Parlor On 7th

43 W 7th Street

Covington, KY 41011

Popular Items

The Perfect "Storm" Beer Cheese and Pretzels
Smoked Wings
The "Hot Mess"

Paradise Menu

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.00

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Corn

$4.00

Appetizers

The Perfect "Storm" Beer Cheese and Pretzels

$10.00

Local Soft Pretzel sticks with Butter and Parlor Seasonings paired with our Perfect Braxton Brewing "Storm" Golden Ale Beer Cheese

Pimento Cheese & Pretzels

$11.00

Scratch-made, Maple Smoked, Cheddar Pimento dip, Fire & Ice Pickles and Soft Garlic Pretzel Bites.

Hankey Pankey Dip

$10.00

A rich creamy Mornay sauce, folded with Spicy Sausage and served with local Rye Bread toast points. This ain't Gramma's S.O.S.

Smoked Wings

Dry rubbed and Hickory Smoked, fall-off-the-bone Chicken Wings. Paired with our Parlor House Blue Cheese Dip, Southern Hot Sauce and Celery Sticks.

The "Hot Mess"

$14.00

This is The Parlor's take on Nachos with a Bold Southern twist. Parlor Cheese blend, Beer Cheese and Pulled Pork smother a pile of Kettle Chips. Garnished with Tart Apple Cole Slaw, Sliced Jalapenos, Green Onions and a Drizzle of the Parlor Carolina Sauce.

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Baked Mac & Cheese, Pulled Pork, Smoked Ranch Drizzle, Carolina BBQ, Green Onion.

Charcuterie

$19.00

Hummus & Crudite

$10.00

Extra Pretzel

$1.50

Extra Hankey Rye

$1.50

Flat Breads

Truffle Mushroom Flatbread

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Everything Flatbread

$13.00
Smoked Turkey Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$13.00

Hickory Turkey Breast, Smoked Ranch, Cheddar Blend, Applewood Bacon.

S'Mores Flatbread

$13.00

Cuban Flatbread

$13.00

Genoa & Hot Honey Flatbread

$13.00

Classic Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

Korean Beef Flatbread

$13.00
Classic Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

San Marzano Marinara, Three Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, House Seasoning, Smokey Ranch for Dipping.

Crab Rangoon Flatbread

$13.00
Onion and Goat Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

Olive Oil, Three Cheese Blend, Candied Bourbon Onion, Goat Cheese, Pecorino Romano, Arugula Herb Salad.

BQQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Marinated Chicken, Cheddar, Three Cheese, Pecorino Romano, Sweet BBQ, Smokey Ranch for Dipping.

Sides

Kettle Chips

$3.50
Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Parlor House Salad

$3.50

Tart Green Apple Slaw

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
NOT TOO LONG AGO HERE AT THE INTERSECTION OF PIKE AND 7TH … Was the soul of a growing city that connected Covington to rest of the Midwest. With folks crossing through these parts daily, it was the buffalo who paved their trails that ensured safe travels for all. Around this time and location sat a parlor – a place to gather – a place for all walks of life to kick back and let loose. Today, our Parlor on Seventh is a bold reflection of our beloved Covington. Much like today’s resurgence, our menu was designed fully immersed in modern Covington culture with a reflection of the rich heritage and flavors of the past. Each dish playfully intertwines a fusion of classic German flavor and traditional Southern staples all with a modern and bold twist. We encourage our guests to bring their friends and family, enjoy a draft or some Kentucky spirits and share our contemporary yet classic fare with one another.

43 W 7th Street, Covington, KY 41011

