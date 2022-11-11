Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parlour Pizza New Albany

223-225 State Street

New Albany, IN 47150

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Starters

6 Smoked Wings

$9.99

Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with two dipping sauces of your choice. Extra dipping sauces available for $1.00 each

10 Smoked Wings

$15.99

Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with two dipping sauces of your choice. Extra sauce available for $1.00 each

Garlic Breadsticks

$9.99

Served with your choice of house-made garlic butter, red sauce, or queso blanco. Extra sauces available for $1.00 each

Bruschetta

$10.99

Toasted French bread, house-made bruschetta mix, sprinkled with feta and parmesan cheese, then finished with balsamic glaze

Garlic Cheesesticks

$13.99

Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with our red sauce or your sauce of choice. Extra sauces available for $1.00 each

Parlour Nachos

$13.99

Queso blanco, black bean corn salsa, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos topped with sriracha bourbon sauce

Pepperoni Bombs

$10.99

Four crispy dough balls filled with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of red sauce. Extra sauce available for $1.00 each

Salad

Add chicken to any salad for 1.99 Additional dressing available for 1.00

Peppercorn Ranch

$9.99

Romaine, chopped applewood bacon, sliced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and our house-made ranch dressing

1/2 Peppercorn Ranch

$5.99

Romaine, chopped applewood bacon, sliced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and our house-made ranch dressing

Caesar

$8.99

Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons

1/2 Caesar

$5.49

Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons

Southwest

$9.99

Southwest chicken, romaine, red onion, tomato, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips, buffalo ranch dressing

1/2 Southwest

$5.99

Southwest chicken, romaine, red onion, tomato, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips, buffalo ranch dressing

Caprese

$8.99

Fresh Mozarella, sliced roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves topped with a pinch of salt and cracked black pepper, then finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze

10" Pizza

10” Build Your Own

$10.99

Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings

10” BYO Half & Half

$10.99

10” Speciality Half & Half

10” Specialty/BYO Half & Half

$5.50

10” Alfredo

$15.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded parmesan, minced garlic, bacon, diced tomatoes, chicken, spinach

10” Artichoke Pesto

$15.99

Red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, pesto

10” BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce

10” Big Four Meat

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

10” Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle

10” Caprese

$13.99

Olive oil, minced garlic, basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle

10” Cheese

$10.99

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese

10” Deluxe

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, sausage, banana peppers

10” Hawaiian

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, red onions, pineapple, bacon

10” Hot Brown

$12.00

10” Margherita

$13.99

Red sauce, sliced roma tomoatoes, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil topped with a pinch of kosher salt

10” Meatball

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, italian meatballs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese

10” The DR.

$15.99

Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red onions, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, tomato, ranch drizzle

10” Veggie

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers

14" Pizza

14” Build Your Own

$13.99

Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings

14" BYO Half & Half

$13.99

14” Speciality Half & Half

14” Specialty/BYO Half & Half

$7.00

14” Alfredo

$23.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded parmesan, minced garlic, bacon, diced tomatoes, chicken, spinach

14” Artichoke Pesto

$23.99

Red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, pesto

14” BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce

14” Big Four Meat

$23.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

14” Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle

14” Caprese

$19.99

Olive oil, minced garlic, basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle

14” Cheese

$13.99

14” Deluxe

$23.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, sausage, banana peppers

14” Hawaiian

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, red onions, pineapple, bacon

14” Hot Brown

$23.99

14” Margherita

$19.99

Red sauce, sliced roma tomoatoes, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil topped with a pinch of kosher salt

14” Meatball

$23.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, italian meatballs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese

14” The DR

$23.99

Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red onions, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, tomato, ranch drizzle

14” Veggie

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$12.99

Penne pasta topped with chicken, alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese served with garlic bread

Meatball Marinara Pasta

$12.99

Penne pasta topped with our house-made red sauce, meatballs, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil. Served with garlic bread

Grandma’s Lasagna

$13.99

Layers of fresh pasta, red sauce, meatballs, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese served with garlic bread

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Chicken, bacon, green peppers, red onion, jalapenos, mozzarella and ranch drizzle

Meatball Sandwich

$10.99

Meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil

BYO Sandwich

$9.99

Choice of three of our pizza toppings and mozzarella or cheddar cheese

Calzone

Our hand tossed dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and your choice of three toppings. Red sauce served on the side

Calzone

$9.99

Sauces/Dressing/Sides

Side Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Queso

$1.00

Side Alfredo

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Sriracha Bourbon

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Tropical Habanero

$1.00

Side Sweet BBQ

$1.00

Side Balsamic Vin

$1.00Out of stock

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Artichoke Hearts

$1.99

Bacon

$1.99

Banana Pepper

$1.99

BBQ Chicken

$1.99

Black Olive

$1.99

Buffalo Chicken

$1.99

Chicken

$1.99

Crumbled Feta

$1.99

Extra Bread

$1.50

Extra Shredded Mozzarella

$1.99

Fresh Basil

$1.99

Fresh Mozzarella

$1.99

Garlic

$1.99

Green Pepper

$1.99

Ham

$1.99

Italian Sausage

$1.99

Jalapeno

$1.99

Meatball

$1.99

Pepperoni

$1.99

Pesto

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.99

Red Onion

$1.99

Shredded Cheddar

$1.99

Shredded Parmesan

$1.99

Side Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Side Olive Oil

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side Southwest

$1.00

Sliced Mushroom

$1.99

Sliced Tomato

$1.99

Spinach

$1.00

Sea Salt Chips

$1.99

Tortilla Chips

$1.99

2 Liters

Mt Dew

$4.50

Pepsi

$4.50

Diet Pepsi

$4.50

Dr Pepper

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

223-225 State Street, New Albany, IN 47150

Directions

Parlour New Albany image

