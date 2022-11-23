ParkSide Grill imageView gallery

ParkSide Grill 6044 William Flynn Hwy

No reviews yet

6044 William Flynn Hwy

Bakerstown, PA 15007

Popular Items

Seared Chicken Topper Salad
Bacon Cheeseburger
Seared Steak Topper Salad

Happytizers

Bavarian Pretzels with Guinness Beer Cheese

$8.95

Crispy Onion Rings

$6.50

Panko-breaded onion rings fried to a golden brown. Served with "Slapshot" sauce.

Hand Cut French Fries

$3.50

Loaded Chips or Fries

$11.95

Fresh, Hand-cut waffle-style chips. Fried to a golden brown, topped with your choice of pulled pork or seasoned ground beef and loaded with creamy cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, onions, and Jalapeno peppers.

Pepperoni rolls

$9.95Out of stock

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled in housemade dough and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Pop's Seasoned Waffle Chips

$3.50

• Try 'em, Bob insists! Fresh, Hand-cut waffle-style chips. Fried to a golden brown and seasoned just right!

Provolone Sticks

$7.00

Hand-breaded provolone sticks fried to a golden brown. Served with a classic red sauce.

Stuffed banana peppers

$9.95Out of stock

Zesty Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Sweet potatoes served hot and crispy.

Zucchini Planks

$7.95

Just like the onion rings...only different! Sprinkled with a grated romano cheese and served with a classic red sauce.

Build Your Own Pizza

8" Personal Pizza

$6.50

14" Medium Pizza

$10.95

16" Large Pizza

$12.95

Specialty Pizza

NEW!! Party Pizza

NEW!! Party Pizza

Out of stock

Thin crust - 48 square cuts. Perfect for game night! Parkside Trio is like getting 3 pizzas in one - pepperoni, supreme, and sausage. REQUIRES ADVANCE NOTICE.

The Mighty Meat

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hot Ham and Bacon,

The Buffalo Chicken

Freshly seared Chicken, Bob's medium Buffalo wing sauce and Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with celery sticks.

Veggie Vibe

$18.99+

"Pick Any Four" of our fresh veggie toppings. We do mean Any Four!

Parkside Supreme

$18.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Black Olives

Taco Pizza

Your choice of either Seasoned Ground Beef or Pulled Pork topped with Jalapeños, Freshly diced Tomatoes, Green Peppers and Onions topped with a cheddar cheese blend. Mexican Flavors for sure!

Bacon Burgh'er

Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon and Fresh Tomatoes

Parkside Ranch

Top Sirlion, Caramelized Onions, Housemade Ranch Dressing.

The Bar-B-Que Chicken

Freshly seared chicken with house made Texas-style Bar-B-Que sauce.

Festival Feast

$18.99+

Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Zesty Tomato Sauce

Red White and Bleu

$18.99+

Seasoned garlic oil, fresh tomatoes & bleu cheese crumbles.

Chicken Mediterranean

$20.99+

Freshly seared chicken, Roasted Garlic and Olive Oil, topped with Artichokes, Black Olives and Fresh Tomatoes with a blend of Bleu and Italian cheeses.

Thin Crust Pizza - Medium Pizza

$12.95Out of stock

Thin crust small

$9.95Out of stock

Burgers, Sandwiches, & Dogs

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Hand-pressed 6oz Angus blend with bacon and your choice of one of our available cheeses.

Bar-B-Que Chicken

$12.25

Freshly seared Chicken Breast brushed in your choice of either Carolina Tangy or Texas Sweet Bar-B-Que sauce • Add your choice of cheese.

Bar-B-Que Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Extra large flour tortilla wrapped around freshly seared chicken breast with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and your choice of barbecue sauce. Served with hand cut fries.

Buffalo Chicken

$12.95

Buttermilk-battered, crispy fried, seasoned chicken tossed in your choice of either mild, medium, hot, or xtra hot sauce and topped with Bleu Cheese crumbles and your choice of Bleu cheese or Ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Extra large flour tortilla wrapped around freshly seared chicken breast with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and Buffalo sauce, served with hand cut fries.

Cheeseburger

$11.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Extra-Large Flour Tortilla wrapped around freshly seared Chicken Breast, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce and housemade Caesar Dressing. Served with hand cut fries.

Classic Sausage

$11.99Out of stock

Old-world style, house-blended medium sausage patties seared to perfection and served with sauteed onions and green peppers and a zesty sauce.

