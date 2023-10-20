Food

Wings

Wings
$16.00

BUTTERMILK MARINATED, SLOW HARD WOOD SMOKED. CHOICE OF DRY RUB, BBQ, BUFFALO. CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY

Boneless
$16.00
Wing Basket
$15.00
Boneless Basket
$15.00
Th Wings
$24.95
Th Boneless
$24.95
Th Wing Refill
Th Boneless Refill

All Others

Double Down
$19.00
Parlay Burger
$17.00

8OZ BURGER, AMERICAN CHEESE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICKLES, ONIONS, RUSKI SAUCE

Grilled Cheese
$14.00
Potato Skins
$18.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$12.00
Friday Burger
$20.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
Basket of Fries
$6.00
Truffle Parm Fries
$11.00
Chili Cheese Fries
$11.00
Chicken Cobb Salad
$16.00
CU Mozz
$7.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza
$16.00
Big Kahuna Pizza
$22.00
Full House Pizza
$22.00
Veggie Lovers Pizza
$20.00
Walk in the Woods Pizza
$22.00
Wed Cheese Special
$35.00
CU Cheese Pizza
$15.00

Brunch

Egg Sandwich
$8.00
Blueberry Lemon French Toast
$16.00
Breakfast Pizza
$20.00
950 Burrito
$14.00Out of stock

Liquor

Vodka

$5
$5.00
Prairie Vodka
$10.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Absolut Wild Berry
$12.00
Absolut Pear
$12.00
Absolut Blueberry
$12.00
Absolut Raspberry
$12.00
Absolut Strawberry
$12.00
Absolut Mango
$12.00
Tito's
$12.00
Kettle One
$14.00
Pink Whitney
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$14.00

Gin

$5 Gin
$5.00
Bombay
$10.00
Hendricks
$12.00

Rum

Bacardi
$10.00
Bumbu
$14.00
Captain Morgan
$12.00
$5 Rum
$5.00

Tequila

Asteral
$10.00
Jose Cuervo
$14.00
818 Blanco
$12.00
818 Repo
$14.00
818 Anejo
$16.00
818 Reserve
$25.00
1800 Coconut
$14.00
Patron Blanco
$12.00Out of stock
Don Julio Reposado
$16.00Out of stock
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00Out of stock
1800
$12.00
$5 Teq
$5.00

Whiskey

Evan Williams
$10.00
Glenlivet 12
$14.00
Glenlivet 18
$18.00
Dewars White
$16.00
Makers Mark
$14.00
Jameson
$12.00
Jim Beam Apple
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Crown Royal
$12.00
Fireball
$8.00
Bulliut
$14.00
$5 Whiskey
$5.00
Jager
$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Peach Pucker
Amaretto
$10.00
Triple Sec
Pama
Soho Lychee
Rumplemintz
$9.00
Chambord
Malort
$9.00Out of stock
Aperol Spritz
$14.00

Cocktails

Mules

Passion Paradise
$14.00
Morning Glory
$14.00
Pama Mama
$14.00
Lychee Lover
$14.00
The Perfect Pear
$14.00
Berry Bliss
$14.00
Pucker Up
$14.00
Mr Wrightwood
$14.00
Classic Mule
$14.00

Boozie Slushies

Strawberry Daiquiri
$14.00
Mango Margarita
$14.00
$5 Frozen Strawberry
$5.00Out of stock
$5 Mangi
$5.00Out of stock

Bombs

Coco Crazy
$9.00
Electric Lemonade
$9.00
Blush Rush
$9.00
Parlay All Day
$9.00
Mango Tango
$9.00
Vegas Bomb
$9.00
Lunchbox
$9.00

Happy Hour Specials

HH Mules
$7.00
HH Bombs
$7.00
HH Slushies
$7.00

Drinks & Misc

Margarita
$16.00
Old Fashioned
$16.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$16.00
Paloma
$16.00
Green Tea Shot
$9.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$9.00
Aperol Spritz
$14.00

Beer

Modelo
$7.00
Corona
$7.00
Miller light
$6.00
Coors light
$6.00
Nütrl
$6.00
High Noon
$7.00
Lagunitas All Day IPA
$8.00
Gunballhead
$8.00
Two Hearted
$8.00Out of stock
Goose Island
$7.00Out of stock
Happy Dad
$6.00
Lagunitas Lil Summin
$8.00
Angry Orchard
$7.00
Daisy Cutter
$8.00
Krombacher
$8.00
Too Turnt Tea
$7.00
Kona Big Wave
$7.00
Zombie Dust
$8.00Out of stock
full pocket
$8.00Out of stock
Ultra
$6.00
Montucky
$8.00
$25 Miller
$25.00Out of stock
$25 Coors
$25.00Out of stock
Apex Predator
$8.00

Wine

Kim Crawford SB
$13.00
Folie a Deux Chard
$13.00
Simi Cabernet
$13.00
Meiomi Pinot Noir
$13.00
Chloe Rose
$13.00
BTL of Prosecco
$50.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Champ\prosecco
$12.00

NA Beverages

Aqua Panna
$5.00
Pepsi
$4.00
Diet Pepsi
$4.00
Sierra Mist
$4.00
Gingerale
$4.00
Sour
$4.00
Tonic
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Pinnaple
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Cranberry
$4.00
Redbull
$5.00
SF Redbull
$5.00
Watermelon RedBull
$5.00
Pinnaple Redbull
$5.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Cowboy Hat
$25.00
Gatorade Bucket Hall
$25.00
Horse Shirt
$30.00

Deals/WB

Wristbands

60 WB
$60.00
50 WB
$50.00
Buffs WB 45
$45.00
45 WB
$45.00
35
$35.00
ART 25
$25.00

Deals

$5 Well ART
$5.00
$5 Coors
$5.00
$6 Nutrl
$6.00
$7 Well
$7.00
$5 Fireball
$5.00Out of stock
Bottomless Brunch
$35.00
Refill Coors
Refill Miller
Mimosa Refill
$20 Wine Wednesday
$20.00Out of stock
$9 Tequila Prime
$9.00
$5 Malort
$5.00
$5 montucky
$5.00
Boulder Bomb
$8.00
$5 coors
$5.00
$6 Happy Dad
$6.00
$5 VRB
$5.00Out of stock
$5 Shot
$5.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Merch

Cowboy hat
$30.00
Horse bucket
$30.00
Gatorade
$30.00
Black t
$30.00
White t
$30.00