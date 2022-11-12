Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parkside on 5th

review star

No reviews yet

4036 5th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Well Liquor

Don Q Crystal

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Lunazul

$7.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Cathead

$8.00

Cathead Honeysuckle

$8.50

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.50

Redmont

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Peach

$7.00

Absolut Peppar

$7.00

Gin

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

Bombay Dry

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Empress 1908

$12.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00Out of stock

Rum

Appleton Estate

$9.00Out of stock

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cruzan

$7.00

Don Q Crystal

$7.00

Kraken Black Spiced

$9.00

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

Malibu Pineapple

$7.50

Meyers Dark

$8.00Out of stock

Plantation 3 Star White

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Tequila

Lunazul

$7.00

Altos Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Resposado

$10.00

Mezcal

$11.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Repo

$15.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$10.50

Basil Hayden Toast

$12.50Out of stock

Belle Meade

$12.00Out of stock

Blade and Bow

$12.50

Blantons

$18.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$10.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Royal Apple

$8.50

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Aged

$13.00

Fireball

$7.00

Four Roses SB

$11.00

George Dickel Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson Reserve

$14.25

Jeffersons Ocean Rye

$25.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00Out of stock

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Rock and Rye

$9.00

Sazerac Rye 6Yr

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.50

Wild Turkey Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve DO

$12.00

Yellowstone

$9.00

Lairds

$8.00

Scotch

Balvenie Doublewood

$15.00Out of stock

Dewars

$7.25

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Laphroaig Single Malt

$12.00

Oban Single Malt

$16.00

The Dalmore

$35.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Ancho Reyes

$7.00

Aperol Aperitivo

$7.50

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

Buttershots

$6.00

Campari Aperitivo

$8.50

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Cynar Amaro

$8.50

Disaronno Orignale

$8.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Fernet Branca Amaro

$7.50

Frangelico

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy

$11.50

Herbsaint

$10.00

Hoodoo

$8.75

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua Coffee

$6.50

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

Midori Melon

$7.00

Peachtree

$6.00

Pimm's No.1

$7.00

Romana Sambucca

$6.00

Rumplemintze

$6.75Out of stock

St. Germain Elderflower

$10.50

Shirts

Small

$24.00

Medium

$24.00

Large

$24.00

X-Large

$24.00

XX-Large

$24.00

Hats

Yellow

$15.00

Candles

Birmingham

$14.00

Bourbon And Leather

$28.00

Himalayan Glass with Lid

$48.00

Himalayan Jar

$60.00

Himalayan Large Wood

$165.00

Himalayan small wood

$95.00

Vine Ripe Tomato

$28.00

Pumpkin In Box

$78.00

Smaller In Box

$48.00

Glass No Box

$38.00

Diffuser

$64.00

Craft Cocktails

The Whitney

The Whitney

$12.00
The Met

The Met

$12.00
The High

The High

$12.00
The Getty

The Getty

$12.00
Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Mocktails

The Kiss

$7.00

Grapefruit, Agave, Soda

The Starry Night

$7.00

Lime, Mint Syrup, Ginger Beer

Whistler's Mother

$7.00

Hibiscus agua fresca

Shots

Cocktail Upcharge +2

$2.00

Cocktail Upcharge +3

$3.00

Cocktail Upcharge + 4

$4.00

Cigars

Asylum Insidious

$8.00

Cigar Cutter

$20.00

Fat Bottom Betty Robust

$12.00

Montecristo White Toro

$22.00

Padron No.45 Maduro

$40.00

Perdomo Champagne Epicure

$12.00Out of stock

Romeo And juliet

$12.00

Tatiana Groovy Blue

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bespoke Bar in the original Avondale Marble Works building with the coolest courtyard in town. Elevated food options as well as great drinks and service.

Website

Location

4036 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Saw's BBQ Avondale
orange starNo Reviews
215 41st St S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
The Marble Ring
orange starNo Reviews
430 41st St S Suite B Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
The Avondale Common House
orange starNo Reviews
4100 3rd Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Juniper - 3811 Clairmont Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3811 Clairmont Avenue Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston