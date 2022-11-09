Parkside Pizza & Ice Cream

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
Wings

STARTERS & SIDES

Wings

Wings

$8.99+

A local favorite, Our bone in wings are brined for 24 hours for added flavor and color, served with bleu cheese or ranch

Boneless Wings (6)

$9.50

6 battered tenders fried to a golden brown tossed in your choice of sauce

Nana's Meatballs (3)

$8.50

Tasty serving of 3 house made family recipe served with red sauce and Parmesan cheese

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.75+

A comfort food for everyone, full of garlic flavor and served with a side of red sauce

French Fries

$4.50

Fancy Crinkle Cut french fries fried to a golden brown tossed in salt

Cheesy Fries

$5.50

Fancy Crinkle Cut french fries fried to a golden brown tossed in salt topped with melted cheddar cheese, add optional bacon

Onion Rings w/ kickin parkside sauce

$7.00

Battered and fried sweet onion served with a kickin parkside sauce

Tatar Tots w/ cheese sauce

$4.99

Tasty tots served with cheese sauce on the side

Loaded Tots

$7.00

Tater tots layered with jalapenos, bacon, hamburger, black olives, cheddar cheese served with side of cheese sauce and sour cream

Loaded House Chips

$7.00

Parkside house chips stacked nacho style with jalapenos, bacon, hamburger, black olives, cheddar cheese served with side of cheese sauce and sour cream

Fried Pickles w/ kickin parkside sauce

$7.00

Tangy pickles lightly battered and fried served with kickin parkside sauce

Fried Cheese (8)

$7.50

8 breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with red sauce

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks w/ cheese sauce

$7.00

Dark, chewy bavarian style pretzel sticks served warm topped with salt and served with a side of cheese sauce

Fried Dough

$5.50

A favorite classic, can be enjoyed sweet or savory

Cinnamon & Sugar Fried Dough Bites w/ cannolli dip

$6.50

A parkside crew favorite, perfect bite size fired dough tossed in cinnamon and sugar served with a side of cannoli dip

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$4.00+

Call for the soup of the day

Mac & Cheese

$6.00+

Creamy white cheddar Mac & Cheese served in a variety of sizes or as an add on to any grill sandwich or grinder

8oz Fresh House Chips

$3.99

5.5oz Stateline Chips - Plain

$2.29

1.5oz Stateline

$1.25

5oz Deep River- Sea Salt & Vinager

$3.79

5 Oz Deep River Sweet Maui Onion

$3.79

5oz Deep River Sourcream & Onion

$3.79

5oz Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$3.79

BURGERS & THINGS

Burger

Burger

$8.50

Two 3.5 oz smash burgers served plain or with your choice of toppings and condiments

Baha Burger

$10.50

Two 3.5oz smash burgers layered with ranch sauce, bacon, American cheese, jalapeno, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh local baked roll

Rodeo Burger

$9.50

Two 3.5 oz smash burgers layered with American cheese, grilled onions, pickle and barbecue sauce, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh local baked roll

Pizza Burger

$10.50

Two 3.5 oz smash burgers smothered in red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served on a fresh local baked roll

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.50

6 Breaded Chicken Tenders served with French Fries and choice of 1 dipping sauce

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Seasoned Breaded Chicken Cutlet, American cheese, lettuce and mayo served on a fresh local baked roll

Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$10.50

Seasoned Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Ham, swiss cheese, honey mustard sauce, mayo, lettuce served on a fresh local baked roll

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Plant Based Burger

$10.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Both hotdog and bun are perfectly grilled, choose your toppings

MAC n CHEESE BOWLS

Comfort 101 is Mac N Cheese Bowls, white cheddar mac n cheese topped with Gouda cheese and a garlic Parmesan crumble. Choose from a selection of toppings or keep it pure

Homestyle Mac n Cheese

$11.00

Bacon Mac N Cheese

$14.00

A white cheddar mac n cheese topped with Gouda cheese, Garlic Parmesan crumble and bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$14.00

