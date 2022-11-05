PARKSIDE GRILLE
1,517 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
California Gourmet Comfort Food. Dining Amongst 1000 years Old Redwoods
Location
884 Portola road # A-1, Portola Valley, CA 94028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Portola Valley