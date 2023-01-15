Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parlor Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

200 Broadway

Newport, RI 02840

Small Plates

HAND CUT FRIES

$6.00

CAJUN FRIES

$8.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

GOBI MANCHURIAN

$12.00

ARTISAN CHEESE PLATE

$20.00

SOUP DU JOUR

$10.00

CRUDITE

$8.00

MIXED GREENS

$10.00

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

LUMPIA

$12.00
6 CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00

12 CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

4 TENDERS

$9.00

8 TENDERS

$15.00

POT STICKERS

$12.00

Pizzas

CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00

ARUGULA PESTO PIZZA

$18.00

PEPPERONI

$18.00

BBQ PULLED PORK & PINEAPPLE

$19.00

Entrees

HOT & SOUR GLASS NOODLES

$18.00

BOLOGNESE

$26.00

CHAR GRILLED RIBEYE CHIMICHURRI

$38.00

Sandwiches

VEGETARIAN BIG MAC

$16.00

CAJUN SALMON BLT

$29.00

CAFE BURGER

$17.00

Brunch Sides

SIDE BACON

$5.00

SIDE BREAD

$3.00

SIDE HOMEFRIES

$4.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$5.00

SIDE EGGS

$3.00

SIDE EGGWHITES

$4.00

Sides

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE CAESAR

$6.00

SIDE VEG

$5.00

BREAD & BUTTER

$3.00

SIDE RANCH

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

SIDE BBQ

SIDE BUFFALO

SIDE BUFFA-Q

SIDE MAYO

SIDE PICKLES

SIDE GARLIC AIOLI

SIDE GOBI SAUCE

SIDE CHIMMICHURRI

Desserts

CHOC CAKE

$10.00

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

RAS CAKE

$10.00

LEMON CAKE

$10.00

CREME BRULE

$10.00

TRUFFLE BOMB

$10.00

PIE

$10.00

GLUTEN FREE

$10.00

SPECIAL OCCASION

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nestled up on North Broadway, Parlor Bar & Kitchen is Newport's go to for the local neighborhood vibe. Eclectic dining in a cozy vintage atmosphere

200 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840

