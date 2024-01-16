This restaurant does not have any images
Parlay at Graybos
3117 West Leigh Street
Richmond, VA 23230
Food
Pre Game Bites
- Walk Off Taco
Personal bag of Fritos topped with chili, cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapenos, and scallions GF$8.00
- ½lb Bag O’ Nuts
Seasoning options: Old Bay, cajun, Caribbean jerk, mesquite BBQ, malt vinegar, salted V, VO, GF$6.00
- "Undertater" Nachos
Sidewinder fries topped with queso, black beans, shredded cheese, jalepenos, sour cream, salsa and scallions GF$15.00
- Sidewinder fries
A basket of our sidewinder fries served with ketchup GF$7.00
- Chicken Wings (6)
Smoked wings with your choice of our house made sauces or rubs: Blackened, Plain, Lemon Pepper, Spicy Garlic parmesan, Buffalo, Extra Extra Hot GF$10.00
- Chicken Wings (12)
Smoked wings with your choice of our house made sauces or rubs: Blackened, Plain, Lemon Pepper, Spicy Garlic parmesan, Buffalo, Extra Extra Hot GF$20.00
- Chicken Wings (24)
Smoked wings with your choice of our house made sauces or rubs: Blackened, Plain, Lemon Pepper, Spicy Garlic parmesan, Buffalo, Extra Extra Hot GF$40.00
- Crabby McEnroe Elote Dip
Creamy crab corn dip with a little kick. Topped with pickled red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro. Served with kettle chips GF$13.00
- Bavarian Pretzel Bites
Served with beer cheese, whole grain mustard, and pickled red onions V$10.00
- Jerky$9.00
Soup & Salad
- Large Bacon Buttermilk
Arugula blend, bacon, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, purple onions, buttermilk vinaigrette GF$13.00
- Large Caesar
Romaine, Grana Padano, croutons, caesar vinaigrette V$12.00
- Game Time Chili
Topped with your choice of cheese, scallions, jalapeños, and/or sour cream GF$9.00
- Small Bacon Buttermilk
Arugula blend, bacon, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, purple onions, buttermilk vinaigrette GF$8.00
- Small Caesar
Romaine, Grana Padano, croutons, caesar vinaigrette V$7.00
Game Time Sammys and Glizzies
- The Windi City
Roasted oyster mushrooms with caramelized onions served on a hoagie roll with vegan aioli and topped with arugula tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette VE, GFO$12.00
- Superdome Sandwich
Andouille sausage, Surry County Ham and Bacon served on a hoagie roll with parlay aioli topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, pickled onion, and white balsamic vinaigrette GFO$14.00
- The Barry Melrose
Pastrami with Swiss cheese, served on rye with French vinaigrette and sauerkraut GFO$15.00
- The Peppas
Andouille sausage, roasted bell peppers and caramelized onions served on a hoagie roll with Parlay aoili and fresh mozz GFO$14.00
- Roll Tide
Classic chicken salad with a roll tide twist! Tangy Alabama white BBQ sauce and topped with romaine, tomato and onion and served on a hoagie roll GFO$14.00
- Graybo's Glizzy
Plain all beef, quarter-pound hot dog Topping options ($0.50 ea): bacon, chili, cheese, diced onions, caramelized onions, tomatoes, jalapeño salsa VO$5.00
- Hendog
All beef hot dog on a split top bun with chili, cheese, and red onion$7.00
- 7th Inning Stretch
All beef, quarter-pound hot dog wrapped in bacon and topped with onions, tomatoes, dijon mustard, Duke's mayo and jalepeno salsa VO$6.00
- The Underdog
Vegan hot dog topped with sauerkraut, pickle and stadium mustard VE$6.00
- BLT
Bacon, arugula, tomato served on sliced sourdough with Duke’s mayo, arugula tossed in buttermilk vinaigrette$14.00
Pizza
- Cheese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese V, GFO$12.00
- Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, mozarella cheese, pepperoni GFO$15.00
- Dock Ellis
Roasted oyster shrooms, tomato sauce, mozarella cheese, caramelized onions V, GFO$15.00
- VA Fat Boy
Tomato sauce, Andouille sausage, Surry County ham, bacon, fresh mozzarella, sage GFO$18.00
- All-American
Tomato sauce, provolone, cheddar,ground beef, ketchup, dijon mustard, Duke’s mayonnaise, lettuce, red onions GFO$18.00
Little League
Overtime
Drinks
Draft Beer
Beer - Bottles/Cans
Signature Cocktails
- "The Graybo" - It's milk...just milk.$100.00
- Lion's Tail
Bourbon, allspice dram, simple, fresh lime juice, bitters$10.00
- "The Fitzy"
Mezcal, Citronge, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Agave, Lime Juice$13.00
- Parlay Margarita
Tequila, Orange Liquor, fresh lime juice, agave, half- salted rim$10.00
- "The DennyOneTime"
Cirrus Vodka, Citronge, Jalapeno Infused Demerara, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer$14.00
- Hail Mary
Rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, shaved nutmeg$12.00
- Orange Crush
Cirrus Vodka, Citronge, Fresh Orange Juice, lemon lime soda$15.00
Wines by the Glass
- The Prisoner "Unshackled" Sparkling (California)$12.00
- Zenato Pinot Grigio (Delle Venezie, Italy)$9.00
- Dough Sauvignon Blanc (North Coast, CA)$11.00
- Broadbent Spritzy Rose 250 mL can (Portugal)$8.00
- Figuiere Mediterranee Rose (France)$11.00
- Dough Pinot Noir (Central Coast, CA)$12.00
- Ghostrunner Red Blend (California)$10.00
Wines by the Bottle
- The Prisoner "Unshackled" Sparkling (California)$36.00
- Zardetto Prosecco (Veneto, Italy)$28.00
- Montand Brut Sparkling Rose (France)$30.00
- Veuve Clicquot “Yellow Label” Brut (Champagne, France)$169.00
- Zenato Pinot Grigio (Delle Venezie, Italy)$26.00
- Alois Lageder Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio (Alto-Adige, Italy)$31.00
- Pine Ridge Chenin/Viognier (California)$30.00
- Domaine Paul Buisse Sauvignon Blanc (Touraine, France)$31.00
- Dough Sauvignon Blanc (North Coast, CA)$32.00
- Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)$88.00
- Decoy By Duckhorn Chardonnay (California)$39.00
- Frog’s Leap Chardonnay (Napa, California)$90.00
- Figuiere Mediterranee Rose (France)$32.00
- Mont Gravet Rosé (France)$22.00
- Villa Wolf Pinot Noir Rosé (Pfalz, Germany)$28.00
- Barnard Griffin Sangiovese Rosé (Washington)$33.00
- The Vice "Pickleball" Orange of Viognier (Napa, CA)$57.00
- Dough Pinot Noir (Central Coast, CA)$38.00
- Vinum Cellars Pinot Noir (California)$39.00
- High Note Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina)$28.00
- Ancient Peaks "Renegade" Red Blend (California)$42.00
- Jim Barry Cover Drive Cabernet Sauvignon (Australia)$38.00
- Caymus California Cabernet Sauvignon (California)$75.00
- Ghostrunner Red Blend (California)$30.00
- Brown Estate Chaos Theory Proprietary Red (Napa, CA)$99.00
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Parlay is not just about watching games; it's about living and breathing sports culture. Catch up on the latest sports podcasts, join our live breaks, and revel in lively banter with fellow fans. It's not just a bar; it's a community of sports fans, sports card collectors, and fantasy football strategists coming together for an unforgettable experience.
3117 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23230