Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids NewBo

1,042 Reviews

$$

1125 3rd St SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken
Sweet Turkey Grilled Cheese
Reuben

Appetizer

Fried Green Beans

$8.95

Tender green beans, coated in a light onion breading and fried with a side of honey mustard.

Potato Skins

$9.25

Potato skins fried golden brown with cheese and bacon and a side of ranch.

Frips

$7.95

Fresh potato chips with 2 dips: French Onion & Bacon Horseradish

Hummus

$8.95

Fresh blended garbanzo beans, tahini, and roasted red peppers. Served with toasted pita and vegetables.

Breaded Pickles

$8.95

Crisp pickle chips breaded in house seasoning and fried to perfection. Served with ranch.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.25

A rich and creamy dip made with a blend of Parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, garlic and a little jalapeño. Served with toasted pita bread.

Traditional Wings

$12.75

Wings and drummies tossed in choice of sauce: hot, mild or BBQ. Served with side of sauce.

Boneless Wings

$8.95

Served with choice of sauce on the side.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Parlor beer battered mozzarella with choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$10.95

Corn tortilla chips with seasoned shredded chicken, cheese, onions, jalapeños, black olives, tomatoes topped with cajun and cilantro lime sauce sides of sour cream and salsa. Substitute Brisket, Beef or Pork.

Salads

Blackened Chicken & Bacon

$11.95

Cajun grilled chicken and crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

$10.95

Breaded or grilled chicken with hot or mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion and cheese blend.

Caesar

$9.95

Romaine, tomato, parmesan and grilled chicken tossed in house made creamy caesar dressing.

Mediterranean

$11.95

Grilled chicken, hummus, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, onion and feta.

Chef

$10.25

Ham, Turkey, hard boiled egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese with choice of sauce.

Apple Chicken Salad

$10.25

Grilled chicken, apples, pecans, celery, honey, onion and mayo come together for a delicious take on a seasonal favorite.

Wraps

Blackened Chicken & Bacon

$11.95

Cajun grilled chicken and crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese. Served with choice of sauce and a side.

Buffalo Chicken

$10.95

Breaded or grilled chicken with hot or mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion and cheese blend in tortilla with a side.

Caesar

$9.95

Romaine, tomato, parmesan and grilled chicken tossed in house made creamy caesar dressing in tortilla with a side.

Mediterranean

$11.95

Grilled chicken, hummus, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, onion and feta in a tortilla with choice of side.

Chef

$10.25

Ham, Turkey, hard boiled egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese with choice of sauce in a tortilla with a side.

Apple Chicken

$10.25

Grilled chicken, apples, pecans, celery, honey, onion and mayo come together for a delicious take on a seasonal favorite in a choice of tortilla and a side.

Sandwich

Spicy Chicken

$12.25

Breaded or grilled chicken sandwich with pepper jack cheese, bacon and house cajun sauce on a brioche bun with choice of side.

Cheesesteak

$10.95

Sliced beef and three types of cheese on a hoagie bun with side of aujus and choice of side.

Fish Tacos

$9.95

Battered haddock, spicy slaw, cilantro lime aioli and queso fresco in flour tortillas. Served with a side

Reuben

$10.95

Marble rye bread filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing and served with a side.

Guac Chicken

$12.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, guacamole and pepper jack on a brioche bun with side choice.

Pork Tenderloin

$11.95

Fresh cut and tenderized tenderloin prepared breaded or grilled and served on a kaiser bun.

Chicken Strips

$11.95

Hand-breaded chicken fried golden brown, served with choice of side and a dipping sauce.

Breaded Haddock

$11.25

Yeungling battered haddock served with choice of side

Smoked Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$10.95

Pulled pork and BBQ on a Brioche bun with side.

Cuban

$10.95

Pork, ham, pepperoncinis, pickles, gouda, aioli on a hoagie with choice of side.

Brisket Sandwich

$11.25

Sliced beef brisket on a Hoagie or Weck Roll with BBQ sauce and a side.

Sweet Turkey Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Smoked Turkey, Gouda and Cranberry on toasted Sourdough with a choice of side.

Pork Tacos

$9.95

Parlor Pulled Pork, spicy slaw, Queso Fresco and cilantro lime sauce in flour tortillas with choice of side.

Smoked Turkey Gouda

$10.25

Turkey, Gouda and Carolina BBQ on Kaiser or Weck roll with choice of side.

Burgers

Blues Jam Burger

$11.95

Smoked gouda and bacon berry jam melted on beef pub burgers with choice of side..

Veggie Burger

$10.25

House made black bean patty with cheese and choice of side.

Turkey Burger

$12.25

Basil pesto turkey patty with cheese and choice of side.

Jucy Lucy

$13.95

American cheese cooked to medium in the middle of half pound beef burger with choice of side.

Bohemian Burger

$12.25

Beef patty melt on rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and choice of side.

Impossible Burger

$12.25

Plant based burger with choice of cheese on a brioche bun and a side.

Kids Meal

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Made to order elbow pasta, milk and 3 types of cheese with choice of side.

Mini Corndogs

$5.00

Mini corndogs fried golden brown with a choice of side.

Boneless Chicken

$5.00

Boneless Chicken with choice of side.

Family Meal

BBQ Sandwiches & Sides

$25.00

Choice of Pulled Pork or Brisket on a Brioche bun with 3 different sides of BBQ, Mac & Cheese and Frips with Bacon Horseradish & French Onion Dips.

SW Chicken Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Elbow Macaroni, queso, tomatoes, cajun chicken, green peppers, onions and jalapenos for a kicked up Mac!

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Jelinek Family is proud to serve up great food, cold drinks and live music at Parlor City Pub & Eatery! This is an enjoyable place to grab breakfast on the weekends, a salad or sandwich for lunch, or relax with friends for dinner and drinks. We are located in the heart of the New Bohemia District, a certified Cultural & Entertainment District, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Stop in today and enjoy the outdoor patio, craft beer selection and historical Cedar Rapids memorabilia this locally owned restaurant has to offer.

Location

