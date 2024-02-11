Restaurant info

Shawn Cirkiel’s flagship restaurant, Parkside, opened on Austin’s historic 6th Street in 2008 and first introduced the “farm-to-table” concept long before it became commonplace in town. The restaurant quickly became a significant influence in Austin’s growing culinary landscape as the city’s first gastropub and set the standard for local, sustainable dining. Parkside’s seasonally changing menu offers classic American fare, elevated with the highest quality, locally sourced, and sustainably grown products. Parkside is also known for its extensive raw bar and superior selection of oysters from all over the East Coast. Now a dining destination for locals and tourists alike,and recently fully renovated, Parkside’s ingredient-driven menu, convivial setting, and consistent service have made the restaurant a 6th Street landmark.