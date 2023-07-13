Food Menu

Appetizer

Sampler

$15.25
Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50

Fried Mushrooms

$7.75

Fried Pickles

$7.75
Onion Rings

$6.75
French Fries

$4.75

Salads

House Salad

$6.75

Taco Bowl

$7.50

Chicken Salad

$8.75

Crispy or Grilled

Chef

$10.75

Lunch/Dinner

Corn Dogs

$7.25

Chicken Salad

$7.75

Sandwich or Wrap

BLT

$8.25
Tacos

$8.50

Hot Dog

$8.75

Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Grilled or Crispy, Sandwich or Wrap

Angus Beef Hamburger

$9.75

add bacon or cheese

Ham or Turkey

$10.25

Sandwich or Wrap

Chicken Tenders

$10.75

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.25

Club

$12.75

Drinks Menu

Beverages

Sprite

$1.85

Sprite Zero

$1.85

Cranberry Apple

$1.85

Cranberry

$1.85

Pineapple Juice

$1.85

Apple Juice

$1.85

Orange Juice

$1.85

Ginger Ale

$1.85

A&W Root Beer

$1.85

Diet Pepsi

$1.85

Pepsi

$1.85

Coke Zero

$1.85

Diet Coke

$1.85

Coke

$1.85

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.85

Mountain Dew

$1.85

Fanta Orange

$1.85

Fanta Pineapple

$1.85

Peach NeHi

$1.85

Lipton Green Tea Citrus

$1.85

Lipton Green Tea Watermelon

$1.85

Lipton Sweet Tea

$1.85

Lipton 1/2 & 1/2

$1.85

Lipton Peach

$1.85

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.85

Dr. Pepper

$1.85

Deer Park Water

$1.85

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Smart Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.78

YooHoo

$1.39

Coffee

$2.50

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Breakfast Biscuit

$4.25

Traditional Breakfast

$7.25

2 eggs, Toast, Grits or Hasbrowns

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.25

2 Biscuits, 2 eggs,Grits or hasbrowns

3 Egg Veggie Omlet

$8.75

with Grits or Hashbrowns

Southern Breakfast

$9.25

2 Eggs, Toast, Choice of Meat, Grits or hashbrowns

Pancake Breakfast

$9.75

2 Pancakes, Choice of meat, Grits or Hashbrowns

Hungry Man

$10.75

3 Eggs, Pancake, 3 Bacon, 2 patty or link, Toast, Grits or Hashbrowns

Toast

$2.25

Grits

$2.75

Eggs

$2.75

Sausage

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$3.25

Biscuit

$3.25

Bacon

$3.75

Pancake

$3.75