White Cheddar Mac N Cheese, topped with Gouda Cheese, Garlic Parmesan crumble and Mild Buffalo Crispy Chicken

GRINDERS

Cold Cut Grinder

$8.50+

Served toasted or cold on our fresh local baked grinder roll

2 Cold Cut Combo Grinder

$9.50+

Served toasted or cold on our fresh local baked grinder roll

3 Cold Cut Combo Grinder

$10.50+

Served toasted or cold on our fresh local baked grinder roll

Hot Red Gravy Grinder

Hot Red Gravy Grinder

$9.50+

A variety of red sauce grinders served with Provolone and Parmesan cheeses served toasted on a fresh local baked grinder roll

Bacon Cheeseburger Grinder

$10.50+

Our signature smash burgers, American cheese, bacon, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, pickle relish, mayo, mustard and ketchup served on a toasted fresh local baked grinder roll

Steak House Grinder

$10.50+

Veggie Grinder

$8.50+

Veggies and more veggies, choose up to 5 vegetables to add your grinder

WRAPS

Cold Cut Wrap

$8.25

Served on a herbed wrap

2 Cold Cut Combo Wrap

$9.25

Served on a herbed wrap

3 Cold Cut Combo Wrap

$10.25

Served on a herbed wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50

A perfect blend of our marinated grilled chicken, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and romaine lettuce served in a herbed wrap

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Crispy Buffalo Chicken served in a herbed wrap with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Veggie Wrap

$8.25

Veggies and more veggies, choose up to 5 free veggies

SALADS

SM House Salad

$7.00

Make your own custom salad bowl, your choice of lettuce and toppings. All salad bowls are served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and our house made garlic croutons

LG House Salad

$9.50

Make your own custom salad bowl, your choice of lettuce and toppings. All salad bowls are served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and our house made garlic croutons

SM Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce bowl topped with Parmesan cheese and house made garlic croutons

LG Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce bowl topped with Parmesan cheese and house made garlic croutons

SM Greek Salad

$9.00

Field green lettuce bowl topped with red onion, tomato, cucumber, artichoke, feta cheese and Mediterranean olives

LG Greek Salad

$11.50

Field green lettuce bowl topped with red onion, tomato, cucumber, artichoke, feta cheese and Mediterranean olives

SM Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce bowl topped with ham, genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese, gorgonzola, cucumber, red onion, chick peas, roasted red pepper, greek olives and our house made garlic croutons croutons

LG Antipasto Salad

$15.95

Romaine lettuce bowl topped with ham, genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese, gorgonzola, cucumber, red onion, chick peas, roasted red pepper, greek olives and our house made garlic croutons

SM Chef Salad

$11.00

Field green lettuce bowl topped with turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion and our house made garlic croutons

LG Chef Salad

$15.95

Field green lettuce bowl topped with turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion and our house made garlic croutons

KIDS MENU

Kids Burger

$6.50

A 3.5 oz kids burger served with fries

Kids Chicken Tenders Basket

$6.50

4 chicken tenders fried golden brown served with fries and choice of dipping sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

8 oz white cheddar mac & cheese served with french fries

10" SMALL

10" Cheese Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Our signature red sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and our seasonal blend of spices

10" 4 Topping Pizza

$16.00

Cheese Pizza served with any 4 toppings of your choice

10" The "OG" Original Bolton Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce base, Sausage, Meatball, Hamburger, Onion, Peppers, Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese

10" Garden Party Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce base, Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese

10" Carini Pizza

10" Carini Pizza

$16.00

A Parkside Creation - White Garlic ailoi base(contains nuts), Genoa Salami, Hot capicola, Caramelized onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Gorgonzola and Mozzarella Cheeses

10" The Cheesy Tomato

10" The Cheesy Tomato

$13.50

A Parkside Creation - The naked base (fresh garlic&oil) topped with ricotta, feta, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, tomato slices, fresh basil and balsamic glaze

10" Rodeo BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

BBQ base, Hamburger, Tomato slices, Pickle, Bacon, Onion, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese, topped with BBQ swirl

10" Red Pesto Pizza

10" Red Pesto Pizza

$13.50

A Parkside Creation - Red Pesto sauce base, Cherry tomato, Mozzarella cheese, topped with Fresh basil and Balsamic glaze

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

Red Sauce Base, Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella cheese

10" Mediterranean Pizza

10" Mediterranean Pizza

$16.00

The Naked Base (olive oil and garlic) Spinach, Balsamic tomatoes, Red onion, Artichokes, Mediterranean olives, Feta and Mozzarella Cheeses

10" Margherita Pizza

10" Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Red sauce base, Tomato slices, Fresh mozzarella, Fresh Basil

10" Mexican Street Corn Pizza

10" Mexican Street Corn Pizza

$16.00

A Parkside Creation - White garlic ailoi base (contains nuts), seasoned corn, Bacon, Tomato, jalapenos, Queso fresca cheese and Mozzarella cheese

10" Chicken 'N' Waffles Pizza

10" Chicken 'N' Waffles Pizza

$16.00

White garlic ailoi base (contains nuts), Crispy Chicken, Waffles, Mozzarella cheese, topped Maple syrup and cinnamon

10" Carnivore

$16.00

Red sauce base, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Bacon, Sausage, Meatball and Mozzarella cheese

10" Steakhouse Pizza

$16.00

Steak Sauce Base, Shaved Steak, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese

10" Roma Pizza

10" Roma Pizza

$16.00

A Parkside Creation - White garlic ailoi base (contains nuts), spinach, hot capicola, feta and mozzarella cheese, with fresh lemon

10" RBC Pizza

$16.00

Blue cheese base, Roast beef, Caramelized onion, Mushrooms, blend of Swiss, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses

10" Buffalo Chicken Supreme

$16.00

Buffalo sauce base, crispy chicken, bacon, jalapenos, red onion and mozzarella cheese

10" Bulldog Pizza

$14.00

Blue Cheese base, Hot Buffalo Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

10" Purple Potato Pizza

10" Purple Potato Pizza

$16.00

A Parkside Creation - White Garlic Aioli base (Contains Nuts) ranch, Sour Cream, Bacon, Broccoli, Purple Potatoes, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

10" Hot Honey Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce Base, Hot Honey Drizzle, Roasted red peppers, Onion, Sausage, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese

10" HALF & HALF Specialty Pizza

Try our half & half specialty pizza. Pick your favorite two and have the best of both worlds

10" Backyard Barbecue Pizza

$16.00

A Parkside Creation - Barbecue Base, Grilled Chicken, Seasoned Corn, Onion topped with Mozzarella Cheese

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

A new classic, Ranch base, Crispy Chicken, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese

10" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$14.00

A classic combo of barbecue sauce base, crispy chicken, red onion and mozzarella cheese

10" Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Mac N Cheese Base, topped with mild Buffalo Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion and Mozzarella Cheese

16" LARGE

16" Cheese Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Our signature red sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and our seasonal blend of spices

16" 4 Topping Pizza*

$22.00

Cheese Pizza served with any 4 toppings of your choice

16" The "OG" Original Bolton Pizza

16" The "OG" Original Bolton Pizza

$25.00

Red Sauce base, Sausage, Meatball, Hamburger, Onion, Peppers, Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese

16" Garden Party Pizza

$25.00

Red Sauce base, Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese

16" Carini Pizza

$25.00

White Garlic ailoi base(contains nuts), Genoa Salami, Hot capicola, Caramelized onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Gorgonzola and Mozzarella Cheeses

16" The Cheesy Tomato

16" The Cheesy Tomato

$19.50

The naked base (fresh garlic&oil) topped with ricotta, feta, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, tomato slices, fresh basil and balsamic glaze

16" Rodeo BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$25.00

BBQ base, Hamburger, Tomato slices, Pickle, Bacon, Onion, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese, topped with BBQ swirl

16" Red Pesto Pizza

16" Red Pesto Pizza

$19.50

Red Pesto sauce base, Cherry tomato, Mozzarella cheese, topped with Fresh basil and Balsamic glaze

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

Red Sauce Base, Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella cheese

16" Mediterranean Pizza

16" Mediterranean Pizza

$22.00

The Naked Base (olive oil and garlic) Spinach, Balsamic tomatoes, Red onion, Artichokes, Mediterranean olives, Feta and Mozzarella Cheeses

16" Margherita Pizza

16" Margherita Pizza

$22.00

Red sauce base, Tomato slices, Fresh mozzarella, Fresh Basil

16" Mexican Street Corn Pizza

$22.00

White garlic ailoi base (contains nuts), seasoned corn, Bacon, Tomato, jalapenos, Queso fresca cheese and Mozzarella cheese

16" Chicken 'N' Waffles Pizza

$22.00

White garlic ailoi base (contains nuts), Crispy Chicken, Waffles, Mozzarella cheese, topped Maple syrup and cinnamon

16" Carnivore

16" Carnivore

$25.00

Red sauce base, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Bacon, Sausage and Mozzarella cheese

16" Steakhouse Pizza

$25.00

Steak Sauce Base, Shaved Steak, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese

16" Roma Pizza

16" Roma Pizza

$22.00

White garlic ailoi base,(conatins nuts) spinach, hot capicola, feta and mozzarella cheese, with fresh lemon

16" RBC Pizza

16" RBC Pizza

$22.00

Blue cheese base, Roast beef, Caramelized onion, Mushrooms, blend of Swiss, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses

16" Buffalo Chicken Supreme

16" Buffalo Chicken Supreme

$25.00

Buffalo sauce base, crispy chicken, bacon, jalapenos, red onion and mozzarella cheese

16" Bulldog Pizza

$22.00

Blue Cheese base, Hot Buffalo Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

16" Purple Potato Pizza

16" Purple Potato Pizza

$22.00

White Garlic Aioli base (Contains Nuts) ranch, Sour Cream, Bacon, Broccoli, Purple Potatoes, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

16" Hot Honey Pizza

16" Hot Honey Pizza

$22.00

Red Sauce Base, Hot Honey Drizzle, Roasted red peppers, Onion, Sausage, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese

16" HALF & HALF Specialty Pizza

Try our half & half specialty pizza. Pick your favorite two and have the best of both worlds

16" Backyard Barbecue Pizza

$22.00

A Parkside Creation - Barbecue Base, Grilled Chicken, Seasoned Corn, Onion topped with Mozzarella Cheese

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$25.00

A new classic, Ranch base, Crispy Chicken, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese

16" Barbecue Chicken PIzza

$22.00

A classic combo of barbecue sauce base, crispy chicken, red onion and mozzarella cheese

16" Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Mac N Cheese Base, topped with mild Buffalo Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion and Mozzarella Cheese

CALIFLOWER CRUST

CALI- CHEESE

$19.00

Low Carb and Gluten Free thin crust pizza

CALI- 4 TOPPINGS

$25.00

CALI- THE "OG"

$28.00

CALI- GARDEN PARTY

$28.00

CALI- CARINI

$28.00

CALI- RED PESTO

$22.50

CALI- RODEO BACON CHEESEBURGER

$28.00

CALI- MEDITERRANEAN

$25.00

CALI- MEXICAN STREET CORN

$25.00

CALI- RBC

$25.00

CALI- MARGHARITEA

$25.00

CALI- CHICKEN 'n' WAFFLES

$25.00

CALI- PURPLE POTATO

$25.00

CALI- ROMA

$25.00

CALI- HAWAIIAN

$23.00

CALI- STEAKHOUSE

$28.00

CALI- HOT HONEY

$25.00

CALI- CHEESY TOMATO

$22.50

CALI- BACK YARD BARBECUE

$25.00

CALI- CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$28.00

CALI- BUFFALO CHICKEN SUPREME

$28.00

CALI- BARBECUE CHICKEN

$23.00

CALI- BULLDOG

$23.00

CALI- CARNIVORE

$28.00

CALI- BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE

$28.00

CALI- HALF N HALF

CALZONES & MORE

Parkside Calzone

$13.00

Our house blend of herbed ricotta and mozzarella cheese, pesto, sausage, tomato served with a side of red sauce