Club Wrap

$11.50

Extra large tortilla wrapped around Virginia ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese. Mayo or Italian dressing served on the side. Served with hand cut fries.

Crispy Chicken

$12.50

Buttermilk-battered, crispy fried, seasoned chicken breast and your choice of cheese.

Crispy Fish

$13.99Out of stock

A generous sized Cod filet panko-battered in house and fried crispy. • Served with your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce

Fish Special

$13.95Out of stock

A generous sized Cod filet panko-battered in house and fried crispy. Served with lettuce and tomato with sweet potato fries and coleslaw on the side. While supplies last.

Hamburger

$10.95

Hand-pressed 6oz Angus blend with onions

PSG Club

$11.99

Served on grilled Mancini's Italian Bread with Virgina Ham, Smoked Turkey, Bacon, your choice of Cheese and topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.

Pulled pork

$10.95

Seared Chicken

$11.99

Freshly seared Chicken Breast and your choice of cheese.

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$12.25

Extra large flour tortilla wrapped around grilled sirloin and sauteed onions with lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese. Served with hand cut fries.

Thai Chili Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Extra-Large Flour Tortilla wrapped around freshly seared Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Coleslaw and cheddar cheese drizzled in our sweet and spicy Thai Chili sauce. Served with hand cut fries.

The Parkside Dog

$7.25

A pork and beef hotdog served on a top sliced bun with fries or chips. LOAD IT UP! • Choose your style: Plain, Cheese, or Chili. • Choose your toppings (3): Sweet Relish, Yellow Mustard, Brown Mustard, Ketchup, Onions, Jalapeno Peppers or Pickles.

Wamo Burger

$15.50

Two Hand-pressed 6oz Angus blend patties with bacon, coleslaw, Pepper Jack cheese and our special "slapshot" sauce. Topped with Onion Rings!

Wamo Junior

$13.95

One hand pressed 6 oz Angus patty with bacon, coleslaw, pepperjack cheese, and our special "slapshot" sauce. Topped with an onion ring.

Subs

Ham and Cheese

Thinly sliced Virginia Ham, your choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack or American Cheese. Mayo or house dressing served on the side.

Hot Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Cheese

Italian

Pepperoni, Salami and Hot Ham. Mayo or house dressing served on the side.

Meatball

Old-world style Meatballs served in a classic red sauce and topped with Provolone cheese. Spice it up and try it with Banana Peppers!

Spicy Hot Ham, Salami, Provolone

Mayo or house dressing served on the side.

Steak and Cheese

Seared Sirloin and sautéed onions topped with lettuce and tomato.

Turkey and Cheese

Mayo or house dressing served on the side

Veggie

* This sub is served Cold. Mushrooms, Green and Banana Peppers, Black Olives. Your choice of Mayo, House, Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.

Wings

Meaty and delicious! Unfortunately, we are no longer able to absorb the market price increases due to a national wing shortage.

6 Wings

$9.50

12 Wings

$18.00

20 Wings

$29.00

30 Wings

$47.00Out of stock

Wings - Boneless tenders

Strips of golden brown, crispy chicken served with your choice of wing sauce.

3 boneless tenders

$6.50

6 boneless tenders

$11.50

Soup & Salads

B&B

$9.50

A bed of salad topped with hand-cut fries and hard-boiled egg slices.

Caesar - Entree

$9.00

A bed of crisp romaine tossed with housemade Caesar dressing, romano cheese, and housemade croutons.

Caesar - Side

$5.25

A bed of crisp romaine tossed with housemade Caesar dressing, romano cheese, and housemade croutons.

Chef's Mansion

$12.25

A bed of salad topped with ham, turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg slices, cheddar cheese, and hand-cut fries.

Coleslaw

$2.85

House

$8.00

A bed of salad topped with cheddar cheese, and banana peppers.

House Side

$5.25

Seared Chicken Topper Salad

$13.50

Seared chicken breast served over a bed of salad topped with hand-cut fries, banana peppers, and cheddar cheese.

Seared Steak Topper Salad

$14.50

Soup

$5.50+

Housemade chili served with tortilla chips, cheese, and sour cream.

Chili

$4.75+

Sauces & Xtras

2 oz Blue Cheese dressing

$0.50

2 oz Ranch

$0.50

2 oz Thai Chili Sauce

$0.50

4 oz Blue Cheese dressing

$1.00

4 oz cheese sauce

$1.00

4 oz Marinara

$1.00

4 oz Ranch

$1.00

4 oz Thai Chili Sauce

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.85

Tartar sauce

$0.50

Kids Menu

Chuckie Puck Pizza

$6.50

8" cheese pizza

Baseball Burgers

$6.50

Cheeseburger Chasers

$6.95

Gavins Mac n Cheese

$6.50

Grayson's Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Desserts

Zeppole

$3.95Out of stock

Yum! Think of warm donut holes dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon.

Cinnamon Crisps

$4.95

Warm, sweet, and crunchy. Try it topped with French vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce. The perfect ending to a great meal.

Chocolate lava cake

$5.95

Shortcake With Ice Cream & Topping

$5.95

Soft Drinks

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Hot chocolate

$2.25

Hot tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Mt Dew

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Tonic Water

$2.25

Tumie Yummies or Fruit Shoot

$1.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Bottled soft drinks

Pepsi

$2.50+

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

Mountain Dew

$2.50+

Root beer

$2.50+

Lipton Sweet Iced tea

$2.50+

Ginger Ale

$2.50+

Orange Crush

$2.50+

Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bells 2 hearted

$7.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Lite

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Cold Snap

$6.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Dizzy Pineapple Mango

$6.00

Founders Day IPA

$6.00

Great Lakes Nosferatu

$6.50

Guinness bottles

$5.50

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken NA

$4.00

Iron City

$3.00

Iron City Lite

$3.00

Killian's

$4.00

Labatt's

$3.50

Labatt's Lite

$3.50

Lagunitas

$6.00

Leinenkugel

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$4.25

Molsen Golden

$4.00

Murphy's Stout

$6.50

Newcastle Brown Ale

$4.00

Redds Apple Ale

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$6.00

Seagrams Wine Cooler

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Southern Tier Salted Caramel

$6.50Out of stock

Stella

$4.50

Straub

$4.00

Truly Black Cherry

$6.00

Truly Blueberry & Acai

$6.00

Truly Lemonade

$6.00

Truly Watermelon & Kiwi

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

Wexford Creme Ale

$6.50

White Claw Blackcherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Wine

Bogle Pinot Noir

$8.00

Bogle Red Blend

$8.00

Bogle Red Zin

$8.00

House Cab

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Pinot Noir

$6.00

J Lohr Cabernet

$8.00

Josh Cabernet

$8.00

Josh Merlot

$8.00

Josh Pinot Noir

$8.00

Josh Red Blend

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Cabernet

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Merlot

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Pinot Noir

$8.00

Kim Crawford Rose

$8.00

Menage a Trois

$8.00

Sangria

$7.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$8.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House Riesling

$6.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

House Zinfandel

$6.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$9.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

Kendall Jackson Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Kim Crawford Rose

$8.00

Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pink Moscato

$6.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Sangria

$7.00

Simi Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Bogle Pinot Noir

$34.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$34.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$36.00

Josh Cabernet

$32.00

Josh Merlot

$32.00

Josh Red Blend

$32.00

Kim Crawford Rose

$34.00

Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Simi Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Alcohol

House Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$6.50

Kettle One

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Stoichnaya

$6.50

House Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

House Rum

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Myer's Dark

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

House Tequilla

$5.00

Quervo Gold

$6.00

Patron

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal Black

$10.00

Crown Royal Peach

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

House Whiskey

$5.00

Jameson

$7.00

Ole Smoky Flight (4)

$20.00

Ole Smoky Mango Habanero

$6.00

Ole Smoky Peanut Butter

$6.00

Ole Smoky Pecan

$6.00Out of stock

Ole Smoky Salty Caramel

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Bulleit

$7.00

House Bourbon

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

House Scotch

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Glen Fideich

$11.00

Amaretto Disaronna

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Chambord

$6.00

Holiday Egg Nog

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Peachtree Schnapps

$5.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.50

Virgin Mary

$3.00

White Russian

$7.00

Irish Maid

$9.75

Shamrocked Shooter

$9.25

Fuzzy Leprechaun

$9.50

Irish Red

$9.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where friends and neighbors gather to enjoy great food and personal service in an inviting, comfortable ambiance.

Location

6044 William Flynn Hwy, Bakerstown, PA 15007

Directions

Gallery
ParkSide Grill image

