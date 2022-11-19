Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parkville Coffee

182 Reviews

$

103 Main St

Parkville, MO 64152

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Caramel Drizzle Latte
Pumpkin Pie Latte

Coffee and Espresso

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$1.84+

Fresh roasted in house.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.30+

Creamy, rich, cold brewed black coffee. Choose to add cream or flavor.

Latte

Latte

$3.45+

Espresso and milk.

Cappuccino

$3.45+

Espresso and milk, with foam. (hot only)

Caramel Drizzle Latte

Caramel Drizzle Latte

$4.40+

Espresso, milk, vanilla, and caramel drizzle.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.05+

Espresso, milk, dark chocolate.

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.05+

Espresso, milk, white chocolate.

Turtle Mocha

Turtle Mocha

$4.40+

Espresso, milk, dark chocolate, hazelnut, and caramel drizzle.

Americano

$2.75+

Shots of espresso with water.

Misto

$2.80+

Brewed coffee and steamed milk.

Espresso

Espresso

$0.92+

Espresso Macchiato

$1.72+

Espresso shots topped with milk foam.

Cortado

Cortado

$2.90

Equal parts espresso shots to milk (4oz beverage)

Teas and Things

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.40+

Proudly serving Hugo Tea.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.40+
London Fog

London Fog

$4.20+

Earl Grey, milk, vanilla.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.20+

House-made chai brewed with Hugo's Earl Grey tea, steamed with milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.20+

Matcha powder, simple syrup, milk.

Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.55+

Green Tea Lemonade

$2.40+

Hot Chocolate

$3.90+

Dark chocolate, vanilla, milk.

Lemonade

$2.40+

Steamer

$3.90+

Flavor of choice with steamed milk.

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.85+

Italian Soda

$2.85

Italian Cream Soda

$3.60

Seasonal Drinks

Eggnog Latte

$4.40+

A latte with sweet, rich eggnog instead of milk

Chog Nog

$4.40+

Our made-in-house chai mixed with eggnog

Peppermint Mocha

$4.40+

A mocha latte with refreshing peppermint flavor

Winterberry Latte

$4.40+

A little with the bright flavor of winter berries

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.30+

Espresso and steamed milk with a spiced pumpkin sauce

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$4.40+

Our made-in-house chai tea with steamed milk and a spiced pumpkin sauce

Kid's Favorites

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$2.90

Kid's Smoothie

$4.00

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.80

Kid's Milk

$1.85

Sandwiches

The Classic

The Classic

$4.90+

Turkey, havarti cheese, tomato, spinach. Served with chips.

The BST

The BST

$4.90+

Bacon, spinach, tomato. Served with chips.

The Chicken & Chimichurri

The Chicken & Chimichurri

$4.90+

Chicken and provolone with house-made chimichurri aioli and topped with spinach on a toasted grain bread. Served with chips.

The Avocado Smash

The Avocado Smash

$8.90+

An avocado and chickpea "smash" topped with spinach on a Toasted Grain Bread. Served with chips.

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$4.40+

Bacon, cheese, egg.

Sausage and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$4.40+

Sausage, cheese, egg.

Cheese and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Cheese and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$4.40+

Cheese & egg.

Lunch Special: Half Sandwich and Choice of Soup or Salad

$8.90

Your choice of two items: Half Sandwich & salad, half sandwich & soup, or soup & salad.

Quiche

Bacon and Sausage Quiche by the Slice

Bacon and Sausage Quiche by the Slice

$6.70

Served with a side of greens.

Spinach and Feta Quiche by the Slice

Spinach and Feta Quiche by the Slice

$6.70

Served with a side of greens.

Seasonal Quiche by the Slice

$6.70

Holiday Quiche (turkey, stuffing, swiss cheese). Served with a side of greens and cranberry sauce.

Soup and Salad

Roasted Autumn Salad

Roasted Autumn Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, candied pecans, dried cranberries, and roasted butternut squash, drizzled with our house-made maple dijon vinaigrette dressing. *Ask to add feta cheese at no additional charge.

Red Pepper Tomato Soup

$5.95

Today’s Pastries

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.85Out of stock
Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$2.85
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.55
Sweet Danish

Sweet Danish

$3.55

Apple Spice

Muffin

Muffin

$2.95

Cherry Cobbler

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.30Out of stock
Bacon Croissant

Bacon Croissant

$3.55Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.55Out of stock

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Macaroon

$2.00

Gluten Free Macaroon

$2.00
Gluten Free Banana Bread

Gluten Free Banana Bread

$3.45
Chocolate Chip Protein Bite

Chocolate Chip Protein Bite

$1.35
Cinnamon Walnut Protein Bite

Cinnamon Walnut Protein Bite

$1.35

Granola Cup

$3.90

Apples, Cinnamon, Honey, Plain Greek Yogurt, and Granola.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Order today for pick-up inside! (no dining-in available).

Website

Location

103 Main St, Parkville, MO 64152

Directions

Parkville Coffee image
Parkville Coffee image
Parkville Coffee image
Parkville Coffee image

