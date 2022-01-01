A map showing the location of Parlor Pizza NEW 816A Boston RoadView gallery

Parlor Pizza NEW

816A Boston Road

Billerica, MA 01821

Pizza

Large Cheese

$14.00

crushed tomatoes,in-house shredded mozzarella,parmigiano reggiano

Small Cheese

$11.00

crushed tomatoes,in-house shredded mozzarella,parmigiano reggiano

Large White

$16.50

sesame seeds,fresh in-house shredded mozzarella,ricotta,caramelized onion, fresh grated pecorino&parsley

Small White

$12.75

sesame seeds,fresh in-house shredded mozzarella,ricotta,caramelized onion, fresh grated pecorino&parsley

Full sheet Sicilian

$40.00

crushed tomatoes,in-house shredded mozzarella,parmigiano reggiano

Half sheet Sicilian

$22.00

crushed tomatoes,in-house shredded mozzarella,parmigiano reggiano

Sides

Meatballs (2)

$5.00

fresh hand rolled meatballs

Pizza Sauce

$2.00

crushed tomatoes

Marinara

$2.00

homemade marinara

Sicilian Oregano

$1.50

fresh imported oregano

Fresh Basil

$1.50

fresh garden basil

Garlic Knots

$4.75

hand made with our fresh dough coated with garlic oil and garlic cloves

Calzones

Calzone One Size (Feeds 2)

$14.00

special 3 cheese calzone served with our home-made marinara

Drinks

Can

$1.25

Bottle

$2.25

Water

$1.25

Lunch

2 Slices and a Soda

$4.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

816A Boston Road, Billerica, MA 01821

