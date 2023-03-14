Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parlour on Frankfort

66 Reviews

$

2636 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Garlic Breadsticks
10” Meatball
Caprese

FOOD

Starters

6 Smoked Wings

$9.99

Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with two dipping sauces of your choice. Extra dipping sauces available for $1.00 each

10 Smoked Wings

$15.99

Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with two dipping sauces of your choice. Extra sauce available for $1.00 each

Garlic Breadsticks

$9.99

Served with your choice of house-made garlic butter, red sauce, or queso blanco. Extra sauces available for $1.00 each

Bruschetta

$10.99

Toasted French bread, house-made bruschetta mix, sprinkled with feta and parmesan cheese, then finished with balsamic glaze

Garlic Cheesesticks

$13.99

Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with our red sauce or your sauce of choice. Extra sauces available for $1.00 each

Parlour Nachos

$13.99

Queso blanco, black bean corn salsa, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos topped with sriracha bourbon sauce

Pepperoni Bombs

$10.99

Four crispy dough balls filled with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of red sauce. Extra sauce available for $1.00 each

Caprese

$8.99

Fresh Mozarella, sliced roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves topped with a pinch of salt and cracked black pepper, then finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Salad

Add chicken to any salad for 1.99 Additional dressing available for 1.00

Peppercorn Ranch

$9.99

Romaine, chopped applewood bacon, sliced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and our house-made ranch dressing

1/2 Peppercorn Ranch

$5.99

Romaine, chopped applewood bacon, sliced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and our house-made ranch dressing

Caesar

$8.99

Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons

1/2 Caesar

$5.49

Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons

Southwest

$9.99

Southwest chicken, romaine, red onion, tomato, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips, buffalo ranch dressing

1/2 Southwest

$5.99

Southwest chicken, romaine, red onion, tomato, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips, buffalo ranch dressing

10" Pizza

10” BYO

$10.99

10” BYO Half & Half

$10.99

10” Speciality Half & Half

10” Specialty/BYO Half & Half

$7.15

10” Cheese

$10.99

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese

10” Pepperoni

$12.98

10” Alfredo

$15.99

10" Artichoke Pesto

$15.99

10” BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce

10” Big Four Meat

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

10” Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle

10” Caprese

$13.99

Olive oil, minced garlic, basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle

10” Deluxe

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, sausage, banana peppers

10” Hawaiian

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, red onions, pineapple, bacon

10” Hot Brown

$15.99

10” Hot Honey Pepperoni

$13.99

10” Margherita

$13.99

Red sauce, sliced roma tomoatoes, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil topped with a pinch of kosher salt

10” Meatball

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, italian meatballs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese

10” The Boss

$15.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, and Provolone Cheese. Very Spicy!

10” The DR.

$15.99

Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red onions, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, tomato, ranch drizzle

10” Veggie

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers

14" Pizza

14” Build Your Own

$13.99

Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings

14" BYO Half & Half

$13.99

14” Speciality Half & Half

14” Specialty/BYO Half & Half

$7.00

14” Cheese

$13.99

14” Pepperoni

$16.98

14” Alfredo

$23.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded parmesan, minced garlic, bacon, diced tomatoes, chicken, spinach

14” Artichoke Pesto

$23.99

Red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, pesto

14” BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce

14” Big Four Meat

$23.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

14” Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle

14” Caprese

$19.99

Olive oil, minced garlic, basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle

14” Deluxe

$23.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, sausage, banana peppers

14” Hawaiian

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, red onions, pineapple, bacon

14” Hot Brown

$23.99

14” Hot Honey Pepperoni

$19.99

14” Margherita

$19.99

Red sauce, sliced roma tomoatoes, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil topped with a pinch of kosher salt

14” Meatball

$23.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, italian meatballs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese

14” The Boss

$23.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, and Provolone Cheese. Very Spicy!

14” The DR

$23.99

Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red onions, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, tomato, ranch drizzle

14” Veggie

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers

Grinders

All Grinders Served with Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips

Half Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$9.99

All white meat chicken, red onion, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Whole Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$17.99

All white meat chicken, red onion, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Half Caprese Grinder

$8.99

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced Roma tomato, and balsamic glaze

Whole Caprese Grinder

Whole Caprese Grinder

$15.99

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced Roma tomato, and balsamic glaze

Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$9.99

All white meat chicken, bacon, green pepper, red onion, jalapeño, and mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of our house-made ranch

Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$17.99

All white meat chicken, bacon, green pepper, red onion, jalapeño, and mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of our house-made ranch

Half Hot Brown Grinder

$9.99

House-made mornay, roasted turkey breast, bacon, sliced Roma tomato, and provolone cheese

Whole Hot Brown Grinder

Whole Hot Brown Grinder

$17.99

House-made mornay, roasted turkey breast, bacon, sliced Roma tomato, and provolone cheese

Half Hot Honey Turkey Grinder

$9.99

Half-pound roasted turkey breast, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey

Whole Hot Honey Turkey Grinder

Whole Hot Honey Turkey Grinder

$17.99

Half-pound roasted turkey breast, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey

Half Meatball Grinder

$9.99

Meatball, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and fresh basil

Whole Meatball Grinder

Whole Meatball Grinder

$17.99

Meatball, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and fresh basil

Half Spinach Artichoke Grinder

$8.99

Artichoke heart, spinach, tomato, red onion, parmesan, mozzarella, and pesto aioli spread

Whole Spinach Artichoke Grinder

Whole Spinach Artichoke Grinder

$15.99

Artichoke heart, spinach, tomato, red onion, parmesan, mozzarella, and pesto aioli spread

Half Sriracha BBQ Chicken Grinder

$9.99

All white meat chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapeño, and mozzarella cheese, finished with a drizzle of sriracha bourbon bbq sauce

Whole Sriracha BBQ Chicken Grinder

$17.99

All white meat chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapeño, and mozzarella cheese, finished with a drizzle of sriracha bourbon bbq sauce

Half The Boss Grinder

$9.99

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses. Very Spicy!

Whole The Boss Grinder

Whole The Boss Grinder

$17.99

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses. Very Spicy!

Half Veggie Grinder

$8.99

Fresh mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive, sliced roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, and lemon garlic aioli

Whole Veggie Grinder

Whole Veggie Grinder

$15.99

Fresh mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive, sliced roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, and lemon garlic aioli

Calzone

Our hand tossed dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and your choice of three toppings. Red sauce served on the side

Calzone

$10.99

Keto

Keto Bake

$13.99

Sauces/Dressing/Sides

Side Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Queso

$1.00

Side Alfredo

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Sriracha Bourbon

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Tropical Habanero

$1.00

Side Sweet BBQ

$1.00

Side Balsamic Vin

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Artichoke Hearts

$1.99

Bacon

$1.99

Banana Pepper

$1.99

BBQ Chicken

$1.99

Black Olive

$1.99

Buffalo Chicken

$1.99

Chicken

$1.99

Crumbled Feta

$1.99

Extra Bread

$1.50

Extra Shredded Mozzarella

$1.99

Fresh Basil

$1.99

Fresh Mozzarella

$1.99

Garlic

$1.99

Green Pepper

$1.99

Ham

$1.99

Italian Sausage

$1.99

Jalapeno

$1.99

Meatball

$1.99

Pepperoni

$1.99

Pesto

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.99

Red Onion

$1.99

Shredded Cheddar

$1.99

Shredded Parmesan

$1.99

Side Aioli - Pesto

$1.00

Side Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Side Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$1.00

Side Olive Oil

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side Southwest

$1.00

Sliced Mushroom

$1.99

Sliced Tomato

$1.99

Spinach

$1.00

Sea Salt Chips

$1.99

Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Side Hot Honey

$1.00

BEVERAGES

Sodas And Red Bull

Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.59

Mist Twist

$2.59

Big Red

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$2.59

Tonic

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweetened Tea

$2.59

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull Regular

$3.50

Red Bull SF

$3.50

Water

BAR

DRAFT

1. West 6th IPA

$7.00

2. Cougar Bait

$6.00

3. Miller High Life

$2.50

4. Blue Martian

$8.00

6. Dock Of The Bay

$7.00

7. KY Bourbon Barrel Ale

$8.00

8. Miewild Peanut Butter

$7.00

9. Blizzy Blast

$6.00

10. Gravely Mambo

$6.00

11. Wokstar

$7.00

12. Fire And Brimstone

$7.00

13. Night Train

$7.00

14. Fretboard Peso

$6.00

15. Triple Jam

$7.00

16. Liftoff IPA

$7.00

17. Apocolypse Collab

$7.00

18. Passion Fruit Cider

$7.00

19. Hazelnut Stout

$7.00

20. Holo Holo Sour

$7.00

21. Milewide Linchpin IPA

$7.00

22. Modelo

$7.00

23. Smithwicks

$7.00

24. Antelope

$6.00

25. Abita Strawberry

$7.00

26. Crumb Cake

$7.00

27. Lemon Sherbert Sour

$7.00

28. Hiwire Milk Stout

$7.00

29. Monnick IPA

$7.00

30. Brabble Blonde

$7.00

31. Cloud Harvest IPA

$7.00

32. 312 Lemonade Shandy

$6.00

33. Chocolate Raspberry Cider

$6.00

34. Budweiser

$5.00

35. Coors Light

$5.00

36. Mich Ultra

$5.00

37. Bud Light

$5.00

38. Blue Moon

$6.00

39. Miller Lite

$5.00

40. Guiness

$6.50

LIQUOR

1792 Single Barrel

$12.00

1792 Small Batch

$9.00

Ange's Envy Rye

$17.00

Angels's Envy

$12.00

Baker's

$12.00

Bardstown Fusion Series

$14.50

Basil Hayden's

$11.00

Basil Hayden's 10yr

$14.00

Basil Hayden's Smoked

$11.00

Blade & Bow

$13.00

Blanton's

$17.50

Booker's

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit 10yr

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$12.00

Evan Williams (well)

$4.00

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$9.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00

Green River

$10.00

Heaven Hill Green

$8.00

Henry McKenna 10yr

$11.00

Isaac Bowman Small Batch

$18.00

IW Harper

$7.00

Jefferson's Grand Selection

$12.00

Jefferson's Ocean Reserve

$14.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Johnny Drum 101

$10.00

Knob Creek Small Batch 100p

$8.00

Larceny

$7.00

Left Bank

$15.00

Legent

$6.00

Maker's 101

$7.50

Maker's 46

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Milam & Green

$16.00

Monk's Road

$13.00

Noah's Mill

$12.00

Old Bardstown

$6.00

Old Ezra

$18.00

Old Forester 100p

$7.00

Old Forester 1897

$14.00

Old Forester 1920

$16.00

Old Forester 86p

$6.00

Old Forester Rye

$7.00

Old Forrester 1870

$13.00

Old Forrester 1910

$15.00

Old Forrester Birthday

$50.00

OZ Tyler

$8.75

Peerless Rye

$22.00

Peerless Smallbatch

$15.00

Rabbit Hole Cave Hill Rye

$17.00

Restoration Rye

$13.75

Rock Hill Farms

$20.00

Russel's Reserve 10yr

$9.00

Russel's Reserve Single Barrel

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$8.00

Stagg Jr.

$12.00Out of stock

Van Winkle Lot B

$45.00

Weller Special Reserve 7yr

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$7.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$16.00

Wilderness Trail

$14.00

Wilderness Trail Rye

$20.00

Willet Estate Rye

$18.00

Willet Lion Share 8yr

$40.00

Willett Potstill

$19.00

Woodford

$8.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$9.00

Yellowstone

$8.00

Rowans Creek

$12.50

Old Carter

$55.00

Slane Irish

$8.25

Goodwood Honey Ale

$12.25

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

Evan Williams Honey

$5.00

Evan Williams Black

$5.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

New Riff

$12.00

Michters

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Ameretto

$3.00

Aperol

$5.00

Baileys

$6.00

Blue Curaco

$3.00

Butterscotch

$4.00

Campari

$7.00

Grand Gala

$6.00

Jaeger

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Pama

$7.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$4.00

Hendricks Orbium

$9.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Holi

$3.00

Bombay Dry

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Prarie

$7.50Out of stock

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Lime

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Cruzan (well)

$4.00

Kasama

$8.00

Kraken

$7.00

Leblon Cachaca

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Saltwater Woody Grapefruit

$7.00

Salywater Woody Lemon

$7.00

El Jimador Reposado

$7.00

Exotico

$4.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Number Juan Blanco

$10.00

Number Juan Reposado

$10.00

Patron

$9.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$9.50

Tres Gen Reposado

$9.00

Tres Generaciones

$8.00

1800 Coconut

$7.00

Well CR Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$6.00

Chopin

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Lemonade

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Hangar One Kafir

$7.00

Ketel one

$8.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$6.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$6.00

Ketel One Peach Blossom

$6.00

Three Olives Citrus

$7.00

Three Olives Rosé

$7.00

Tito's

$6.00

Wheatley

$4.00

Grey Goose Peach

$7.50

Macallan 12

$10.00

Glenlevit 12

$7.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$8.00

Dewar's

$6.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson IPA

$6.50

Proper 12

$7.00

Screwball

$7.00

Slane

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

RED WINE

Cabernet

$8.00

RM Merlot

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Don Miguel Malbec BTL

$5.00Out of stock

Meomi Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00Out of stock

Robert Mondavi Merlot BTL

$25.00Out of stock

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir BTL

$25.00Out of stock

Robert Mondavi Cab BTL

$25.00Out of stock

Sirah

$7.00Out of stock

WHITE WINE

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Wyclef Brut

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Benvolio Pinot Grigio BTL

$22.00Out of stock

Chateau St. Michelle BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Sonoma Cutrer BTL

$32.00Out of stock

13 Celsius Sauv Blanc BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Schmitt Sohne Reisling BTL

$7.00Out of stock

BEER PITCHERS

Blue Moon

$20.00

Bud Light

$20.00

Budweiser

$20.00

Coors Light

$20.00

Mich Ultra

$20.00

Miller Lite

$20.00

Modelo

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2636 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206

Directions

Gallery
Parlour on Frankfort image
Parlour on Frankfort image

Similar restaurants in your area

Volare Italian Restaurant - 2300 Frankfort Ave Louisville, KY 40206
orange starNo Reviews
2300 Frankfort AveLouisville, KY 40206 Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
DiFabio's Casapela
orange starNo Reviews
2311 Frankfort Avenue Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - Clifton
orange star3.7 • 47
2331 Brownsboro Rd Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Hub Louisville
orange starNo Reviews
2235 Frankfort Ave Saint Matthews, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Comfy Cow- Frankfort Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2221 Frankfort Ave Saint Matthews, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Caffe Classico
orange starNo Reviews
2144 Frankfort Ave Saint Matthews, KY 40206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Fork & Barrel
orange star4.0 • 252
1722 Frankfort Avenue Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville