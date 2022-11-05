Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parma Cucina Italiana

review star

No reviews yet

3850 Fifth Ave

San Diego, CA 92103

Popular Items

Lasagna
Tiramisu
Pollo alla Parma

Antipasti

Burrata Fiore di Parma

Burrata Fiore di Parma

$16.95

Burrata cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula with a Balsamic glaze

Caprese di Burrata

Caprese di Burrata

$14.95

Burrata cheese, tomatoes, basil and extra virgin olive oil

Carpaccio di Salmone

$16.95

Thin slices of Norwegian smoked salmon, with arugula and extra virgin olive oil and lemon vinaigrette

Insalata della Casa

$9.95

mix greens, carrots and tomatoes in extra virgin olive oil and balsamic dressing (good to share)

Polenta Salsiccia

$13.95

corn-meal polenta served with sausage ragu'

Tagliata di Polpo

$16.95

Thin slices very tender octopus over arugula salad, and cherry tomatoes extra virgin olive oil and lemon vinaigrette

Salumi e Formaggi

Salumi e Formaggi

$20.95

mixed cured meats and cheese. Prosciutto from Parma, Salame and Mortadella with Italian Brie, Provolone and chunks of Parmigiano cheese

Zuppa del Giorno

$8.50

soup of the day

Primi Piatti

Fagottini al Tartufo

Fagottini al Tartufo

$24.95

candy-shaped pasta filled with ricotta in truffle and porcini mushroom sauce

Gnocchi 4 Formaggi

Gnocchi 4 Formaggi

$22.95

potato dumpling with 4 cheeses in a cream sauce

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$22.95

potato dumpling with gorgonzola cream sauce

Gnocchi Pasticciati

$22.95

potato dumplings with meat sauce

Lasagna

Lasagna

$23.95

traditional lasagna with béchamel and homemade meat sauce

Linguine Pesto No Shrimp

$18.95

linguine with Parma basil pesto sauce

Linguine Pesto e Gamberi

Linguine Pesto e Gamberi

$22.95

linguine with Parma basil pesto sauce and scampi shrimp

Linguine Vongole

Linguine Vongole

$22.95

linguine pasta with clams with white wine garlic chopped tomato sauce

Linguine Frutti Mare

Linguine Frutti Mare

$26.95

linguine pasta with clams, mussels, shrimp, octopus, in a white wine sauce

Pappardelle Brasato

Pappardelle Brasato

$25.95

pappardelle past in a braised beef, porcini mushroom, and red wine sauce

Pasta primivera

$19.95

pasta with vegetables and marinara sauce

Penne Arrabbiata

$17.95

penne pasta with homemade tomato spicy sauce

Penne Prosciutto Piselli

$19.95

penne pasta with prosciutto, peas, and cream sauce

Penne al Salmone

Penne al Salmone

$19.95

penne pasta with smoked salmon Italian parsley and cream sauce

Penne alla Salsiccia

$19.95

penne pasta with homemade pork salsiccia ragù sauce

Pomodoro Linguine

$17.95

linguine with homemade marinara sauce topped with basil

Ravioli in Rosa

$21.95

spinach and ricotta ravioli in a pink tomato sauce

Tagliatelle Scampi alla Diavola

$22.95

egg noodle pasta with shrimp and spicy tomato sauce

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$20.95

egg noodle pasta with homemade meat ragù

Tortellini Panna e Prosciutto

$22.95

veal and pork tortellini with prosciutto in a white cream sauce

Secondi Piatti

Brasato con Polenta

$27.95

beef braised in hearty red wine sauce served with cornmeal polenta

Branzino alla Mediterranea

$27.95

filet cooked mediterranean style in a olive, tomato, capers, white wine sauce

Pollo Capperi

$23.95

Lightly breaded chicken in a white wine, capers and lemon sauce

Pollo alla Parma

Pollo alla Parma

$23.95

Parmigiana style chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese, bail, garlic tomato sauce

Pollo Porcini

Pollo Porcini

$23.95

Chicken breast lightly breaded sauté with white wine and porcini mushrooms sauce

Polpette Sugo

$20.95

meatballs and tomato based pink sauce

Contorni

Puré di Patate

$6.95

mashed potatoes

Side Polpette

$11.95

3 homemade meatballs in a tomato sauce

Small salad

$6.95

miced greens with tomato and carrots

side marinara

$3.00

side of tomato sauce

side butter pasta

$6.00

side of pasta with butter sauce

side pasta marinara

$6.00

side of pasta with tomato sauce

side alfredo

$3.00

side of cream sauce

side ragu

$3.00

side of meat sauce

side pollo

$10.00

side of chicken

Dolce

Cannoli Siciliani

Cannoli Siciliani

$9.95

crispy shell filled with creamy ricotta cheese and chocolate chip, garnish with candied fruit

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.95

creamy mascarpone cheese, Italian soft cookies dipped in espresso coffee and sprinkled with cocoa powder

Profiteroles alla Nutella

Profiteroles alla Nutella

$9.95

mascarpone cream filled puffs covered in a smooth Nutella and chocolate cream sauce

Torta della Nonna

Torta della Nonna

$8.95

Shortcrust pastry cake filled with Italian creamy lemon custard topped with pine nuts

Gelato

$7.95

Homemade authentic gelato

Sorbetto al Limone

$7.95

Fresh and light Italian lemon sorbet

Tartufo

$7.95

a blend of homemade chocolate and hazelnut gelato with chocolate heart

Need Utensils?

Plastic Utensils

Soft Drinks

Acqua panna

$5.00

bottled tuscan spring water

Acqua San Pellegrino

$5.00

sparkling water

Aranciata

$3.95

sparkling orange drink

Coca Cola

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Limonata

$3.95

sparkling lemon drink

Sprite

$3.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Friendly staff serving authentic Italian food in the heart of the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego

Website

Location

3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

