Parky's Smokehouse

2479 North Lebanon St

Lebanon, IN 46052

Triple Barbecue Nachos

Would you like us to include Plasticware?

Plasticware

Plasticware

Would you like us to include plasticware? Quantity not required.

Group/Family Packs

Barbecue Bundle-- Serves 4-6

$62.00

Designed to feed 4-6 people. Includes buns, Sweet sauce, your choice of two meats (1 pound each) and two sides (1 quart each).

Appetizers & Bread

Triple Barbecue Nachos

Triple Barbecue Nachos

$12.00

Barbecue beans, sweet sauce, and your choice of pulled pork or chicken over tortilla chips, then topped with melted pepper jack and cheddar, sour cream (on the side for to go orders), jalapeno, and green onion.

Dippers & Beer Cheese

Dippers & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Unique, bite-sized, fried potato scoops with creamy cheddar cheese, spices and an American amber ale.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Smooth & velvety, breaded with a hint of garlic and served with housemade marinara.

Pepperjack Mac & Cheese Bites

Pepperjack Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.00

Romano, parmesan, American, aged white cheddar, cream cheese, Fontina, cheddar and pepper jack—in a lightly battered, bite-size nugget of rich, creamy perfection. Served with housemade buttermilk ranch dressing.

Curleys Ques

Curleys Ques

$6.00

Crispy onion straws served with barbecue ranch.

Colorful Corn & Black Bean Salsa

Colorful Corn & Black Bean Salsa

$6.00