ParkSide Grill 6044 William Flynn Hwy
No reviews yet
6044 William Flynn Hwy
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Happytizers
Bavarian Pretzels with Guinness Beer Cheese
Crispy Onion Rings
Panko-breaded onion rings fried to a golden brown. Served with "Slapshot" sauce.
Hand Cut French Fries
Loaded Chips or Fries
Fresh, Hand-cut waffle-style chips. Fried to a golden brown, topped with your choice of pulled pork or seasoned ground beef and loaded with creamy cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, onions, and Jalapeno peppers.
Pepperoni rolls
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled in housemade dough and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Pop's Seasoned Waffle Chips
• Try 'em, Bob insists! Fresh, Hand-cut waffle-style chips. Fried to a golden brown and seasoned just right!
Provolone Sticks
Hand-breaded provolone sticks fried to a golden brown. Served with a classic red sauce.
Stuffed banana peppers
Zesty Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potatoes served hot and crispy.
Zucchini Planks
Just like the onion rings...only different! Sprinkled with a grated romano cheese and served with a classic red sauce.
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
NEW!! Party Pizza
Thin crust - 48 square cuts. Perfect for game night! Parkside Trio is like getting 3 pizzas in one - pepperoni, supreme, and sausage. REQUIRES ADVANCE NOTICE.
The Mighty Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hot Ham and Bacon,
The Buffalo Chicken
Freshly seared Chicken, Bob's medium Buffalo wing sauce and Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with celery sticks.
Veggie Vibe
"Pick Any Four" of our fresh veggie toppings. We do mean Any Four!
Parkside Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Black Olives
Taco Pizza
Your choice of either Seasoned Ground Beef or Pulled Pork topped with Jalapeños, Freshly diced Tomatoes, Green Peppers and Onions topped with a cheddar cheese blend. Mexican Flavors for sure!
Bacon Burgh'er
Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon and Fresh Tomatoes
Parkside Ranch
Top Sirlion, Caramelized Onions, Housemade Ranch Dressing.
The Bar-B-Que Chicken
Freshly seared chicken with house made Texas-style Bar-B-Que sauce.
Festival Feast
Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Zesty Tomato Sauce
Red White and Bleu
Seasoned garlic oil, fresh tomatoes & bleu cheese crumbles.
Chicken Mediterranean
Freshly seared chicken, Roasted Garlic and Olive Oil, topped with Artichokes, Black Olives and Fresh Tomatoes with a blend of Bleu and Italian cheeses.
Thin Crust Pizza - Medium Pizza
Thin crust small
Burgers, Sandwiches, & Dogs
Bacon Cheeseburger
Hand-pressed 6oz Angus blend with bacon and your choice of one of our available cheeses.
Bar-B-Que Chicken
Freshly seared Chicken Breast brushed in your choice of either Carolina Tangy or Texas Sweet Bar-B-Que sauce • Add your choice of cheese.
Bar-B-Que Chicken Wrap
Extra large flour tortilla wrapped around freshly seared chicken breast with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and your choice of barbecue sauce. Served with hand cut fries.
Buffalo Chicken
Buttermilk-battered, crispy fried, seasoned chicken tossed in your choice of either mild, medium, hot, or xtra hot sauce and topped with Bleu Cheese crumbles and your choice of Bleu cheese or Ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Extra large flour tortilla wrapped around freshly seared chicken breast with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and Buffalo sauce, served with hand cut fries.
Cheeseburger
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Extra-Large Flour Tortilla wrapped around freshly seared Chicken Breast, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce and housemade Caesar Dressing. Served with hand cut fries.
Classic Sausage
Old-world style, house-blended medium sausage patties seared to perfection and served with sauteed onions and green peppers and a zesty sauce.
Club Wrap
Extra large tortilla wrapped around Virginia ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese. Mayo or Italian dressing served on the side. Served with hand cut fries.
Crispy Chicken
Buttermilk-battered, crispy fried, seasoned chicken breast and your choice of cheese.
Crispy Fish
A generous sized Cod filet panko-battered in house and fried crispy. • Served with your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce
Fish Special
A generous sized Cod filet panko-battered in house and fried crispy. Served with lettuce and tomato with sweet potato fries and coleslaw on the side. While supplies last.
Hamburger
Hand-pressed 6oz Angus blend with onions
PSG Club
Served on grilled Mancini's Italian Bread with Virgina Ham, Smoked Turkey, Bacon, your choice of Cheese and topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
Pulled pork
Seared Chicken
Freshly seared Chicken Breast and your choice of cheese.
Steak and Cheese Wrap
Extra large flour tortilla wrapped around grilled sirloin and sauteed onions with lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese. Served with hand cut fries.
Thai Chili Chicken Wrap
Extra-Large Flour Tortilla wrapped around freshly seared Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Coleslaw and cheddar cheese drizzled in our sweet and spicy Thai Chili sauce. Served with hand cut fries.
The Parkside Dog
A pork and beef hotdog served on a top sliced bun with fries or chips. LOAD IT UP! • Choose your style: Plain, Cheese, or Chili. • Choose your toppings (3): Sweet Relish, Yellow Mustard, Brown Mustard, Ketchup, Onions, Jalapeno Peppers or Pickles.
