Parma Pizzeria Napoletana imageView gallery
Pizza

Parma Pizzeria Napoletana

2,874 Reviews

$$

796 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Regional Pizza from Scratch

Website

Location

796 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Directions

Gallery
Parma Pizzeria Napoletana image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tony's Pizza Bros - 31 N Lewis Rd
orange starNo Reviews
31 N Lewis Rd Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
The Natural Cafe - Simi Valley
orange starNo Reviews
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G SIMI VALLEY, CA 93063
View restaurantnext
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas Courtyard - 23663 Calabasas Rd - Calabasas Ca 91302 - 818-591-2211
orange star4.5 • 2,922
23663 Calabasas road Calabasas, CA 91302
View restaurantnext
Endless Color - Topanga
orange starNo Reviews
123 S Topanga Canyon Blvd Topanga, CA 90290
View restaurantnext
Greco's New York Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 1,053
19325 Ventura Blvd Tarzana, CA 91356
View restaurantnext
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar - Pacific Palisades
orange starNo Reviews
538 Palisades Dr. Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Thousand Oaks

Jamba - 000025 - Thousand Oaks
orange star4.8 • 1,435
33 N. Moorpark Rd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - Westlake
orange star4.0 • 967
30750 Russell Ranch Rd Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
SunLife Organics - Thousand Oaks
orange star4.2 • 299
2200 E Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Thousand Oaks
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Malibu
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston