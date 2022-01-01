Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids NewBo
1,042 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Jelinek Family is proud to serve up great food, cold drinks and live music at Parlor City Pub & Eatery! This is an enjoyable place to grab breakfast on the weekends, a salad or sandwich for lunch, or relax with friends for dinner and drinks. We are located in the heart of the New Bohemia District, a certified Cultural & Entertainment District, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Stop in today and enjoy the outdoor patio, craft beer selection and historical Cedar Rapids memorabilia this locally owned restaurant has to offer.
1125 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
