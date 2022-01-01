Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Parkway Cafe

971 Reviews

$

2715 North Dirksen Parkway

Springfield, IL 62702

Popular Items

Chicken & Noodles Dinner
Ham & Beans
Country Fried Steak

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Wisconsin mozzarella cheese sticks coated in Italian seasoned breading and served with our homemade ranch dressing.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Chicken tenderloin strips, lightly breaded and golden fried. Served with our homemade ranch dressing or tangy barbeque sauce.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$3.99+

Thick cut sweet onions dipped in beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown..

Clam Strips

$8.99

A half pound of tender sweet clam strips served with your choice of tartar sauce or cocktail sauce

Chilli Cheese Chips

$8.99

Chips & Cheese

$6.99

Homemade Chips served with our home made cheese sauce

Loaded Cheese Chips

$8.99

Fries Smothered with cheese sauce and topped with bacon, tomato, and Onion.

Spanish Style Chilli

Spanish Style Chilli

$7.59

Our delicious chili served atop a bed of al dente spaghetti noodles topped with fresh diced onions and shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Breakfast

Big Breakfast

Big Breakfast

$10.29

Our BIGGEST breakfast! Two eggs cooked any style, golden hash browns, bacon or sausage, toast and jelly and a half order of our famous Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$8.99

Two large farm fresh eggs cooked any style and served with a generous portion of our corned beef hash, toast and jelly

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Two eggs with your choice of bacon or sausage served on toast with golden hash browns.

B&G Breakfast

B&G Breakfast

$8.29

For biscuit halves smothered in rich sausage gravy with your choice of bacon or sausage.

1/2 Biscuit and Gravy

$5.99

Biscuits & Gravy only

$6.99

2egg On B&G

$7.99
Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$10.99

Country Fried Steak covered in seasoned white gravy with two eggs any style golden hashbrowns, toast and jelly.

16 oz Bone in Ham Steak Breakfast

16 oz Bone in Ham Steak Breakfast

$14.99

16 oz Bone in Ham Steak served with Two eggs cooked any style , golden hash browns, toast and jelly.

Ground Sirloin Steak Breakfast

Ground Sirloin Steak Breakfast

$10.99

One half pound of lean ground sirloin cooked to your liking. Served with two eggs any style, golden hash browns, toast and jelly.

Pancake Special

Pancake Special

$9.29

Two buttermilk pancakes served with warm maple syrup and two farm fresh eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Pancake (1 ea)

$3.99

Two Pancake

$5.99
Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.29

Two buttermilk pancakes served with warm maple syrup and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Strawberry Pancakes

$7.79
Two Egg Combination

Two Egg Combination

$7.89

Two eggs cooked any style, with golden hashbrowns, toast and jelly and your choice of bacon or sausage.

2 egg & Toast

$5.59

2 Egg, Pot and Toast

$6.29

2 Egg, Meat & Toast

$6.99

Cinnamon FT & Meat

$7.29

1/2 French Toast

$3.99
French Toast Breakfast

French Toast Breakfast

$9.29

Two thick cut slices of fresh bread dipped in egg and grilled to a golden brown. Served with your choice of bacon or sausage.

French Toast

$5.99
Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

Crispy and light, with your choice of real strawberry topping and whip cream, or stuffed with roasted southern pecans. Served with warm maple syrup.

Waffle ONLY

$6.99

Chicken and Waffle

$10.99

Oatmeal Breakfast

$5.99

SENIOR MENU

Senior Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Senior Western Omelet

$8.99

Senior Ham Omelet

$8.99

Senior Veggie Omelet

$8.99

Senior Breakfast

$7.79

Breakfast Shoes

Breakfast Shoe

$12.29

Breakfast Pony

$10.29

Omeletes

Turkey Omelete

$11.99

Meat & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Western Omelette

$11.99

Filled with lean ham, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a blend of shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese.

Vegetarian Omelette

Vegetarian Omelette

$9.89

Stuffed with sautéed onions, green peppers, tomatoes, a blend of shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.

Ultimate Omelette

$10.49

Stuffed with sautéed mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, bacon and topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

3 Meat Omelette

$12.99

Pot Roast Omelette

$12.99

Sandwiches

Slim Jim Sandwich

Slim Jim Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled ham and Swiss cheese on a toasted grecian bun topped with lettuce tomato and our special sauce.

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$7.29

This American classic is loaded with six slices of Chris bacon strips, tomato, lettuce and mayo on white toast.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.99

Huge and tender pork tenderloin coated in a crispy southern style breading and fried golden brown or grilled. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce tomato and onion.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$10.29

5 ounce grilled chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese and crispy bacon strips, served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Huge and tender beefsteak coated in a crispy Southern style breading fried golden brown. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Traditional Horseshoe

Traditional Horseshoe

$12.29

Springfield’s favorite...Horseshoe... Your choice of hamburger, ham, bacon and tomato or chicken strips topped with cheese sauce and french fries

Parkway Chili Shoe

Parkway Chili Shoe

$12.99

A large 1/2 pound hamburger served on an open toasted bun and then smothered with two ladles of our zesty chili. We then top it off with a blend of shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, diced onions and French fries.

