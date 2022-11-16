Restaurant header imageView gallery
Parlor Pizza & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

5 River Road

Wilton, CT 06897

Popular Items

Margherita Pie
Cheese Pie
Caesar Salad

Quick Bites

All vegetables are vegan-friendly! Gluten-free crust CONTAINS EGG.
Bread & Butter/Olive Oil

Bread & Butter/Olive Oil

$4.00

*Our bread is made in a facility where cross contamination is possible. We cannot guarantee that this item is allergen free.

Marinated Olives & Focaccia

Marinated Olives & Focaccia

$6.00

*Our focaccia is made in a facility where cross contamination is possible. We cannot guarantee that this item is allergen free.

Chips & Dip

$6.00+

Regular or Dill-Vinegar Served with Caramelized Onion Dip

Salads

All vegetables are vegan-friendly! Gluten-free crust CONTAINS EGG.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00+

Gem lettuce, shaved parm, chive, soft egg, warm croutons

Green Goddess Salad ⓥ

Green Goddess Salad ⓥ

$14.00+

*VEGAN* Gem Lettuce, baby kale, green goddess dressing, watermelon-radish, sunflower seeds, fingerling potatoes ⓥ

Pizza

All vegetables are vegan-friendly! Gluten-free crust CONTAINS EGG.
Tomato Pie ⓥ

Tomato Pie ⓥ

$15.00

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, EVOO, oregano

Margherita Pie

Margherita Pie

$19.00

Fresh mozz, basil, tomato sauce, parm

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$20.00

Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$21.00

Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm

Butternut Soppressata Pie *NEW

$24.00

Fontina, soppressata, smoked butternut, garlic, red onion, fresh mozzarella, parmesan

Sausage Pie *NEW

$23.00

Tomato, sausage, fennel, provolone, red onion, pickled mustard seeds, black pepper

Vegan Pie ⓥ *NEW

$21.00

Garlic, basil, vegan mozz, red onion, smoked butternut, chili flake, evoo ⓥ

Brussels Bacon Pie *NEW

Brussels Bacon Pie *NEW

$23.00

Onion soubise, Parmesan, shaved brussel sprouts, bacon, pear, Gorgonzola, fontina

Potato Pie *NEW

$22.00

Potato, garlic cream, bacon, fontina scallion, crema, chive *not available on gluten free crust*

Stracciatella Pie *NEW

Stracciatella Pie *NEW

$22.00

Stracciatella, tomato sauce, parm, garlic, basil, chili flake, hot oil BACON AND SERRANO PEPPERS ADDED 🌶

Rapini Pie

Rapini Pie

$19.00

Tomato sauce, parm, garlic, rapini (broccoli rabe), Calabrian chiles, EVOO 🌶

Clam Pie

Clam Pie

$24.00

Clam, garlic cream, parm, broccoli rabe, black pepper, parsley *not available on gluten free crust*

Mushroom Cream Pie

Mushroom Cream Pie

$21.00

Shredded mozzarella, rosemary mushroom cream, shaved crimini, parm, taleggio, scallion, black pepper, chive

PepperPot

PepperPot

$22.00

Tomato sauce, basil, garlic, parm, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, honey

White Pie

White Pie

$20.00

Taleggio, parm, mozzerella, honey, lemon

Kale Pie

Kale Pie

$20.00

Calabrian cream, garlic, parm, fresh mozzarella, kale, pickled red onion 🌶

Sides

Side of Hot Honey

$2.50Out of stock

Side Tomato Sauce

$1.50

Side Hot Oil

$0.50

Pizza Freak Market

Hot Honey, 4oz.

Hot Honey, 4oz.

$8.00Out of stock

You asked. We answered. Take home a whole bottle of our very own Hot Honey! *Keep Refrigerated*

Caesar Dressing, 8 oz.

Caesar Dressing, 8 oz.

$10.00

Creamy and Classic! Made to order / 8 oz. bottle *Keep Refrigerated*

Green Goddess Dressing, 8 oz.

Green Goddess Dressing, 8 oz.

$10.00

Delicious, dairy-free & dope on absolutely everything. *Vegan Made to order / 8 oz bottle. *Keep Refrigerated*

Wine

Reds 2-pack

$40.00Out of stock

A couple of reds that overdeliver!

Rosé All Day! 2-pack

Rosé All Day! 2-pack

$40.00

Rosé is a thing. Hop on board with two standout selections! Selections vary each week.

Whites 2-pack

$40.00Out of stock

This includes two exceptional value whites. Stock rotates, so it is kind of a fun grab bag! Recent selections have included a zippy verdicchio, an aromatic white from a Biodynamic estate in Oregon, an age-worthy white Rioja, a white Burgundy from the Macon, and a chenin blanc. Cheers!

Chateau du Petit Thouars, 'Les Foux', Mousseux Rose

$59.00

FIO Wines, 'Piu Piu' Pet-Nat, Landwein

$49.00

JL Vergnon "Conversation" Champagne

$99.00

Moretto, Lambrusco

$49.00

Dry, purple, fizzy wine!

Ameztoi, Getariako Txakolina, 2021

$59.00

Benanti, Etna Bianco, 2020

$49.00

Bodegas Ostatu, Rioja Blanco, 2020

$49.00

Domaine Boudin, Chablis La Chantemerle, 2020

$59.00

Domaine du Bagnol, Cassis, 2019

$69.00

Domaine du Nozay, Sancerre, 2020

$79.00

Domaine Pinson Freres, Chablis, 2019

$59.00

Joseph Colin, Les Hauts De La Combe, 2020

$109.00

Mary Taylor, 'Clara Sala' Sicilia, 2021

$39.00

Mayacamas, Mt Veeder, Napa Valley Chardonnay, 2018

$89.00Out of stock

Raul Perez, Atalier, Albarino, 2020

$49.00

Edda, Cantine, San Marzano, Bianco Salento

$49.00

Bruno Giacosa - Roero Arneis

$69.00

Alain Graillot, Crozes-Hermitage Rouge, Rhone, 2019

$89.00

Bernard Baudry, Chinon, ‘Les Grezeaux’, 2020

$69.00

Brovia, "Sori del Drago" Barbera d'Alba, 2019

$59.00Out of stock

Bruno Giacosa, Barbera D'Alba, 2019

$69.00Out of stock

Castello di Volpaia, Chianti Classico, 2019

$59.00

Collosorbo, Rosso di Montalcino, 2018

$49.00

Corison, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2017

$149.00

Crozes-Hermitage, Domaine Des Lises, Equis 2018

$59.00Out of stock

Domaine de la Cote, "Bloom's Field" Sta. Rita Hills, Pinot Noir, 2018

$149.00

Eric Chevalier, Piece de l’Oree, Pinot Noir

$69.00Out of stock

Girolamo Russo, “A Rina” Etna Rosso, 2017

$49.00Out of stock

La Torre, Rosso di Montalcino, 2018

$59.00

Le Pergole Torte, Montevertine, Rosso di Toscana, 2017

$269.00

Lopez de Heredia, Tondonia, Rioja, 2009

$79.00

Mary Taylor, 'Marine Descombe' Beaujolais Villages, 2020

$49.00

Paolo Scavino, Bric del Fiasc, Barolo, 2016

$159.00

Prelius, “Prile” Maremma Toscana, 2015

$99.00

The Juice Asylum, “Il Terzo Grado,” 2021

$79.00

Turley Wine Cellars, Zinfandel Old Vines, California, 2019

$79.00

Uva de Vida, Vino de la Tierra de Castilla. 2020

$59.00

Vietti “Perbacco” Langhe Nebbiolo, 2019

$49.00

"Equis" Crozez Hermitage

$79.99

A Tribute to Grace, Santa Barbara Highlands Vineyard, 2020 WW

$39.00Out of stock

Ameztoi Rubentis, Getariako Txakolina, Rose 2020

$59.00

Chateau Pradeaux, Bandol, Rose 2013

$79.00

Domaine du Bagnol, Cassis, Rose 2020

$69.00

Mas de Valeriole, Grand Mar, 2020

$49.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Bright: Half Full

$7.00

GeoBunny: Nod Hill

$8.00

Honeyspot Road: Two Roads

$7.00

Lupefied: Bad Sons

$9.00

Peroni

$6.00

Unified Press: Citizen Cider

$7.00

Violet Ray: Relic

$8.00

Zombie Dust: 3Floyds

$8.00

Athletic Brewing: Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer: Upside Dawn Golden Ale

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

All of our pizzas are 12 inches, our style is our own but most similar to Neapolitan pizza, lightly charred with an amazing texture. Our dough is fermented 48+ hours and is superflavorful and so much easier to digest than regular pizza. We cook with the seasons so many of our dishes change throughout the year. Check back often to see whats new!

Website

Location

5 River Road, Wilton, CT 06897

Directions

