Sura Eats

1707 Locust St

Kansas City, MO 64108

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice Cake
Japchae
Brussel Sprouts

Appetizers

Rice Cake

Rice Cake

$10.00

crispy rice cake with beef in a sweet spicy sauce. Our version of Korea's most popular street food!

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Cauliflower Bites

$8.00
Fried Pork Dumplings

Fried Pork Dumplings

$9.00

homemade pork dumplings fried and served with a side of red cabbage and sweet soy dipping sauce

Boiled Pork Dumplings

Boiled Pork Dumplings

$9.00Out of stock

homemade pork dumplings boiled and served in sweet soy vinegar sauce topped off with our our "Go" sauce (sweet/spicy)

Bowls

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$13.00

rice served with vegetables and your choice of beef, spicy pork, or tofu with a sunny side up egg

Japchae

Japchae

$12.00

sweet potato glass noodles with vegetables and your choice of beef, spicy pork, or tofu

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$13.00

served with your choice of beef, spicy pork, or tofu with a sunny side up egg

Meat and Rice

Meat and Rice

$12.00

rice served with your choice of beef, spicy pork, or tofu

Ddak Galbi

Ddak Galbi

$13.00

Spicy chicken stir fried with veggies, rice cakes in a sweet spicy sauce, served over rice.

Family Meals To-Go

Bibimbap Feast

Bibimbap Feast

$30.00Out of stock

Family Feast for 2 to 7. Bibimbaps and your choice of dumplings (fried or boiled) or kimchi pancake. Comes with a side of kimchi and a bottle of our "Go" sauce!

Galbi To-Go

Galbi To-Go

$45.00+Out of stock

48 hour marinated short ribs, house made pickles, and rice. Comes in 3, 5, 7, 10lb increments. Cook how you want and when you want!

Extras

Side of Kimchi

$2.00

Side of Rice

$2.50Out of stock

Side Of KFR

$3.50

Garlic Chili Mayo

$1.00

Stickers

$1.50Out of stock
GO Sauce Bottle (sweet and spicy)

GO Sauce Bottle (sweet and spicy)

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet and spicy sauce that will become your favorite condiment for all your favorite foods! 8oz bottle

SO Sauce Bottle (sweet soy)

$8.00Out of stock

sweet soy

Sauce TRIO

$22.00Out of stock

3 of our sauce SO sauce (sweet soy) GO sauce (sweet and spicy) GO FIRE sauce (xtra spicy)

GO "FIRE" Bottle (xtra spicy)

$8.00Out of stock

Xtra spicy sauce

DoorDash

$5 Delivery Charge

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Korean comfort food in Parlor located in East Crossroads, Kansas City!

1707 Locust St, Kansas City, MO 64108

