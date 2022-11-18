Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Parkside Tap House

307 Reviews

$$

115 3rd Street

Chico, CA 95928

Popular Items

Tap House Burger
BOJ Burger
Fried Brussels Sprouts

Allocated Bottles

Blantons Single Barrel BTL

Blantons Single Barrel BTL

$220.00

Blantons Single Barrel, Please specify which Letter you would like

Blantons Full Set (8 Bottles)
$2,200.00

$2,200.00
Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch
$140.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$140.00
Elmer T. Lee Straight Bourbon
$500.00

Elmer T. Lee Straight Bourbon

$500.00
Hancocks Presidents Reserve Single Barrel
$220.00

Hancocks Presidents Reserve Single Barrel

$220.00
Henry McKenna Single Barrel
$80.00

Henry McKenna Single Barrel

$80.00
Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr
$1,400.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr

$1,400.00
Van Winkle Special Reserve 12yr
$1,600.00

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12yr

$1,600.00
Weller Special Reserve
$100.00

Weller Special Reserve

$100.00
Weller 12yr

Weller 12yr

$550.00

Weller Full Proof
$900.00

$900.00
Old Weller Antique 107
$450.00

Old Weller Antique 107

$450.00

Woodford Reserve Masters Collection
$350.00

$350.00

Yellowstone Bourbon
$50.00

$50.00

Small Plates

BBQ Sliders

$15.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts, Prosciutto, tossed with a Blackberry Vinaigrette.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$15.00

Jalapeño Halves, Cream Cheese, wrapped in thick-cut Peppered Bacon & lightly brushed with BBQ sauce.

Pretzels and Beer Cheese

Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$17.00

House-made Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Beer Cheese with Bavarian Pretzel Sticks.

Crab Artichoke Dip
$16.00

$16.00

Sausage Platter
$17.00

$17.00

Mussels

$12.00

Salads

Pear Salad

$15.00

Vegetarian Mis-Steak Salad
$18.00

$18.00

Large House Salad
$12.00

$12.00

Salmon Cake Salad
$15.00

$15.00

Ahi Ramen Salad
$18.00

$18.00

Bowl Soup

$12.00

Big Buns

Sliced Steak, Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Garlic, Horseradish Havarti, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Hoagie Roll, House-made Au Jus.
BOJ Burger

BOJ Burger

$18.00

Half Pound Cert. Angus Beef Patty, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Bacon Onion Jam, Pepper Jack.

Chipotle Chicken Sando

Chipotle Chicken Sando

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Honey Chipotle, Arugula, Tomato, Pepper Jack, Avocado.

Drive-Thru Burger

Drive-Thru Burger

$18.00

Half Pound Cert. Angus Beef Patty, 1000 Island, American Cheese, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & our special touch.

French Dip

French Dip

$18.00

Sliced Steak, Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Garlic, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Hoagie Roll, House-made Au Jus

Pork Belly Grilled Cheese
$20.00

Pork Belly Grilled Cheese

$20.00
Tap House Burger

Tap House Burger

$15.00

Half Pound Cert. Angus Beef Patty, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli.

Entrees

Rice Bowl

$17.00

Grilled chicken, broccolini, asparagus, red bell pepper, green beans, and jasmine rice tossed in a garlic chili sauce.

Blackened Salmon
$25.00

$25.00

Tipsy Noodles

$20.00

Shrimp & Sausage Pasta
$26.00

$26.00

Desserts

Beer Float

$9.00

Brookie

$9.00

Not Yo Momma's Brownie
$10.00

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream
$3.00

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Gelato

$8.00

Kids Food

Kid Chicken Tenders
$6.00

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese
$6.00

$6.00

KidMac and Cheese
$6.00

$6.00

Kids Butter Noodles
$6.00

$6.00

Kid Cheese Burger
$6.00

$6.00

Kid Burger

$5.00

Tickets

Corn hole Tournament Food

$800.00Out of stock

Thanksgiving Event

$45.00Out of stock

Sorority Reunion Dinner

$18.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

115 3rd Street, Chico, CA 95928

Directions

Gallery
Parkside Tap House image
Parkside Tap House image
Parkside Tap House image

Map
