PARKSIDE GRILLE

1,517 Reviews

$$

884 Portola road # A-1

Portola Valley, CA 94028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Caesar
Scottish Salmon

Craft Cocktails in Glass Jars

Knob Creek Rye, sweet vermouth, Grand Marnier, Angostura bitters.

Parkside Manhattan 1 Sz

$16.00

Cosmopolitan 1 Sz

$14.00

Neft Votka, Cointreau, Cranberry Cocktail, fresh lime juice.

Sparkling Mojito 1 Sz

$15.00

Flor De Cana Rum, fresh mint, cane syrup, Topped with Prosseco

Blueberry Martini 1 Sz

$14.00

Blueberry Vodka, fresh blueberries, St. Germain, fresh lemon juice.

Pomegranate Margarita 1 Sz

$14.00

Caradores Blanco Tequila, pomegranate seeds, agave nectar, lime juice.

The Mule 1 Sz

$13.00

Tito’s Vodka, fresh lime juice, Fentiman’s ginger beer.

The Boulevardier 1 Sz

$14.00

Bullet Rye whiskey, Amaro, sweet vermouth, Bar Keep apple bitters

Gold Rush Bourbon 1 Sz

$14.00

Treaty Oak bourbon, fresh lemon juice, honey syrup, rosemary.

Specials of the Day

on a bed of butter lettuce

Day Boat Scallops Risotto

$36.00

Wild mushrooms, white truffle oil, parmesan, micro greens

Wild Norwegian Halibut

$42.00

Mandarine beurre blanc, whipped potatoes, asparagus, micro greens

Braised Short Ribs

$37.00

Pan jus, grilled cabbage, garlic mashers, horseradish cream, pickle onions, heirloom carrots and green beans

Spanish Jamon Pizzetta

$22.00

Grilled apples, Fontina cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, toasted almonds, truffle honey

Chocolate Lava Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier macerated berries, chocolate sauce

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Alaska True Cod, shredded cabbage, tartar sauce, fire-roasted tomato sauce, pico de gallo

Starters

Broccoli Puree

$8.00

Vegetarian, touch of cream.

Fried Avocado

$10.00

lemon aioli, arugula-cherry tomato salad

Grilled Rosemary Prawns

$16.00

grilled flatbread, sun-dried tomatoes, citrus sauce

Goat Cheese

$20.00

Oak wood baked, roasted garlic, virgin olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, basil pesto

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

citrus aioli over Caesar salad

Grilled Artichoke

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, aged balsamic reduction, basil vinaigrette

Our Famous Focaccia Bread

$2.00

Broccoli Puree

$11.00

Salads

Organic Mixed Greens

$16.00

seasonal organic lettuce, champagne vinaigrette, croutons, Heirloom cherry tomatoes.

Caesar

$14.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan

Spinach Chop Salad

$19.00

Crispy bacon, chopped egg, Pt. Reyes Blue cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Caesar dressing

Roasted Beets

$18.00

walnuts, goat cheese, orange vinaigrette, truffle honey

Greek Salad

$18.00

tomatoes, cucumbers red onions, Kalamata olives, feta, oregano vinaigrette

Asian Chicken

$20.00

Chinese cabbage, sprouts, onions, carrots, jicama, toasted cashews, Asian Vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$29.00

grilled prime sirloin steak, romaine leaves, blue cheese dressing, cherry tomatoes, crispy onions

Tofu Asian Salad

$19.00

Same as Asian Chicken Salad without the chicken.

Oak Oven Pizza

Greek Pizza

$26.00

olives, artichokes, spinach, sun dried tomato sauce, onions, feta, oregano

Margherita

$23.00

plum tomato sauce, mozzarella basil

New York Pizza

New York Pizza

$24.00

pepperoni, mozzarella, plum tomato sauce

Parkside Pizza

$26.00

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, pepper, mushrooms, plum tomato sauce

Forager Pizza

$26.00

wild mushrooms, Cambozola cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze

Chicken Quesadilla

$22.00

chili jack cheese, green onions, salsa, guacamole

1/2 Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Chili Jack cheese, green onions, salsa roja, guacamole

Pasta

Saffron cream, baby spinach, asparagus, Grana Padano cheese.
Pappardelle with Meat Ragu

Pappardelle with Meat Ragu

$29.00

Pecorino Romano

Wheat Spaghetti & Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, baby spinach, feta, basil pesto, EVOO

Lemon Risotto with Wild Prawns

$30.00

Peas, baby spinach, Tuscan-sun dried tomatoes, lemon zest, Grana Padano cheese, micro greens

Main

Wood oven roasted, adult Mc and Cheese, wild mushroom pan gravy, broccolini

Ahi Tuna

$39.00

Pepper crusted, Pan seared, cooked rare, wilted spinach, potato purée, bourbon sauce

Airline Chicken Breast

$32.00

Wood oven roasted, adult Mc N’ Cheese, wild mushroom pan gravy, broccolini

Asian Skirt Steak

$42.00

Grilled Prime Asian marinated Skirt Steak, Jasmine rice, sautéed gingered vegetables, sweet & spicy soy glaze

Beyond Burger

$23.00

Vegan cheddar, sun-dried tomato aioli, grilled balsamic onions, side of fries

Burger

Burger

$24.00

½ pound USDA prime ground chuck, grilled balsamic onions, pancetta, white cheddar, side fries

Chili Relleno

$30.00

Stuffed with spiced chicken, Monterey Jack cheese and topped with tequila-lime pan gravy, feta cheese and grilled focaccia croutons

Greek Lamb Chops

Greek Lamb Chops

$48.00

Marinated in Greek herbs, side of Greek salad, grilled flatbread, yogurt-mint sauce

Grilled Portabello & Ratatouille

$28.00

Laura Chanel goat cheese, roasted vegetable radatouille, tomato coulis, arugula

New York Steak

New York Steak

$49.00

(USDA Prime) 10oz veal demi glace, garlic mashers, crispy onions

Philly Steak and Cheese Sandwich

$24.00Out of stock

Prime Filet Mignon, heirloom peppers and onions, melted mozzarella on a Kaiser roll. Side of shoestring fries.

Scottish Salmon

$34.00

Citrus beurre blanc, potato puree, heirloom carrots, spring beans, micro greens

Sides

Mac & Cheese and Bacon

$13.00

Baked in our oak wood oven.

Sautee Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Sautee Lemon-garlic Baby Spinach

$9.00

Baby Carrots and Spring Beans

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

FF Regular

$8.00

Side Broccolini

$10.00

Side Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Our Famous Focaccia Bread

$1.75

Avocado

$5.00

Desserts

Warm Apple Blossom

$14.50

Boston Cream Pie

$13.00Out of stock

Two layers of white cake filled with a layer of fudge, a layer of choc. mousse & a layer of custard.

Chocolate Decadence

$14.50

GF—chocolate cake topped with chocolate ganache (made with almond flour)

Kids Menu

Spaghetti noodles with San Marzano tomato sauce.

Chicken Tenders & FF

$12.00

Nikki’s Spaghetti

$12.00

Kids Bow Tie Pasta with Cheese

$12.00

Kids Cheesy Quesadilla

$12.00

Kids Cheesy Pizza

$12.00

Ari’s Fried Prawns & FF

$12.00

Mini Angus Burger & FF

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

California Gourmet Comfort Food. Dining Amongst 1000 years Old Redwoods

Location

884 Portola road # A-1, Portola Valley, CA 94028

Directions

Gallery
Parkside Grille image
Parkside Grille image

