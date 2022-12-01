Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parley Room

25 State Circle

Annapolis, MD 21401

Order Again

WINE - GLASS

Pinot Grigio (Scarpetta)

$10.00

Sav Blanc (Mohua)

$11.00

Chardonnay (Deloach)

$13.00

Rose (Alexander Valley)

$11.00

Pinot Noir (Oregon Territory)

$13.00

Malbec (Altos Los Hormigas)

$9.00

Merlot (Alexander Valley)

$13.00

Cabernet (Cline Ranchlands)

$12.00

DRAFT COCKTAILS

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Neal Murray. Bartender Neal Murray says he created the cosmopolitan in 1975 at the Cork & Cleaver steak house in Minneapolis.

GIMLET

$10.00

Last Word

$12.00

The Last Word was first served at the Detroit Athletic Club, circa 1915. Created just before the start of Prohibition, likely by a bartender named Frank Fogarty, it's one of the cocktail canon's most successful Prohibition-era drinks. Last Word Ingredients: 3/4 oz. Gin 3/4 oz. Green Chartreuse 3/4 oz. Maraschino Liqueur 3/4 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Mai Tai

$13.00

The Mai Tai started as a rum cocktail so popular it supposedly depleted world rum supplies in the 1940s and '50s. In 1944, when the cocktail was invented by Victor J. Bergeron — better known as Trader Vic

Penicillin

$12.00

The Negroni's Origin It is said that the Negroni was born out of the Milano-Torino, which was invented in the 1860s at Caffe Camparino in Milan, Italy.

Old Fashion

$13.00

James E. Pepper, bartender and esteemed bourbon aristocrat, was said to have invented the drink in Louisville, before he brought the recipe to the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel bar in New York City. This is supposedly where the old-fashioned was born.

MANHATTAN

$12.00

Hemmingway

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Corpse Reviver

$12.00

French 75

CAFE PARLEY

$11.00

CAFE PARLEY SHOOTER

Red Bottles

Oregon Territory (P.N.)

$52.00

Chateau Buena Vista (P.N.)

$77.00

Bourgogne Rouge

$110.00

Altos de Las Horrmigas (Malbec)

$32.00

Mon Couer (Cotes du Rhone)

$45.00

Marques de Caceres (Rioja)

$66.00

Alexander Valley Merlot

$44.00

Molleydooker Shiraz

$68.00

Trefethen Eshol

$60.00

Cline Ranchlands (Cab)

$51.00

CRU (Cab)

$120.00

White Bottles

Scarpetta (P.G.)

$34.00

Mohua (Sav Blanc)

$44.00

August Kessler (Riesling)

$32.00

Delaporte (Sancerre)

$72.00

Deloach (Chardonnay)

$45.00

Shafer (Chardonnay)

$95.00

Alexander Valley Rosa

$40.00

Sparkling Bottles

Prosecco 187ml

$12.00

Cava 750ml

$32.00

Pierre Sparr Brut Rose

$48.00

Champagne Gosset G.R.B.

$96.00

Champagne Veuve Clicquot

$120.00

Beer

Guinness Draft

$7.00

Jailbreak Draft

$6.00

Forbin IPA Draft

$6.00

Firestone Pilsner

$5.00

Southern Tier 2xIPA

$6.00

Dales Pale Ale

$6.00

RAR Hefeweizen

$6.00

Old Chub Scotch Ale

$8.00

Maduro Brown Ale

$6.00

Manor Hill Porter

$7.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00

$5 BEERS

$5.00

Dessert

Ultimate Crème Brule

$7.00

Daily flavors of the classic custard dessert

Berries & Chocolates

$10.00

Fresh seasonal berries with a selection of candied nuts, luxury Dark and Milk chocolates

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$7.00

Charcuterie

Charcuterie Board

$3.00

Cocktail Plates

Voodoo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Caribbean spice & beer poached jumbo shrimp, Voodoo salsa, fresh cucumber and citrus

Spanish Octopus

$16.00

poached and charred octopus over Romesco with olive tapenade, and pickled radish

Crab Avocado

$10.00

Fresh Avocado, filled with lump crab salad, fresh herb, lemon infused olive oil, saffron aioli and flur de sel

Goat's Cheese Brule

$10.00

uniquely created goat's cheese brule with Israeli Pita, and balsamic reduction

Gnocchi

$10.00

a blend of baby mixed greens and heirloom vegetables in a lemon shallot vinaigrette

Autum Lettuce

$10.00

Roasted butternut squash, rutabaga, baby arugula, macerated golden raisins and pearled couscous

Salmon Avocado

$10.00

Pita topped with garlic confit, sliced avocado, Chesapeake smoked salmon, shallots, everything seasoning, lemon oil, and micro greens

Torched Filet Mingon

$18.00

Lamb Chop

$18.00

Gnocchi

$10.00

Sides

Pita Side

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Location

25 State Circle, Annapolis, MD 21401

