Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Parlor Public House 600 E Ohio St. Suite B

11 Reviews

600 E Ohio St. Suite B

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Chocolate Croissant
Hansel

Traditionals

Americano

Americano

$4.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00+
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$6.00+
Nitro CB Draft

Nitro CB Draft

$7.00
Latte

Latte

$5.00+
96oz. Fresh Brew To-Go

96oz. Fresh Brew To-Go

$30.00

Includes 12oz. cups & sweeteners

House Classics

Horchata Latte

Horchata Latte

$7.00+

Espresso, horchata & oat milk topped with nutmeg

The Parlor Shot

The Parlor Shot

$3.00

2 shots of espresso floated over 2 oz choice of milk

London Fog

London Fog

$6.00+

Earl Grey, steam milk w/ lavender & vanilla syrup.

Glass Slipper

Glass Slipper

$6.00+

Butterfly pea tea powder, steamed milk, cupcake syrup, garnished w/ sprinkles (espresso may be added)

Fall Menu

Eye of Newt

Eye of Newt

$7.00

Cold brew w/ mulled syrup, garnished w/ orange slice & cherry

Godfather Death

Godfather Death

$5.00

Espresso, salted egg yolk syrup, black sesame oil drizzle garnished w/ everything seasoning

Gretel

Gretel

$6.00+

Espresso, caramel & popcorn syrup, garnished w/caramel popcorn

Hansel

Hansel

$6.00+

Espresso, mocha, cupcake & black cherry syrup, almond or oat milk w/ cocoa powder, garnished w/ cherry

Headless Horseman

Headless Horseman

$6.00+

Thai tea, pumpkin pie spice, milk of choice, garnished w/ edible leaf topper

Nana's Teeth

Nana's Teeth

$5.00

Masala chai, oat or almond milk, pear, garnished w/ graham cracker & cinnamon powder

Tea

Black Mango

Black Mango

$4.00+
English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$4.00+
Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$4.00+
Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$4.00+
Green

Green

$4.00+
Matcha

Matcha

$4.00+
Green Rooibos

Green Rooibos

$4.00+

Herbal Tea, Contains No Caffeine, Flavored with Papaya, Mango, Peach, Orange, and Marigold Flowers

Egyptian Chamomile

Egyptian Chamomile

$4.00+

Herbal Tea, Contains No Caffeine, Sweet Floral Aroma, Smooth Taste

Other Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.00

12 oz. can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz. can

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

12 oz. can

Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.00

12 oz. can

OJ

OJ

$3.00

8 oz.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

12 or 16 oz. & choice of dairy

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Choice of steamed milk, with vanilla & mocha topped with whipped cream

Snacks

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Seasonal Croissants

$10.00
Ham + Cheese Croissant

Ham + Cheese Croissant

$8.00
Cookie

Cookie

$4.00

4 Birds Bakery Oatmeal Maple Pecan, Blueberry Ginger (GF), Cranberry Cinnamon or Salted Chocolate Chip

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Souffled parmesan & thyme egg, arugala, dijon aioli served on ciabatta bread. Option to add bacon.

Coffee Cake Muffin

Coffee Cake Muffin

$5.00
Bacon Cheddar Scone

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$6.00

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$6.00
English Muffin

English Muffin

$3.00

Toasted English Muffin with choice of topping.

Roasted Red Pepper Sandwich

Roasted Red Pepper Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Fire-roasted red pepper, goat cheese, fresh basil, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette on Amelia’s Focaccia

Whole Bean Coffee

CF Fletcher Place Blend

CF Fletcher Place Blend

$16.00

12 oz. Colombia, Honduras & Brazil. Well rounded & sweet w/ notes of fruit, nut cocoa & cereal.

CF Parlor Green & Gold Blend

CF Parlor Green & Gold Blend

$19.00

12oz. Ethiopia & Honduras. Well rounded body & acidity with notes of hibiscus, dried fruit, cocoa & raw sugar specially blended for Parlor Public House.

Blue Mind Roasting Midtown

Blue Mind Roasting Midtown

$16.00

12oz. Huila, Columbia (single origin). Medium roast w/ notes of chocolate, cherry & caramel.

Coffee House Five Black + Tan

Coffee House Five Black + Tan

$16.00

12 oz. bag. Two batches combined (Columbia single-origin, one light roast & one dark roast) Mellow, smooth, drinkable blend.

Parlor Mug Club

Matte Black 16oz Mug

Matte Black 16oz Mug

$20.00

16oz Mug (Matte Black) - Parlor Logo one side - Coffee 'Til Cocktails one side - This purchase makes you part of the Parlor Mug Club which gives you 10% off your coffee drinks when you reuse your mug!

Matte White 16oz Mug

Matte White 16oz Mug

$20.00

16oz Mug (Matte White) - Parlor Logo one side - Coffee 'Til Cocktails one side - This purchase makes you part of the Parlor Mug Club which gives you 10% off your coffee drinks when you reuse your mug!

Matte Black 12oz Mug

Matte Black 12oz Mug

$16.00

12oz Mug (Matte Black) - Parlor Logo one side - Coffee 'Til Cocktails one side - This purchase makes you part of the Parlor Mug Club which gives you 10% off your coffee drinks when you reuse your mug!

Matte White 12oz Mug

Matte White 12oz Mug

$16.00

12oz Mug (Matte White) - Parlor Logo one side - Coffee 'Til Cocktails one side - This purchase makes you part of the Parlor Mug Club which gives you 10% off your coffee drinks when you reuse your mug!

Matte Black 16.9oz H2go Bottle

Matte Black 16.9oz H2go Bottle

$32.00

Parlor Logo with Monstera leaf wrapping: Height - 9.3" Width - 2.6" Double wall 18/8 stainless steel thermal bottle with copper vacuum insulation, threaded insulated stainless steel lid, high polish rim and base, and powder coated finish

Parlor Gift Sets

Candle Gift Set

Candle Gift Set

$35.00

4 - 4oz. soy candles (Bourbon, Champagne, Coffee & Signature Parlor Scent) w/ $10 gift card

Parlor Candles

Parlor Signature Scent Candle

Parlor Signature Scent Candle

$20.00

100% hand poured Soy Wax Blend Candle, Cotton Wick, Premium Natural Oils. Clean burning candle that will have a true burn time of 60 hours with the 8 oz option. Free from heavy metals or other contaminants.

Parlor Tees

Parlor Logo Tee

Parlor Logo Tee

$20.00

Slim Fit (Side Seamed) Extra Soft Light Weight Fabric Triblends: 50% Polyester/25%Cotton/25% Rayon

Parlor Hats

Parlor Logo Snapback Hat

Parlor Logo Snapback Hat

$20.00

6-Panel, Structured Classic Mesh Back Crown Height: 3 1/2", Mid Profile Matching Undervisor, 8-Row Stitching on Visor 65% Polyester and 35% Cotton Plastic Snapback Adjustable Closure

Parlor Stickers

Parlor Logo Sticker

Parlor Logo Sticker

$2.00
Parlor To-Go Cup Sticker

Parlor To-Go Cup Sticker

$2.00
Coffee 'Til Cocktails Sticker

Coffee 'Til Cocktails Sticker

$2.00
Parlor Sticker 3-Pack

Parlor Sticker 3-Pack

$5.00

Knit Cuffed Beanies

Black

Black

$20.00Out of stock
Charcoal

Charcoal

$20.00Out of stock

Knit Beanies

Black

Black

$20.00
Charcoal

Charcoal

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Coffee 'Til Cocktails... Parlor Public House is a unique coffee & cocktail bar nestled in between the beautiful Lockerbie & Cole noble neighborhood. Parlor is a large, loft style space that lends itself to the perfect mix of work, play, events and everything in between.

Website

Location

600 E Ohio St. Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

Parlor Public House image
Parlor Public House image
Parlor Public House image
Parlor Public House image

