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Side Chips

$1.99

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Street Corn

Pizza

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$13.95

Start with a cheese pizza and have fun

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$15.95

Pepperoni, Deli Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage

Veggie Lovers Pizza

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$15.95

Spinach, Onion, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms,

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Shredded Chicken Onions Bacon BBQ Sauce

Margarita Pizza

$13.95

Fresh Tomatoes Mozzarella Fresh Basil and a drizzle of olive oil

Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Dessert

Fried PB and Jelly

Fried PB and Jelly

$5.25

A pancake battered PB and J dusted with powdered sugar

Cheesecake Stuffed Doughnut

Cheesecake Stuffed Doughnut

$7.00

A large Italian doughnut filled with cheesecake and topped with Raspberry Sauce and Whipped Cream

3P Three Way Cookie

3P Three Way Cookie

$10.95

Vanilla Ice Cream between two fresh baked chocolate chip cookies

Ice Cream

$1.75

Cookie And Ice Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Mini Churros

$8.99

Funnel Sticks

$8.99

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Cheese Pizza served with a drink

PB and J

$6.99

Grape Uncrustable served with choice of side and drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger served with choice of side and drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Two handbreaded tenders served with bbq choice of side and a drink

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Cheese quesadilla served with choice of side and a drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Sides

Carrots

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Fresh Vegetables

$2.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Side Chips

$1.99

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Fox & Hound Food

Billiard Sticks

$7.99Out of stock

Black Forrest

$8.99Out of stock

Godfather Melt

$8.99Out of stock

Newcastle Beer Cheese Soup

Out of stock

Pot Roast Sliders

$9.99Out of stock

Food

*Brunch Only* Indy Lox

$12.95

3 Pub Tacos

$8.95

3P Power Bowl

$14.95

Berry Parfait

$7.95Out of stock

Big Boomer

$9.95

Black & Bleu Wrap

$12.95

Buffalo Chips

$6.95

Caprese Chicken

$12.95

Cauli Bites

$10.95

Fried Shrooms

$8.95

Hummus Basket

$9.95

Italian Beef

$13.95

Pimento Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Pot Roast Sliders

$12.95

Pretzel Breadsticks

$9.95

Strawberry Fields Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Tex Mex Wedge

$12.95

Desserts

DF Chocolate PB ice cream

$3.95

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bloody Mary Mix

$2.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Kombucha

$4.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Mock-tail

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

RaspberryTea

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

KIDS

Water

Fanta

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Parks Place Pub is the place to gather with friends... catch a game, see a band, enjoy quality food and drink with the sheer idea of enjoying your time. No fuss-no muss-just fun.

Website

Location

8594 East 116th Street, Fishers, IN 46038

Directions

Gallery
Park’s Place Pub image
Park’s Place Pub image
Park’s Place Pub image

Popular restaurants in Fishers

Wild Eggs - Fishers
orange star4.4 • 3,262
13272 Market Square Drive Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
Four Day Ray Brewing
orange star4.2 • 2,117
11671 Lantern Road Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub - 116th Street
orange star4.5 • 1,213
11505 Allisonville Rd Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
Pho VN Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 697
9773 E 116th St. Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Rockstone Pizzeria - Rockstone
orange star4.7 • 272
11501 Allisonville Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
Schoolhouse 7 Cafe
orange star4.7 • 165
12125 Cyntheanne Rd Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fishers
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
Anderson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston