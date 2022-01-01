Restaurant header imageView gallery

PARLOR DARIEN

No reviews yet

1020 Post Road

Darien, CT 06820

Cheese Pie
Caesar Salad
Margherita Pie

Quick Bites

Bread & Butter or Olive Oil

Bread & Butter or Olive Oil

$4.00

*Our bread is made in a facility where cross contamination is possible. We cannot guarantee that this item is allergen free.

Marinated Olives & Focaccia

Marinated Olives & Focaccia

$6.00

*Our focaccia is made in a facility where cross contamination is possible. We cannot guarantee that this item is allergen free.

Hot Honey Wings

Hot Honey Wings

$16.00 Out of stock

Hot Honey wings, scallions, sesame seeds, side of ranch *contains gluten

Salads

All vegetables are vegan-friendly!
Roasted Butternut Salad

Roasted Butternut Salad

$15.00

Roasted butternut, watercress, ricotta, pumpkin seeds, sage-honey

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Feta, Hazelnuts, Golden Raisins, Capers, Panko, Parm, Chives

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00+

Gem lettuce, shaved parm, chive, soft egg, wave hill croutons *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.*

Green Goddess Salad ⓥ

Green Goddess Salad ⓥ

$14.00+

*VEGAN* Gem Lettuce, baby kale, green goddess dressing, fennel, watermelon-radish, sunflower seeds, fingerling potatoes

Watermelon Salad *NEW

Watermelon Salad *NEW

$18.00

Watermelon, feta, watercress, shallots, castelvetrano olives, corn, parm, chives, serrano lime vinaigrette

Pizza

All vegetables are vegan-friendly!
Tomato Pie ⓥ

Tomato Pie ⓥ

$15.00

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, EVOO, oregano

Margherita Pie

Margherita Pie

$19.00

Fresh mozz, basil, tomato sauce, parm

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$20.00

Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$21.00

Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm

Chorizo *NEW

Chorizo *NEW

$23.00 Out of stock

Chorizo, fontina, serrano pepper, confit tomato, corn, fresh mozz, crema, chives

Summer Vegan ⓥ *NEW

Summer Vegan ⓥ *NEW

$22.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, basil, vegan mozz, red onion, confit tomato, corn, chili flake, EVOO ⓥ

Asparagus Pie

Asparagus Pie

$22.00

Asparagus, garlic cream, parm, basil, bacon, evoo, black pepper, ricotta, chive *not available on gluten free crust*

Rapini Pie

Rapini Pie

$19.00

Tomato sauce, parm, garlic, rapini (broccoli rabe), Calabrian chiles, EVOO 🌶

Clam Pie

Clam Pie

$24.00 Out of stock

Clam, garlic cream, parm, broccoli rabe, black pepper, parsley *not available on gluten free crust*

Sausage Pie

Sausage Pie

$23.00

Sausage, provolone, mozzarella, bacon, kale, parm, black pepper

Mushroom Cream Pie

Mushroom Cream Pie

$21.00

Shredded mozzarella, rosemary mushroom cream, shaved crimini, parm, taleggio, scallion, black pepper, chive

PepperPot Pie

PepperPot Pie

$22.00

Tomato sauce, basil, garlic, parm, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, honey

White Pie

White Pie

$20.00

Taleggio, parm, mozzerella, lemon-honey

Kale Pie

Kale Pie

$20.00 Out of stock

Calabrian cream, garlic, parm, fresh mozzarella, kale, pickled red onion, parsley *NOT AVAILABLE AS GLUTEN FREE* 🌶

Summer's End Pie *NEW

$21.00

Shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, red onion, cherry tomato, parsley, oregano

Sides

Side Hot Honey

$2.50

Side Tomato Sauce

$1.50

Side Hot Oil

$0.50

Pizza Freak Market

Hot Honey, 8oz

Hot Honey, 8oz

$10.00 Out of stock

You asked. We answered. Take home a whole bottle of our very own Hot Honey! *Keep Refrigerated*

Caesar Dressing, 8oz

Caesar Dressing, 8oz

$10.00

Creamy and Classic! Made to order / 8 oz. bottle *Keep Refrigerated*

Green Goddess Dressing, 8oz

Green Goddess Dressing, 8oz

$10.00

Delicious, dairy-free & dope on absolutely everything. *Vegan Made to order / 8 oz bottle. *Keep Refrigerated*

Wine

Red 2 Pk

$40.00

A couple of reds that overdeliver! Selections vary each week.

Rosé All Day! 2 Pk

Rosé All Day! 2 Pk

$40.00

All aboard the rosé train! These standout selections rotate.

White Wine 2 Pk

White Wine 2 Pk

$40.00

This screaming value grab bag has recently included the killer Sauvignon Blanc from Von Winning, located in the Pfalz region of Germany, and the Pinot Gris (grigio) from the fully organic Montinore Estate in Oregon. Selections vary! Cheers!

Chateau du Petit Thouars, 'Les Foux', Mousseux Rose

$59.00

FIO Wines, 'Piu Piu' Pet-Nat, Landwein

$49.00

Gevrey-Chambertin Ma Cuvee, Arnaud Mortet, 2018

$269.00

Krug, Grand Cuvee, 168th Edition

$249.00 Out of stock

Includes reserves from 11 vintages.

Moretto, Lambrusco

$49.00 Out of stock

Dry, purple, fizzy wine!

Pol Roger, Reserve, Brut Champagne

$229.00

Taittinger, La Française, Brut Champagne

$129.00

Ameztoi, Getariako Txakolina, 2021

$59.00

Benanti, Etna Bianco, Sicily, 2020

$49.00

Bitouzet-Prieur Meursault "Les Corbins," 2017

$129.00

Bodegas Ostatu, Rioja Blanco, 2020

$49.00

Bruno Giacosa - Roero Arneis

$69.00

Domaine Boudin, Chablis La Chantemerle, 2020

$59.00

Domaine du Bagnol, Cassis, 2019

$69.00 Out of stock

Domaine du Nozay, Sancerre, 2020

$79.00

Edda, Cantine, San Marzano, Bianco Salento, 2020

$49.00

Joseph Colin, Saint-Aubin, Compendium, Grand Vin de Bourgogne, 2019

$89.00

Mary Taylor, 'Clara Sala' Sicilia, 2021

$39.00

Mount Eden, Santa Cruz Mountains, "Reserve" Chardonnay, 2015

$129.00

Raul Perez, Atalier, Albarino, 2020

$49.00

Altesino Rosso di Montalcino, 2019

$69.00 Out of stock

Bernard Baudry, Chinon, 'Les Grezeaux', 2020

$69.00

Brovia, "Sori del Drago" Barbera d'Alba, 2019

$59.00

Castello di Volpaia, Chianti Classico, 2019

$59.00

Collosorbo, Rosso Di Montalcino 2018

$49.00

Corison, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2017

$149.00

Crozes-Hermitage, Domaine Des Lises, Equis, 2018

$59.00

Danilo Thomain, Enfer d'Arvier Vallee d'Aoste 2019

$89.00

Eric Chevalier, Piece de l'Oree, Pinot Noir

$69.00

Girolamo Russo, "A Rina" Etna Rosso, 2017

$49.00 Out of stock

La Torre, Brunello di Montalcino, 2017

$129.00Out of stock

Le Pergole Torte, Montevertine, Rosso di Toscana, 2017

$269.00

Lopez de Heredia, Tondonia, Rioja, 2009

$79.00

Marcel Lapierre, Morgon, Beaujolais, 2020

$69.00

Mary Taylor, 'Marine Descombe' Beaujolais Villages, 2020

$49.00Out of stock

Mullineaux, Swartland, Syrah 2018

$69.00Out of stock

Prelius, “Prile” Maremma Toscana, 2015

$99.00

The Juice Asylum, “Il Terzo Grado,” 2021

$79.00

Uva de Vida, Vino de la Tierra de Castilla. 2020

$59.00

Vietti “Perbacco” Langhe Nebbiolo, 2019

$49.00

Turley - California Zinfandel

$69.00

Ameztoi Rubentis, Getariako Txakolina, Rose, 2020

$59.00

Chateau Simone, Palette, Rosé, 2019

$119.00

Domaine du Bagnol, Cassis, Rose 2020

$69.00

Beer

'Ol Factory: Two Roads

$7.00

Bright: Half Full

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Felix DIPA: On Tap

$9.00

GeoBunny: Nod Hill

$8.00

Honeyspot Road: Two Roads

$7.00

Lupefied: Bad Sons

$9.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

The Crisp: Six Point

$7.00

Unified Press: Citizen Cider

$7.00

Violet Ray: Relic

$8.00

Zombie Dust: 3Floyds

$8.00

Athletic Brewing: Non-Alcoholic

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

All of our pizzas are 12 inches, our style is our own but most similar to Neapolitan pizza, lightly charred with an amazing texture. Our dough is fermented 48+ hours and is superflavorful and so much easier to digest than regular pizza. We cook with the seasons so many of our dishes change throughout the year. Check back often to see whats new!

Location

1020 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820

Directions