Bulldog Calzone

$13.00

Our house blend of herbed ricotta cheese and cheddar cheese, buffalo crispy chicken served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

PMP

$4.75

French Bread style Pizzas, topped with our signature sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings

2 LITERS

COKE 2 Liter

$3.50

DIET COKE 2 Liter

$3.50

SPRITE 2 Liter

$3.50

GINGER ALE 2 Liter

$3.50

FANTA ORANGE 2 LITER

$3.50

CANNED SODA

Coke Can

$1.75

Gingerale Can

$1.75

Diet Coke Can

$1.75

Sprite Can

$1.75

Fanta Orange Can

$1.75

Fanta Grape Can

$1.75

BOTTLED SODA

Coke - 20 oz bottle

$2.50

Gingerale - 20 oz bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke - 20 oz bottle

$2.50

Fanta Orange - 20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Sprite - 20 oz bottle

$2.50

Polar Black Cherry

$2.50

Polar Root Beer

$2.50

ICE TEA

PEACE TEA RASPBERRY- 20oz can

$2.00

PEACE TEA CADDY SHACK- 20 oz can

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.50

JUICES & WATER

Bottled Water

$1.50

Polar Seltzer Lemon

$2.00Out of stock

Polar Seltzer Lime

$2.00Out of stock

Polar Seltzer Black Cherry

$2.00Out of stock

Polar Seltzer Pomegranate

$2.00Out of stock

Polar Seltzer Cranberry Lime

$2.00Out of stock

MINUTE MAID APPLE JUICE- 12 oz

$2.50

MINUTE MAID Cran Apple Raspberry Juice- 12 oz

$2.50

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$3.50

Cups

1 Scoop Cup

$4.00

2 Scoop Cup

$5.25

3 Scoop Cup

$6.25

Sundaes

Jr Sundae

$5.00

Regular Sundae

$6.25

Out of the Park Sundae

$7.25

Pints

Old-fashioned, locally produced premium ice cream individually hand packed in pints of your choice

Hand Packed Ice Cream Pint

$8.75

Parkside Shakes and Floats

16 oz Shake

$5.50

16oz Float

$5.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Shake

$5.50

ICE CREAM SANDWICHES (UFO)

Chocolate Wafer Cookie/ Vanilla Ice cream

$10.00

Chocolate Wafer Cookie- Chocolate Ice cream Sprinkles

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie- Vanilla Ice cream

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie- Chocolate Ice cream

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie- Vanilla Ice cream with Sprinkles

$10.00

CAKE SLICES

Peanut Butter Explosion Layer Cake Slice

$7.00

An explosive combination of fudge brownies, layered in velvety smooth peanut butter mousse, rich chocolate cake and finished with brownie chunks and peanut butter chips

Rainbow Layer Cake Slice

$7.00

Five bright colorful layers of delightful vanilla cake. Decorated with a lightly flavored vanilla icing and layered with white chocolate buttercream frosting. Is also Kosher Dairy

Gluten Free Chocolate Ganche Layer Cake Slice

$7.00

Two layers of gluten-free dark chocolate sponge cake filled and topped with Belgian white chocolate mousse, finished with chocolate ganache and white chocolate drizzle

COOKIES

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

3 Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.00

BROWNIE

2 Chocolate Brownies

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Delivery minimum $20 M-closed T-TH 11:00-8:00 Fri-Sat 11:00-9:00 Sun 12:00-8:00

Website

Location

270 West St, Bolton, CT 06043

Directions

Gallery
Parkside Pizza & Ice Cream image
Parkside Pizza & Ice Cream image
Parkside Pizza & Ice Cream image

