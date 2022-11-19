Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian
Pizza

Parlour Parlour

734 Reviews

$$

357 19th street

Oakland, CA 94612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

357 19th street, Oakland, CA 94612

Directions

Gallery
Parlour image
Parlour image
Parlour image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hatch - Oakland
orange star4.0 • 177
402 15th Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Tribune
orange starNo Reviews
401 13th Steet Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Mockingbird
orange starNo Reviews
416 13th St Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - Oakland
orange starNo Reviews
499 9th St Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
The Star on Grand - 3425 Grand Avenue
orange star4.7 • 11,951
3425 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
SISTER - Oakland
orange star4.5 • 692
3308 Grand Ave Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
orange star4.6 • 14,734
5801 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
The Star on Grand - 3425 Grand Avenue
orange star4.7 • 11,951
3425 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Brenda's Oakland
orange star4.7 • 11,754
4045 Broadway Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
orange star4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurantnext
Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland
orange star4.4 • 7,738
1915 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 5,863
3917 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
San Leandro
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston