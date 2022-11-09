Parkside Pizza & Ice Cream
No reviews yet
270 West St
Bolton, CT 06043
Popular Items
STARTERS & SIDES
Wings
A local favorite, Our bone in wings are brined for 24 hours for added flavor and color, served with bleu cheese or ranch
Boneless Wings (6)
6 battered tenders fried to a golden brown tossed in your choice of sauce
Nana's Meatballs (3)
Tasty serving of 3 house made family recipe served with red sauce and Parmesan cheese
Garlic Bread
A comfort food for everyone, full of garlic flavor and served with a side of red sauce
French Fries
Fancy Crinkle Cut french fries fried to a golden brown tossed in salt
Cheesy Fries
Fancy Crinkle Cut french fries fried to a golden brown tossed in salt topped with melted cheddar cheese, add optional bacon
Onion Rings w/ kickin parkside sauce
Battered and fried sweet onion served with a kickin parkside sauce
Tatar Tots w/ cheese sauce
Tasty tots served with cheese sauce on the side
Loaded Tots
Tater tots layered with jalapenos, bacon, hamburger, black olives, cheddar cheese served with side of cheese sauce and sour cream
Loaded House Chips
Parkside house chips stacked nacho style with jalapenos, bacon, hamburger, black olives, cheddar cheese served with side of cheese sauce and sour cream
Fried Pickles w/ kickin parkside sauce
Tangy pickles lightly battered and fried served with kickin parkside sauce
Fried Cheese (8)
8 breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with red sauce
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks w/ cheese sauce
Dark, chewy bavarian style pretzel sticks served warm topped with salt and served with a side of cheese sauce
Fried Dough
A favorite classic, can be enjoyed sweet or savory
Cinnamon & Sugar Fried Dough Bites w/ cannolli dip
A parkside crew favorite, perfect bite size fired dough tossed in cinnamon and sugar served with a side of cannoli dip
Broccoli Cheese Soup
Call for the soup of the day
Mac & Cheese
Creamy white cheddar Mac & Cheese served in a variety of sizes or as an add on to any grill sandwich or grinder
8oz Fresh House Chips
5.5oz Stateline Chips - Plain
1.5oz Stateline
5oz Deep River- Sea Salt & Vinager
5 Oz Deep River Sweet Maui Onion
5oz Deep River Sourcream & Onion
5oz Deep River Mesquite BBQ
BURGERS & THINGS
Burger
Two 3.5 oz smash burgers served plain or with your choice of toppings and condiments
Baha Burger
Two 3.5oz smash burgers layered with ranch sauce, bacon, American cheese, jalapeno, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh local baked roll
Rodeo Burger
Two 3.5 oz smash burgers layered with American cheese, grilled onions, pickle and barbecue sauce, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh local baked roll
Pizza Burger
Two 3.5 oz smash burgers smothered in red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served on a fresh local baked roll
Chicken Tender Basket
6 Breaded Chicken Tenders served with French Fries and choice of 1 dipping sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned Breaded Chicken Cutlet, American cheese, lettuce and mayo served on a fresh local baked roll
Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Seasoned Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Ham, swiss cheese, honey mustard sauce, mayo, lettuce served on a fresh local baked roll
Black Bean Burger
Plant Based Burger
Hot Dog
Both hotdog and bun are perfectly grilled, choose your toppings
MAC n CHEESE BOWLS
GRINDERS
Cold Cut Grinder
Served toasted or cold on our fresh local baked grinder roll
2 Cold Cut Combo Grinder
Served toasted or cold on our fresh local baked grinder roll
3 Cold Cut Combo Grinder
Served toasted or cold on our fresh local baked grinder roll
Hot Red Gravy Grinder
A variety of red sauce grinders served with Provolone and Parmesan cheeses served toasted on a fresh local baked grinder roll
Bacon Cheeseburger Grinder
Our signature smash burgers, American cheese, bacon, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, pickle relish, mayo, mustard and ketchup served on a toasted fresh local baked grinder roll
Steak House Grinder
Veggie Grinder
Veggies and more veggies, choose up to 5 vegetables to add your grinder
WRAPS
Cold Cut Wrap
Served on a herbed wrap
2 Cold Cut Combo Wrap
Served on a herbed wrap
3 Cold Cut Combo Wrap
Served on a herbed wrap
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
A perfect blend of our marinated grilled chicken, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and romaine lettuce served in a herbed wrap
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Buffalo Chicken served in a herbed wrap with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Veggie Wrap
Veggies and more veggies, choose up to 5 free veggies
SALADS
SM House Salad
Make your own custom salad bowl, your choice of lettuce and toppings. All salad bowls are served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and our house made garlic croutons
LG House Salad
Make your own custom salad bowl, your choice of lettuce and toppings. All salad bowls are served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and our house made garlic croutons
SM Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce bowl topped with Parmesan cheese and house made garlic croutons
LG Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce bowl topped with Parmesan cheese and house made garlic croutons
SM Greek Salad
Field green lettuce bowl topped with red onion, tomato, cucumber, artichoke, feta cheese and Mediterranean olives
LG Greek Salad
Field green lettuce bowl topped with red onion, tomato, cucumber, artichoke, feta cheese and Mediterranean olives
SM Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce bowl topped with ham, genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese, gorgonzola, cucumber, red onion, chick peas, roasted red pepper, greek olives and our house made garlic croutons croutons
LG Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce bowl topped with ham, genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese, gorgonzola, cucumber, red onion, chick peas, roasted red pepper, greek olives and our house made garlic croutons
SM Chef Salad
Field green lettuce bowl topped with turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion and our house made garlic croutons
LG Chef Salad
Field green lettuce bowl topped with turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion and our house made garlic croutons
KIDS MENU
10" SMALL
10" Cheese Pizza
Our signature red sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and our seasonal blend of spices
10" 4 Topping Pizza
Cheese Pizza served with any 4 toppings of your choice
10" The "OG" Original Bolton Pizza
Red Sauce base, Sausage, Meatball, Hamburger, Onion, Peppers, Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese
10" Garden Party Pizza
Red Sauce base, Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese
10" Carini Pizza
A Parkside Creation - White Garlic ailoi base(contains nuts), Genoa Salami, Hot capicola, Caramelized onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Gorgonzola and Mozzarella Cheeses
10" The Cheesy Tomato
A Parkside Creation - The naked base (fresh garlic&oil) topped with ricotta, feta, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, tomato slices, fresh basil and balsamic glaze
10" Rodeo BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ base, Hamburger, Tomato slices, Pickle, Bacon, Onion, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese, topped with BBQ swirl
10" Red Pesto Pizza
A Parkside Creation - Red Pesto sauce base, Cherry tomato, Mozzarella cheese, topped with Fresh basil and Balsamic glaze
10" Hawaiian Pizza
Red Sauce Base, Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella cheese
10" Mediterranean Pizza
The Naked Base (olive oil and garlic) Spinach, Balsamic tomatoes, Red onion, Artichokes, Mediterranean olives, Feta and Mozzarella Cheeses
10" Margherita Pizza
Red sauce base, Tomato slices, Fresh mozzarella, Fresh Basil
10" Mexican Street Corn Pizza
A Parkside Creation - White garlic ailoi base (contains nuts), seasoned corn, Bacon, Tomato, jalapenos, Queso fresca cheese and Mozzarella cheese
10" Chicken 'N' Waffles Pizza
White garlic ailoi base (contains nuts), Crispy Chicken, Waffles, Mozzarella cheese, topped Maple syrup and cinnamon
10" Carnivore
Red sauce base, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Bacon, Sausage, Meatball and Mozzarella cheese
10" Steakhouse Pizza
Steak Sauce Base, Shaved Steak, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese
10" Roma Pizza
A Parkside Creation - White garlic ailoi base (contains nuts), spinach, hot capicola, feta and mozzarella cheese, with fresh lemon
10" RBC Pizza
Blue cheese base, Roast beef, Caramelized onion, Mushrooms, blend of Swiss, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses
10" Buffalo Chicken Supreme
Buffalo sauce base, crispy chicken, bacon, jalapenos, red onion and mozzarella cheese
10" Bulldog Pizza
Blue Cheese base, Hot Buffalo Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
10" Purple Potato Pizza
A Parkside Creation - White Garlic Aioli base (Contains Nuts) ranch, Sour Cream, Bacon, Broccoli, Purple Potatoes, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
10" Hot Honey Pizza
Red Sauce Base, Hot Honey Drizzle, Roasted red peppers, Onion, Sausage, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese
10" HALF & HALF Specialty Pizza
Try our half & half specialty pizza. Pick your favorite two and have the best of both worlds
10" Backyard Barbecue Pizza
A Parkside Creation - Barbecue Base, Grilled Chicken, Seasoned Corn, Onion topped with Mozzarella Cheese
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A new classic, Ranch base, Crispy Chicken, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese
10" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
A classic combo of barbecue sauce base, crispy chicken, red onion and mozzarella cheese
10" Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Pizza
Mac N Cheese Base, topped with mild Buffalo Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion and Mozzarella Cheese
16" LARGE
16" Cheese Pizza
Our signature red sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and our seasonal blend of spices
16" 4 Topping Pizza*
Cheese Pizza served with any 4 toppings of your choice
16" The "OG" Original Bolton Pizza
Red Sauce base, Sausage, Meatball, Hamburger, Onion, Peppers, Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese
16" Garden Party Pizza
