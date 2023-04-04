Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Parma Tavern

887 Reviews

$$

3350 Buford Dr

Bldg B Suite 200

Buford, GA 30519

Popular Items

8" Build Your Own
14" Build Your Own
Parmesan Crusted Chicken


April Specials

Pulled Chicken Taquitos

$12.00

monterey, salsa verde, sour cream

Wedge Salad

$8.00

iceberg, blue cheese crumbles, applewood-smooked bacon, green onion, fresh roma tomato, blue cheese dressing

Salmon Alfresco Pasta

$20.00

pan-seared chilean salmon, fettucine, checca, lemon beurre-blanc sauce

8" The Abe Froman Pizza

$12.00

Italian sausage, spicy sausage, roasted red & yellow peppers, caramelized onions, provolone, roasted garlic tomato sauce.

14" The Abe Froman Pizza

$24.00

Italian sausage, spicy sausage, roasted red & yellow peppers, caramelized onions, provolone, roasted garlic tomato sauce.

8" Firebird Pizza

$12.00

red sauce, pizza cheese, cherry pepper relish, fresh mozzarella, chicken sausage, red onion, fresh oregano

14" Firebird Pizza

$24.00

red sauce, pizza cheese, cherry pepper relish, fresh mozzarella, chicken sausage, red onion, fresh oregano

March Specials

Reuben Springs Rolls

Reuben Springs Rolls

$12.00

corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, irish aioli

Paddy Melt

Paddy Melt

$15.00

fresh black angus, irish cheddar, caramelized onions, toasted marble rye, parma spicy dill pickles, irish aioli

Guinness Battered Fish & Chips

$16.00

cod fillet battered in guinness irish stout, french fries, tartar

8" Blarney Stone Pizza

8" Blarney Stone Pizza

$12.00

corned beef, chef's kraut, potato, gruyere, pizza cheese, 1000 island dressing, green onions, caraway crust

14" Blarney Stone Pizza

14" Blarney Stone Pizza

$24.00

corned beef, chef's kraut, potato, gruyere, pizza cheese, 1000 island dressing, green onions, caraway crust

8" Everyday I'm Brusselin' Pizza

8" Everyday I'm Brusselin' Pizza

$12.00

herb oil, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted chicken, pizza cheese, candied bacon, balsamic drizzle, shaved asiago

14" Everyday I'm Brusselin'' Pizza

14" Everyday I'm Brusselin'' Pizza

$24.00

herb oil, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted chicken, pizza cheese, candied bacon, balsamic drizzle, shaved asiago

Small Plates

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.00

fried dough, garlic butter, parmesan, parsley, pomodoro

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.00

sea salt, parmesan, parsley, truffle aioli

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

hand-cut mozzarella, parmesan, parsley, housemade pomodoro dipping sauce

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

candied bacon, asiago, balsamic glaze

Eggplant Chips

Eggplant Chips

$8.00

parmesan panko crusted eggplant, parmesan, parsley, chipotle sun-dried tomato aioli

Spinach & Artichoke Fondue

Spinach & Artichoke Fondue

$9.00

spinach, artichoke, gruyere, checca, tortilla chips

Wings

Wings

$12.00

buffalo vinaigrette, blue cheese dressing, celery

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

pomodoro sauce, pesto aioli

Salads

Mista

Mista

$7.00

mesclun, mozzarella, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette

Southern Caesar

Southern Caesar

$7.00

romaine, radicchio, southern caesar dressing, cornbread croutons, parmesan

Chicken Gorgonzola

Chicken Gorgonzola

$10.00

mixed greens, roasted chicken, gorgonzola, bacon, kalamata olives, tomato, scallions, roasted garlic vinaigrette

Chopped

Chopped

$14.00

mixed greens, roasted chicken, salami, mozzarella, parmesan, scallions, boiled egg, green olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, tomato, red wine vinaigrette

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$2.50

romaine, radicchio, southern caesar dressing, cornbread croutons, parmesan

Side Mista

Side Mista

$2.50

mesclun, mozzarella, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette

Tacos

Fried Buffalo Tacos

Fried Buffalo Tacos

$10.00

buffalo vinaigrette, chicken, gorgonzola, mesclun, garlic aioli [2 per order]

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

thai chili shrimp, romaine, pico de gallo [2 per order]

Sandwiches & Burgers

Meatball

Meatball

$8.00

house grind, mozarella, pomodoro, parmesan, french roll

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

herb breadcrumbs, pomodoro, mozzarella, pesto, parmesan, french roll

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$12.00

prosciutto, bacon, provolone, tomato, mesclun, pesto aioli, sourdough

French Dip

French Dip

$13.00

roast beef, caramelized onions, gruyere, truffle aioli, french roll

Crispy Eggplant

Crispy Eggplant

$11.00

roasted peppers, goat cheese, spinach, tomato, cherry pepper relish, garlic aioli

Buford Burger

Buford Burger

$12.00

fresh black angus, american, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Maytag Burger

Maytag Burger

$14.00

fresh black angus, gruyere, gorgonzola, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun

Krispy Kreme Burger

Krispy Kreme Burger

$15.00

fresh black angus, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, american, bbq sauce, krispy kreme donuts

Plates

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$9.00

classic tomato sauce, basil

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

cream sauce, butter, white wine, parmesan, asiago, provolone, garlic

Penne Bosco

Penne Bosco

$13.00

roasted chicken, mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, garlic, scallions, basil, marsala, chicken stock, parmesan, cream

Classic Lasagna

Classic Lasagna

$12.00

triple-layered pasta, beef, italian sausage, ricotta, blended cheese, pomodoro

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

herb breadcrumbs, pomodoro, mozzarella, side of spaghettini pomodoro

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$15.00

grilled chicken, garlic panko breadcrumbs, side of penne alfredo

Tequila Lime Chicken Pasta

$18.00

pan-seared chicken breast, red onion, spinach, peppers, red chili flakes, parmesan, fettuccini,, tequila lime cream sauce

8" Pizzas

8" Donna Rosa

8" Donna Rosa

$8.00

checca, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano, olive oil, garlic

8" Margherita

8" Margherita

$9.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, oregano, olive oil, thyme

8" Meatatarian

8" Meatatarian

$10.00

pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, tomato sauce, oregano

8" Some Like It Hot

8" Some Like It Hot

$10.00

capicola, spicy sausage, roasted yellow pepper, red onion, tomato sauce, cherry pepper, chili oil

8" Buford Drive

8" Buford Drive

$10.00

chicken sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion, roasted red pepper, roasted cremini mushrooms, rosetti sauce, dash of basil pesto

8" The Winter Buffalo

$10.00

buttermilk ranch base, crispy chicken, bacon, pizza cheese, gouda, buffalo sauce drizzle, green onions

8" BBQ Chicken

8" BBQ Chicken

$10.00

sweet bbq sauce, roasted chicken, smoked gouda, parmesan, red onion, cilantro

8" Eat Your Veggies

8" Eat Your Veggies

$10.00

garlic oil, pesto, spinach, cremini mushrooms, eggplant, sun-dried tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, pizza cheese

8" Magic Mushroom

8" Magic Mushroom

$10.00

garlic oil, ricotta-mascarpone, cremini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, red onion, fresh mozzarella

8" Build Your Own

8" Build Your Own

$7.00

tomato sauce (red), ricotta-mascarpone (white), pesto or rosetti (pink) with pizza cheese

14" Pizzas

14" Donna Rosa

14" Donna Rosa

$15.00

checca, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano, olive oil, garlic

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, oregano, olive oil, thyme

14" Meatatarian

14" Meatatarian

$19.00

pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, tomato sauce, oregano

14" Some Like It Hot

14" Some Like It Hot

$19.00

capicola, spicy sausage, roasted yellow pepper, red onion, tomato sauce, cherry pepper, chili oil

14" Buford Drive

14" Buford Drive

$19.00

chicken sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion, roasted red pepper, roasted cremini mushrooms, rosetti sauce, dash of basil pesto

14" The Winter Buffalo

$19.00

buttermilk ranch base, crispy chicken, bacon, pizza cheese, gouda, green onion, buffalo sauce drizzle

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.00

sweet bbq sauce, roasted chicken, smoked gouda, parmesan, red onion, cilantro

14" Eat Your Veggies

14" Eat Your Veggies

$19.00

garlic oil, pesto, spinach, cremini mushrooms, eggplant, sun-dried tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, pizza cheese

14" Magic Mushroom

14" Magic Mushroom

$19.00

garlic oil, ricotta-mascarpone, cremini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, red onion, fresh mozzarella

14" Build Your Own

14" Build Your Own

$12.00

tomato sauce (red), ricotta-mascarpone (white), pesto or rosetti (pink) with pizza cheese

Desserts

Aimee's Oreo Cheesecake

Aimee's Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

chocolate crust, oreo cookie cheesecake, chocolate ganache

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

graham cracker crust, chocolate, whipped cream, peanut butter cups

Mini Cannoli (2)

Mini Cannoli (2)

$3.00

crispy cannoli shells, cream filling, chocolate chips

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.00

tomato sauce, pizza cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

served with a side of french fries

Kids Pasta Alfredo

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$4.00

cavatappi pasta with alfredo

Kids Pasta Butter

Kids Pasta Butter

$4.00

cavatappi pasta with butter

Kids Pasta Pomodoro

Kids Pasta Pomodoro

$4.00

cavatappi pasta with pomodoro

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$4.50

tomato sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni

Extras

Side Items

• Bread • Fries • Meatballs • Proteins

Sauces

Aiolis • Condiments • Dressings • Sauces

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We offer an eclectic mix of Italian-inspired tavern dishes featuring stone oven pizzas cooked in our 600 degree brick oven, fresh pasta with made from scratch sauces, house grind burgers featuring our famous Krispy Kreme burger, and small plates that are perfect for sharing.

Website

Location

3350 Buford Dr, Bldg B Suite 200, Buford, GA 30519

Directions

