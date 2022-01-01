- Home
Parkway Cafe
971 Reviews
$
2715 North Dirksen Parkway
Springfield, IL 62702
Appetizers
Cheese Sticks
Wisconsin mozzarella cheese sticks coated in Italian seasoned breading and served with our homemade ranch dressing.
Chicken Strips
Chicken tenderloin strips, lightly breaded and golden fried. Served with our homemade ranch dressing or tangy barbeque sauce.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Thick cut sweet onions dipped in beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown..
Clam Strips
A half pound of tender sweet clam strips served with your choice of tartar sauce or cocktail sauce
Chilli Cheese Chips
Chips & Cheese
Homemade Chips served with our home made cheese sauce
Loaded Cheese Chips
Fries Smothered with cheese sauce and topped with bacon, tomato, and Onion.
Spanish Style Chilli
Our delicious chili served atop a bed of al dente spaghetti noodles topped with fresh diced onions and shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Breakfast
Big Breakfast
Our BIGGEST breakfast! Two eggs cooked any style, golden hash browns, bacon or sausage, toast and jelly and a half order of our famous Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Two large farm fresh eggs cooked any style and served with a generous portion of our corned beef hash, toast and jelly
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs with your choice of bacon or sausage served on toast with golden hash browns.
B&G Breakfast
For biscuit halves smothered in rich sausage gravy with your choice of bacon or sausage.
1/2 Biscuit and Gravy
Biscuits & Gravy only
2egg On B&G
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Country Fried Steak covered in seasoned white gravy with two eggs any style golden hashbrowns, toast and jelly.
16 oz Bone in Ham Steak Breakfast
16 oz Bone in Ham Steak served with Two eggs cooked any style , golden hash browns, toast and jelly.
Ground Sirloin Steak Breakfast
One half pound of lean ground sirloin cooked to your liking. Served with two eggs any style, golden hash browns, toast and jelly.
Pancake Special
Two buttermilk pancakes served with warm maple syrup and two farm fresh eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage.
Pancake (1 ea)
Two Pancake
Buttermilk Pancakes
Two buttermilk pancakes served with warm maple syrup and your choice of bacon or sausage.
Strawberry Pancakes
Two Egg Combination
Two eggs cooked any style, with golden hashbrowns, toast and jelly and your choice of bacon or sausage.
2 egg & Toast
2 Egg, Pot and Toast
2 Egg, Meat & Toast
Cinnamon FT & Meat
1/2 French Toast
French Toast Breakfast
Two thick cut slices of fresh bread dipped in egg and grilled to a golden brown. Served with your choice of bacon or sausage.
French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Crispy and light, with your choice of real strawberry topping and whip cream, or stuffed with roasted southern pecans. Served with warm maple syrup.
Waffle ONLY
Chicken and Waffle
Oatmeal Breakfast
SENIOR MENU
Breakfast Shoes
Omeletes
Turkey Omelete
Meat & Cheese Omelette
Western Omelette
Filled with lean ham, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a blend of shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese.
Vegetarian Omelette
Stuffed with sautéed onions, green peppers, tomatoes, a blend of shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
Ultimate Omelette
Stuffed with sautéed mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, bacon and topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese
Cheese Omelet
3 Meat Omelette
Pot Roast Omelette
Sandwiches
Slim Jim Sandwich
Grilled ham and Swiss cheese on a toasted grecian bun topped with lettuce tomato and our special sauce.
B.L.T.
This American classic is loaded with six slices of Chris bacon strips, tomato, lettuce and mayo on white toast.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Huge and tender pork tenderloin coated in a crispy southern style breading and fried golden brown or grilled. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce tomato and onion.
Chicken Club
5 ounce grilled chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese and crispy bacon strips, served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Huge and tender beefsteak coated in a crispy Southern style breading fried golden brown. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Traditional Horseshoe
Springfield’s favorite...Horseshoe... Your choice of hamburger, ham, bacon and tomato or chicken strips topped with cheese sauce and french fries
Parkway Chili Shoe
A large 1/2 pound hamburger served on an open toasted bun and then smothered with two ladles of our zesty chili. We then top it off with a blend of shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, diced onions and French fries.
Breaded Cod Sandwich
North Atlantic cod fillet, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served on a toasted bun with shredded lettuce and homemade tarter sauce.
Traditional Club
A triple decker piled high with tender slices of lean ham and turkey breast, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, crisp bacon strips and mayo on white toast.
Turkey & Bacon Melt
Thin slices of oven roasted turkey breast layered with crisp bacon strips and stuffed between American and Swiss cheese on grilled rye.
Grilled Cheese
Walleye Sandwich
Pot Roast Sandwich
Hot Ham and cheese
Horseshoes
Tenderloin shoe
Traditional Pony
Burgers
1/2 lb. Burger
1/2 pound ground beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 pound burger with choice of cheese and Bacon
Cheese Burger
1/2 pound burger with choice of chrese
Double Cheese burger
This beauty is served with 1 pound of beef and Choice of cheese. Hope your hungry
Parkway cheese burger
Chili Burger
Monster Melt
A giant half pound Fresh beef patty served with sautéed onions and grilled Texas toast with melted American and Swiss cheese.
Sides
Large Homemade Coleslaw
16 oz
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Hashbrowns
Vegetable of the day
Applesauce
French Fries
Homemade Cole Slaw
Bacon
Toast
Corned beef hash
Sausage Patties
Side of Sausage Gravy
Eggs
Add Cheese Sauce
Ham
Soup of the Day
Chili
Hamburger
Sausage Links
Side White Gravy
Side Brown Gravy
American Fries
Ham steak only 16 oz
Country Fried steak Only
Turkey Sausage
Mac & Cheese
Cottage Cheese
Fruit
Side Of Chips
Cup Oatmeal
Extra Chicken Breast
Sliced Tomatoes
Soup & Salad
Kids Stuff
Dinners
Chicken Tenderloin Strips
Breast of chicken coated in seasoned breading then cooked to perfection. Served with mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables and our homemade Cole slaw
Beef Liver & Onions
Two pieces of tender grilled liver topped with a mound of sautéed onions. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned vegetables and our homemade coleslaw.
Smothered Chicken Breast
Two 5 ounce grilled chicken breast covered with melted Swiss cheese, smothered with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned vegetables and our homemade coleslaw.
Country Fried Steak
Huge and tender beef steak coated in a crispy Southern style breading fried golden brown smothered in a southern style country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned vegetables and our homemade coleslaw.
Ground Sirloin Steak Dinner
One half pound of lean ground sirloin cooked to your liking, topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned vegetables, and homemade coleslaw.
Clam Strip Dinner
A half pound of tender sweet clam strips served with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable and our homemade coleslaw.
16 oz Bone in Ham Steak
Pot Roast Dinner
Delicious pot roast served with mashed potatoes, carrots and our homemade coleslaw
Chicken & Noodles Dinner
Desserts
Whole pies
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
2715 North Dirksen Parkway, Springfield, IL 62702