Wamo Burger
Two Hand-pressed 6oz Angus blend patties with bacon, coleslaw, Pepper Jack cheese and our special "slapshot" sauce. Topped with Onion Rings!
Wamo Junior
One hand pressed 6 oz Angus patty with bacon, coleslaw, pepperjack cheese, and our special "slapshot" sauce. Topped with an onion ring.
Subs
Ham and Cheese
Thinly sliced Virginia Ham, your choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack or American Cheese. Mayo or house dressing served on the side.
Hot Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Cheese
Italian
Pepperoni, Salami and Hot Ham. Mayo or house dressing served on the side.
Meatball
Old-world style Meatballs served in a classic red sauce and topped with Provolone cheese. Spice it up and try it with Banana Peppers!
Spicy Hot Ham, Salami, Provolone
Mayo or house dressing served on the side.
Steak and Cheese
Seared Sirloin and sautéed onions topped with lettuce and tomato.
Turkey and Cheese
Mayo or house dressing served on the side
Veggie
* This sub is served Cold. Mushrooms, Green and Banana Peppers, Black Olives. Your choice of Mayo, House, Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
Wings
Wings - Boneless tenders
Soup & Salads
B&B
A bed of salad topped with hand-cut fries and hard-boiled egg slices.
Caesar - Entree
A bed of crisp romaine tossed with housemade Caesar dressing, romano cheese, and housemade croutons.
Caesar - Side
A bed of crisp romaine tossed with housemade Caesar dressing, romano cheese, and housemade croutons.
Chef's Mansion
A bed of salad topped with ham, turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg slices, cheddar cheese, and hand-cut fries.
Coleslaw
House
A bed of salad topped with cheddar cheese, and banana peppers.
House Side
Seared Chicken Topper Salad
Seared chicken breast served over a bed of salad topped with hand-cut fries, banana peppers, and cheddar cheese.
Seared Steak Topper Salad
Soup
Housemade chili served with tortilla chips, cheese, and sour cream.
Chili
Sauces & Xtras
Kids Menu
Desserts
Zeppole
Yum! Think of warm donut holes dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Cinnamon Crisps
Warm, sweet, and crunchy. Try it topped with French vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce. The perfect ending to a great meal.
Chocolate lava cake
Shortcake With Ice Cream & Topping
Soft Drinks
Bottled soft drinks
Beer
Angry Orchard
Bells 2 hearted
Blue Moon
Bud Lite
Budweiser
Cold Snap
Coors Light
Corona
Dizzy Pineapple Mango
Founders Day IPA
Great Lakes Nosferatu
Guinness bottles
Heineken
Heineken NA
Iron City
Iron City Lite
Killian's
Labatt's
Labatt's Lite
Lagunitas
Leinenkugel
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Molsen Golden
Murphy's Stout
Newcastle Brown Ale
Redds Apple Ale
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sam Adams Cherry Wheat
Seagrams Wine Cooler
Sierra Nevada
Southern Tier Salted Caramel
Stella
Straub
Truly Black Cherry
Truly Blueberry & Acai
Truly Lemonade
Truly Watermelon & Kiwi
Truly Wild Berry
Wexford Creme Ale
White Claw Blackcherry
White Claw Mango
Yuengling
Wine
Bogle Pinot Noir
Bogle Red Blend
Bogle Red Zin
House Cab
House Merlot
House Pinot Noir
J Lohr Cabernet
Josh Cabernet
Josh Merlot
Josh Pinot Noir
Josh Red Blend
Kendall Jackson Cabernet
Kendall Jackson Merlot
Kendall Jackson Pinot Noir
Kim Crawford Rose
Menage a Trois
Sangria
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling
House Chardonnay
House Pinot Grigio
House Riesling
House Sauvignon Blanc
House Zinfandel
J. Lohr Chardonnay
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Kendall Jackson Sauvignon Blanc
Kim Crawford Rose
Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio
Pink Moscato
Prosecco
Sangria
Simi Sauvignon Blanc
Alcohol
House Vodka
Titos
Kettle One
Grey Goose
Stoichnaya
House Gin
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
House Rum
Captain Morgan
Myer's Dark
Malibu
House Tequilla
Quervo Gold
Patron
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Black
Crown Royal Peach
Fireball
House Whiskey
Jameson
Ole Smoky Flight (4)
Ole Smoky Mango Habanero
Ole Smoky Peanut Butter
Ole Smoky Pecan
Ole Smoky Salty Caramel
Southern Comfort
Bulleit
House Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
House Scotch
Johnnie Walker Red
Glen Fideich
Amaretto Disaronna
Bailey's
Chambord
Holiday Egg Nog
Kahlua
Peachtree Schnapps
Black Russian
Dark & Stormy
French 75
Gimlet
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Pina Colada
Strawberry Margarita
Virgin Mary
White Russian
Irish Maid
Shamrocked Shooter
Fuzzy Leprechaun
Irish Red
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Where friends and neighbors gather to enjoy great food and personal service in an inviting, comfortable ambiance.
6044 William Flynn Hwy, Bakerstown, PA 15007