Spanish Style Chilli

Spanish Style Chilli

$7.59

Our delicious chili served atop a bed of al dente spaghetti noodles topped with fresh diced onions and shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Breaded Cod Sandwich

Breaded Cod Sandwich

$9.99

North Atlantic cod fillet, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served on a toasted bun with shredded lettuce and homemade tarter sauce.

Traditional Club

Traditional Club

$11.99

A triple decker piled high with tender slices of lean ham and turkey breast, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, crisp bacon strips and mayo on white toast.

Turkey & Bacon Melt

$9.99

Thin slices of oven roasted turkey breast layered with crisp bacon strips and stuffed between American and Swiss cheese on grilled rye.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Walleye Sandwich

$10.99

Pot Roast Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Ham and cheese

$9.99

Horseshoes

Traditional Horseshoe

Traditional Horseshoe

$12.29

Springfield’s favorite...Horseshoe... Your choice of hamburger, ham, bacon and tomato or chicken strips topped with cheese sauce and french fries

Parkway Chili Shoe

Parkway Chili Shoe

$12.99

A large 1/2 pound hamburger served on an open toasted bun and then smothered with two ladles of our zesty chili. We then top it off with a blend of shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, diced onions and French fries.

Tenderloin shoe

$15.99
Traditional Pony

Traditional Pony

$10.29

Springfield’s favorite...Horseshoe... Your choice of hamburger, ham, bacon and tomato or chicken strips topped with cheese sauce and french fries

Burgers

1/2 lb. Burger

1/2 lb. Burger

$9.29

1/2 pound ground beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.59

1/2 pound burger with choice of cheese and Bacon

Cheese Burger

$10.29

1/2 pound burger with choice of chrese

Double Cheese burger

$15.29

This beauty is served with 1 pound of beef and Choice of cheese. Hope your hungry

Parkway cheese burger

$12.29

Chili Burger

$11.99
Monster Melt

Monster Melt

$10.29

A giant half pound Fresh beef patty served with sautéed onions and grilled Texas toast with melted American and Swiss cheese.

Sides

Large Homemade Coleslaw

Large Homemade Coleslaw

$6.99

16 oz

Mashed potatoes and gravy

$2.69

Hashbrowns

$2.69

Vegetable of the day

$2.69

Applesauce

$2.69

French Fries

$2.69

Chips & Cheese

$6.99

Homemade Chips served with our home made cheese sauce

Homemade Cole Slaw

$6.99+

Bacon

$3.29

Toast

$2.10

Corned beef hash

$3.99

Sausage Patties

$3.29

Side of Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Eggs

$1.29+

Add Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Ham

$3.29

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Chili

$3.99+

Hamburger

$4.00

Sausage Links

$3.29

Side White Gravy

$1.99

Side Brown Gravy

$1.99

American Fries

$2.69
Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$3.99+

Thick cut sweet onions dipped in beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown..

Ham steak only 16 oz

$10.29

Country Fried steak Only

$5.99

Turkey Sausage

$3.29

Mac & Cheese

$2.69

Cottage Cheese

$2.69

Fruit

$2.69

Side Of Chips

$2.69

Cup Oatmeal

$3.99

Extra Chicken Breast

$5.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Beverages

Soda

$2.29

Coffee

$1.99

Juice

$3.29

Milk

$3.29
Tea

Tea

$2.39

Lemonade

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.39

Water

Soup & Salad

Chili

$3.99+
Ham & Beans

Ham & Beans

$3.99+

Served with cornbread muffins

Chef Salad

$8.99+

Side Salad

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99+

Veggie Salad

$6.99+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.99+

Kids Stuff

Kids Breakfast

$6.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50
Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.50

Served with warm syrup.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Served with french fries

Kid Burger

$6.50

Kid Cheese Burger

$6.50

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids French Toast

$6.50

Dinners

Chicken Tenderloin Strips

Chicken Tenderloin Strips

$10.99

Breast of chicken coated in seasoned breading then cooked to perfection. Served with mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables and our homemade Cole slaw

Beef Liver & Onions

Beef Liver & Onions

$10.95

Two pieces of tender grilled liver topped with a mound of sautéed onions. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned vegetables and our homemade coleslaw.

Smothered Chicken Breast

Smothered Chicken Breast

$12.99

Two 5 ounce grilled chicken breast covered with melted Swiss cheese, smothered with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned vegetables and our homemade coleslaw.

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Huge and tender beef steak coated in a crispy Southern style breading fried golden brown smothered in a southern style country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned vegetables and our homemade coleslaw.

Ground Sirloin Steak Dinner

$12.99

One half pound of lean ground sirloin cooked to your liking, topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned vegetables, and homemade coleslaw.

Clam Strip Dinner

$10.99

A half pound of tender sweet clam strips served with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable and our homemade coleslaw.

16 oz Bone in Ham Steak

$16.99
Pot Roast Dinner

Pot Roast Dinner

$10.95

Delicious pot roast served with mashed potatoes, carrots and our homemade coleslaw

Chicken & Noodles Dinner

$8.99

Desserts

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$3.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.99
Chocolate Meringue Pie

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$5.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$3.99

Pecan pie

$3.99

Candy

$0.25

Pumpkin Pie

$3.00

Whole pies

Whole apple Pie

$10.99

Whole Pecan Pie

$17.99

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$10.99

Whole coconut Cream Pie

$15.99

Retail

Hat

$27.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

