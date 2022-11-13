Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mother Clucker

review star

No reviews yet

1707 Locust St

Kansas City, MO 64108

Order Again

Popular Items

Tender Combo
Fried Pickles
Jumbo Tenders

Sandwich

Our Famous Comeback Sandwich
Comeback Sandwich

Comeback Sandwich

$12.00

Jumbo Chicken Sandwich | Cluck Sauce | Slaw | Pickles

CB Combo

CB Combo

$16.00

Comeback sandwich and fries

Munchies Society Special

$14.00Out of stock
Clucker

Clucker

$9.00

Boneless Breast | Pickles | White Bread

Tenders

Jumbo Tenders

Jumbo Tenders

$9.00

2 Jumbo Tenders

Solo Tender

Solo Tender

$4.50

One Jumbo Tender

Bucket Of Tenders

Bucket Of Tenders

$48.00

12 Jumbo Tenders

Tender Combo

Tender Combo

$13.00

2 Jumbo tenders, fries, and choice of dipping sauce.

Wings

Jumbo Wings | Bone In

Jumbo Wings

$8.00

2 Jumbo wings, with choice of dipping sauce.

Solo Wing

$4.00

Wing Combo

$12.00

Squad Size

Feed the Whole Gang Serves 4-6 people
Large Cluck Fries

Large Cluck Fries

$26.00

Jumbo Fries for a Crowd | Fries | Slaw | Pickles | 2 Cluckers | Ranch | Cluck Sauce

Small Cluck Fry

Small Cluck Fry

$14.00

French Fries | 2 Jumbo Tenders | Cluck Sauce | Pickles | Ranch | Slaw

Bucket Of Tenders

Bucket Of Tenders

$48.00

12 Jumbo Tenders

Fam Pack

$50.00Out of stock

2 comeback sandwiches | 2 orders of tenders | 2 orders of fries Feeds 4-5 people

Sides

Crinkle Fries
$4.00

$4.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fried Pickles | Choice of Sauce

Slaw

Slaw

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Cluck Sauce

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Extra Bread

$1.00

Extra Pickles

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Mother Clucker! Home of Nashville Hot Chicken in the heart of Kansas City!

Website

Location

1707 Locust St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
Mother Clucker KC image
Mother Clucker KC image
Mother Clucker KC image

