DINNER

SHARED

Spring Lettuce Wraps
$18.00

Caggiano chorizo, garlic, tomato, red wine, grilled ciabatta bread

Meatballs
$14.00

marinara sauce, grilled bread

Crab Cakes
$20.00

Eastern Rock crab, grapefruit & orange segments, shaved fennel, citrus tarragon vinaigrette

Avocado Bruschetta
$15.00

crispy garlic, fried capers, chili

Deviled Eggs
$10.00

bacon, parsley

Hushpuppies
$10.00

corn, cheddar, scallion, bell pepper, honey butter

Ahi Tuna Poke
$18.00

avocado, tamari marinade, wonton chips

Brussels Sprouts
$16.00

grain mustard aioli

Truffle Fries
$12.00

parmesan cheese, herbs, aioli

SALADS

red onion, garlic, herbs
Soup of the Day
$11.00
Kale Salad
$17.00

mixed greens, radicchio endive, roasted walnuts, dates, ewenique cheese, sherry honey mustard vinaigrette

Super Food
$18.00

romaine, arugula, fuji apple, date, pistachios, ewenique cheese, sherry vinaigrette

Chopped Salad
$16.00

Pt. Reyes blue cheese crumbles & dressing, red onion, candied pistachios

Crab Louie
$36.00

PLATES

Wild Mushroom Ravioli
$26.00

spinach, mushroom, ricotta, cherry tomatoes, basil puree

Seared Scallops & Risotto
$38.00

shaved brussels sprouts, red grape tomatoes, creamy lobster sauce

Pork Chop
$36.00
Grain Bowl
$19.00

barley, quinoa, sweet potato, snow peas, avocado, mixed mushrooms, kale, mustard miso vinaigrette

Horseradish Salmon
$29.00

sauce gribiche

Glazed Short Ribs
$32.00

house made fettuccine pasta, sauteed greens, gremolata

House Made Potato Gnocchi
$24.00

confit artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, cured olives & capers, brown butter sauce, shaved Manchego cheese

Parkside Burger
$21.00

1/2 pound, onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, white truffle aioli, brioche bun

Lobster Roll Special
$46.00
swordfish Special
$44.00
Flatbread Special
$18.00

Kids

Kids Penne Pasta
$8.00
3 Cheese Tortellini
$9.00

stuffed with garden vegetables served with marinara sauce

Jr. Beef Burger
$9.50
Kids Fried Chicken Fingers
$9.00
Kids Grilled CHICKEN
$9.00
Kids Steak Frites
$12.00
Kids Apple Juice
$3.00
Kids Milk
$3.00
Kids Lemonade
$3.00

DESSERT

Desserts

Pear Crostata
$13.00
Creme Brulee
$11.00
Chocolate Cake
$14.00
Bread Pudding
$14.00
Beignets
$14.00
Ice Cream Sundae
$8.00