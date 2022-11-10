Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
Parlor Public House 600 E Ohio St. Suite B
11 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Coffee 'Til Cocktails... Parlor Public House is a unique coffee & cocktail bar nestled in between the beautiful Lockerbie & Cole noble neighborhood. Parlor is a large, loft style space that lends itself to the perfect mix of work, play, events and everything in between.
600 E Ohio St. Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 46202
