Parma Tavern
887 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
We offer an eclectic mix of Italian-inspired tavern dishes featuring stone oven pizzas cooked in our 600 degree brick oven, fresh pasta with made from scratch sauces, house grind burgers featuring our famous Krispy Kreme burger, and small plates that are perfect for sharing.
Location
3350 Buford Dr, Bldg B Suite 200, Buford, GA 30519
