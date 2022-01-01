Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Parkside

668 Reviews

$$

301 W Martin St

Raleigh, NC 27601

Popular Items

Cheese Burger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
The Club

DAILY SPECIAL

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$6.00

Fried Chicken Pimento

$15.00

Patty melt

$16.00

Small Plates

Short Rib Poutine

Short Rib Poutine

$16.00

french fries, garlicky cheese curds, jalapeno gravy

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$10.00

buttermilk ranch

Baked Pretzel

Baked Pretzel

$10.00

mustard, queso

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

fire roasted salsa, black eyed peas, queso, sour cream, corn chips

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Our wings are fresh, never frozen. choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.00

stuffed with goat cheese, wrapped in peppered bacon, topped with harissa maple syrup

Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Hummus

$12.00

Salads & Bowls

Parkside Salad

Parkside Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, red cabbage red onion, carrots

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$16.00

romaine, turkey, chicken, ham, egg, bacon, avocado, feta, cherry tomato

Steakhouse Salad

$19.00

filet mignon, romaine, red onion, avocado, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, spiced nuts, bacon, parmesan, egg

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, anchovy, parmesan, egg, garlic, house croutons

Tuna Nicoise Salad

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, haricot vert, egg, tomato, red onion, potatoes, seared tuna

Vegetable Bowl

Vegetable Bowl

$14.00

baby arugula, quinoa, baby kale, tomato, cucumber, toasted almonds, black eyed peas green onion, corn

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$14.00

romaine, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta, banana peppers, red onion, chickpeas, toasted almonds

Fruit Power Bowl

Fruit Power Bowl

$15.00

spinach, kale, spiced nuts, goat cheese, blueberries, apples, grapes, strawberries

Burgers & Sandwiches

Parkside Burger

Parkside Burger

$16.00

half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty, bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato, onion

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$14.00

half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese

Prime Rib Burger

Prime Rib Burger

$16.00

arugula, caramelized onion, brie, bacon jam

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$15.00

fried chicken, rosemary- onion waffle, harrisa maple

The Club

The Club

$15.00

roast beef, ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, romaine, cheddar, mayo, sourdough

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

romaine, tomato, mayo

B.L.T

B.L.T

$12.00

peppered bacon, romaine, tomato, mayo, sourdough

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

roast beef, provolone, horseradish aioli, au jus, amorosa roll

Auntie Nessa

$12.00

cheddar, provolone, brie, grilled sourdough

Fried Buffalo Chicken

Fried Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$19.00

caramelized onion, pepper jack, amorosa roll

Plates To Go

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$10.00

gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

NC shrimp, NC chorizo sausage, cheese grits

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.00

malt vinegar, tartar

Braised Short Rib Stroganoff

Braised Short Rib Stroganoff

$24.00

mushrooms, egg noodles

Bone-In Pork Chop

Bone-In Pork Chop

$24.00

apple butter, mashed potatoes, green beans

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$26.00

sliced filet mignon, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, fries

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$28.00+

slow roasted and served with mashed potatoes, haricot vert, horseradish cream

Fried Chicken Plate

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Plate

$16.00Out of stock

Side Dishes

Black Eyed Peas
$3.95

Black Eyed Peas

$3.95
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.95
Cheese Grits
$3.95

Cheese Grits

$3.95
French Fries
$3.95

French Fries

$3.95
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.95
Mac and Cheese
$4.95

Mac and Cheese

$4.95
Mashed Potatoes
$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Mixed Berries

$4.00

NO SIDE

Side Bacon

$3.25
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Park-Side Salad

$3.95

Side Toast

$3.25
Slaw

Slaw

$3.95
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.95
Tomato Bisque
$3.95

Tomato Bisque

$3.95

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies & Cream Cake

$7.00

Smores Cake

$8.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Merchandise

Logo Pint Glass
$5.00

Logo Pint Glass

$5.00
Parkside Hat (Red/White)
$25.00

Parkside Hat (Red/White)

$25.00
Parkside Hat (Black/Gray)
$25.00

Parkside Hat (Black/Gray)

$25.00
Parkside Hat (Blue/Light Gray)
$25.00

Parkside Hat (Blue/Light Gray)

$25.00
Parkside Hat (Heather Teal/Cream)
$25.00

Parkside Hat (Heather Teal/Cream)

$25.00
Parkside Hat (Neon Orange/Gray)
$25.00

Parkside Hat (Neon Orange/Gray)

$25.00
Parkside Straw Hat

Parkside Straw Hat

$30.00Out of stock
Parkside Hat (White/White)
$25.00

Parkside Hat (White/White)

$25.00

Beverages

Coke CAN

$1.25

Diet Coke CAN

$1.25

Sprite CAN

$1.25

Retail

Logo Pint Glass
$5.00

Logo Pint Glass

$5.00
Parkside Hat (Red/White)
$25.00

Parkside Hat (Red/White)

$25.00
Parkside Hat (Black/Gray)
$25.00

Parkside Hat (Black/Gray)

$25.00
Parkside Hat (Blue/Light Gray)
$25.00

Parkside Hat (Blue/Light Gray)

$25.00
Parkside Hat (Heather Teal/Cream)
$25.00

Parkside Hat (Heather Teal/Cream)

$25.00
Parkside Hat (Neon Orange/Gray)
$25.00

Parkside Hat (Neon Orange/Gray)

$25.00
Parkside Hat (White/White)
$25.00

Parkside Hat (White/White)

$25.00

Parkside Hat (Gray/Black)

$25.00

Parkside Hat (Green/White)

$25.00

Parkside Hat (Blue/Gray)

$25.00

Dad Hat Yellow

$25.00

Grandpa Cap White

$25.00

Grandpa Cap Green

$25.00

Green Beanie

$30.00

Pink Beanie

$30.00

Grey Beanie

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

301 W Martin St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

Gallery
Parkside Raleigh image
Parkside Raleigh image
Parkside Raleigh image
Parkside Raleigh image