Red Sauce base, Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese
16" Carini Pizza
White Garlic ailoi base(contains nuts), Genoa Salami, Hot capicola, Caramelized onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Gorgonzola and Mozzarella Cheeses
16" The Cheesy Tomato
The naked base (fresh garlic&oil) topped with ricotta, feta, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, tomato slices, fresh basil and balsamic glaze
16" Rodeo BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ base, Hamburger, Tomato slices, Pickle, Bacon, Onion, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese, topped with BBQ swirl
16" Red Pesto Pizza
Red Pesto sauce base, Cherry tomato, Mozzarella cheese, topped with Fresh basil and Balsamic glaze
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Red Sauce Base, Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella cheese
16" Mediterranean Pizza
The Naked Base (olive oil and garlic) Spinach, Balsamic tomatoes, Red onion, Artichokes, Mediterranean olives, Feta and Mozzarella Cheeses
16" Margherita Pizza
Red sauce base, Tomato slices, Fresh mozzarella, Fresh Basil
16" Mexican Street Corn Pizza
White garlic ailoi base (contains nuts), seasoned corn, Bacon, Tomato, jalapenos, Queso fresca cheese and Mozzarella cheese
16" Chicken 'N' Waffles Pizza
White garlic ailoi base (contains nuts), Crispy Chicken, Waffles, Mozzarella cheese, topped Maple syrup and cinnamon
16" Carnivore
Red sauce base, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Bacon, Sausage and Mozzarella cheese
16" Steakhouse Pizza
Steak Sauce Base, Shaved Steak, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese
16" Roma Pizza
White garlic ailoi base,(conatins nuts) spinach, hot capicola, feta and mozzarella cheese, with fresh lemon
16" RBC Pizza
Blue cheese base, Roast beef, Caramelized onion, Mushrooms, blend of Swiss, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses
16" Buffalo Chicken Supreme
Buffalo sauce base, crispy chicken, bacon, jalapenos, red onion and mozzarella cheese
16" Bulldog Pizza
Blue Cheese base, Hot Buffalo Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
16" Purple Potato Pizza
White Garlic Aioli base (Contains Nuts) ranch, Sour Cream, Bacon, Broccoli, Purple Potatoes, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
16" Hot Honey Pizza
Red Sauce Base, Hot Honey Drizzle, Roasted red peppers, Onion, Sausage, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese
16" HALF & HALF Specialty Pizza
Try our half & half specialty pizza. Pick your favorite two and have the best of both worlds
16" Backyard Barbecue Pizza
A Parkside Creation - Barbecue Base, Grilled Chicken, Seasoned Corn, Onion topped with Mozzarella Cheese
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A new classic, Ranch base, Crispy Chicken, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese
16" Barbecue Chicken PIzza
A classic combo of barbecue sauce base, crispy chicken, red onion and mozzarella cheese
16" Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Pizza
Mac N Cheese Base, topped with mild Buffalo Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion and Mozzarella Cheese
CALIFLOWER CRUST
CALI- CHEESE
Low Carb and Gluten Free thin crust pizza
CALI- 4 TOPPINGS
CALI- THE "OG"
CALI- GARDEN PARTY
CALI- CARINI
CALI- RED PESTO
CALI- RODEO BACON CHEESEBURGER
CALI- MEDITERRANEAN
CALI- MEXICAN STREET CORN
CALI- RBC
CALI- MARGHARITEA
CALI- CHICKEN 'n' WAFFLES
CALI- PURPLE POTATO
CALI- ROMA
CALI- HAWAIIAN
CALI- STEAKHOUSE
CALI- HOT HONEY
CALI- CHEESY TOMATO
CALI- BACK YARD BARBECUE
CALI- CHICKEN BACON RANCH
CALI- BUFFALO CHICKEN SUPREME
CALI- BARBECUE CHICKEN
CALI- BULLDOG
CALI- CARNIVORE
CALI- BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE
CALI- HALF N HALF
CALZONES & MORE
Parkside Calzone
Our house blend of herbed ricotta and mozzarella cheese, pesto, sausage, tomato served with a side of red sauce
Bulldog Calzone
Our house blend of herbed ricotta cheese and cheddar cheese, buffalo crispy chicken served with a side of blue cheese dressing
Cheese Calzone
PMP
French Bread style Pizzas, topped with our signature sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
2 LITERS
CANNED SODA
BOTTLED SODA
ICE TEA
JUICES & WATER
Bottled Water
Polar Seltzer Lemon
Polar Seltzer Lime
Polar Seltzer Black Cherry
Polar Seltzer Pomegranate
Polar Seltzer Cranberry Lime
MINUTE MAID APPLE JUICE- 12 oz
MINUTE MAID Cran Apple Raspberry Juice- 12 oz
Body Armor Strawberry Banana
Pints
Parkside Shakes and Floats
ICE CREAM SANDWICHES (UFO)
CAKE SLICES
Peanut Butter Explosion Layer Cake Slice
An explosive combination of fudge brownies, layered in velvety smooth peanut butter mousse, rich chocolate cake and finished with brownie chunks and peanut butter chips
Rainbow Layer Cake Slice
Five bright colorful layers of delightful vanilla cake. Decorated with a lightly flavored vanilla icing and layered with white chocolate buttercream frosting. Is also Kosher Dairy
Gluten Free Chocolate Ganche Layer Cake Slice
Two layers of gluten-free dark chocolate sponge cake filled and topped with Belgian white chocolate mousse, finished with chocolate ganache and white chocolate drizzle
BROWNIE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Delivery minimum $20 M-closed T-TH 11:00-8:00 Fri-Sat 11:00-9:00 Sun 12:00-8:00
