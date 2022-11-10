Parkway Perk 272 Calhoun Parkway

Restaurant header imageView gallery



Popular Items

Callie's Mocha
Frappe
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Medium, Dark, and Flavored Roasts along with decaf

Callie's Mocha

$4.00+

White Chocolate and Caramel

Abi's Mocha

$4.00+

Dark Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Caramel

Lillie's Mocha

$4.00+

Raspberry, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate

Mocha

$4.00+

Dark Choclate and Espresso

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00+

White Chocolate and Espresso

Latte

$4.00+

Steamed Milk, espresso, and froth

Cafe Americano

$3.50+

espresso and hot water

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

fresh drip coffee and steamed milk

Espresso Shot

$0.75

Frappe

$4.00+

frozen and blended with your choice of Milk or espresso and flavor, topped with whipped cream

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

House Made Cold Brew

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Medium, Dark, and Flavored Roasts along with Decaf

Espresso Ice Cube

$0.75

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Cortada

$3.50

Cinderella Latte

$4.00+

Caramel Apple Latte🍏

$4.00+

Harvest Latte🍁

$4.00+

S'mores Latte🍫

$4.00+

Hot Tea

Earl Grey

$2.50+

Chamomile

$2.50+

English Breakfast

$2.50+

Green

$2.50+

Peppermint

$2.50+

Chai Tea

$2.50+

London Fog

$4.00+

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

Homemade biscuit topped with crispy bacon, fluffy, egg, and melted cheese

Turkey Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

Turkey Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Egg Frittata with Turkey Sausage

$5.50

Egg Frittata with Turkey Bacon

$5.50

Sausage Biscuit

$3.00

Quick Breakfast

Fruit and Granola Parfait

Fruit and Granola Parfait

$4.50

Quick Oats Vermont Maple

$4.00

Quickk Oats 5 Berry

$4.00

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Lemon Cranberry Muffin

$3.00

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.00

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.00

Cherry Danish

$3.00

Apple Danish

$3.00

Bear Claw

$3.00

Blueberry Scone

$3.00

Chocolate Chunk Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$3.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$7.50

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$7.50

Club Sandwich

$8.50

Homestyle Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Honey, Apple, Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Pimiento Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Southern Trio

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Side Items

Original Chips

$2.50

Baked Chips

$2.50

BBQ Chips

$2.50

Seasoned Chips

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$2.50

Lotus Energy Drink

16oz Lotus

$5.00

20oz Lotus

$5.50

24oz Lotus

$6.00

Hotty Toddy

16oz HT

$5.00

20oz HT

$5.50

Hail State

16oz HS

$5.00

20oz HS

$5.50

Gator Bait

16oz GB

$5.00

20oz GB

$5.50

The Maverick

16oz Mav

$5.00

20oz Mav

$5.50

Soda and Tea

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Spindrift

$2.00

Juice, Milk, and Hot Chocolate and Cider

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Milk

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.50+

Caramel Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Babychino

$0.20

Kombucha

Blueberry Jasmine

$5.00

Booster

$5.00

Ice Cream

One Scoop

$3.00

Two Scoop

$4.00

Three Scoop

$4.50

Affogato

Affogato

$4.00

Milkshake

Strawberry

$5.00

Chocolate

$5.00

Vanilla

$5.00

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Vanilla

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Chocolate

$5.00

Seasonal

$5.00

Ice Cream Nachos

Vanilla

$6.00

Chocolate

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Seasonal

$6.00

Honey, Apple, Walnut Chicken Salad

8oz HAW CS

$7.99

16oz HAW CS

$12.99

32oz HAW CS

$23.99

Homestyle Chicken Salad

8oz HS CS

$7.99

16oz HS CS

$12.99

32oz HS CS

$23.99

Pimiento Cheese

8oz PC

$5.99

16oz PC

$9.99

32oz PC

$17.99

Fresh Fruit

Small Fruit

$3.00

Medium Fruit

$6.00

Large Fruit

$12.99

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$6.00

GrabnGo Sandwich

Turkey

$7.50

Ham

$7.50

GrabnGo Salad

Chef Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

1/2 Garden Salad

$5.00

T-shirts

Aqua T-Shirt

$20.00

Blue T-Shirt

$20.00

Mugs

Circle Mug

$15.00

Name Mug

$15.00

Bagged Coffee

Jamaican Me Crazy

$14.75

Colombia Dark

$14.75

Bagged Granola

Original Granola-small

$9.00

Original Granola-Large

$14.00

S'mores Granola

$10.00

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Granola

$10.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

272 Calhoun Parkway, Madison, MS 39110

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

