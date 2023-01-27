Parmesans Pizzeria

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

16" X-Large Cheese
14" Large Cheese
12" Medium Cheese

Create Your Own Pizza

8" Small Cheese

$7.49

12" Medium Cheese

$10.99

14" Large Cheese

$14.99

16" X-Large Cheese

$16.99

gluten

$13.99

Bella Margeurite

Sm. Bella Margeurite

$8.49

Med. Bella Margeurite

$12.39

Lg. Bella Margeurite

$14.59

X-Lg. Bella Margeurite

$17.90

Buffalo Chicken

Sm. Buffalo Chicken

$10.49

Med. Buffalo Chicken

$14.39

Lg. Buffalo Chicken

$16.59

X-Lg. Buffalo Chicken

$19.90

Chicken Alfredo

Sm. Chicken Alfredo

$10.49

Med. Chicken Alfredo

$14.39

Lg. Chicken Alfredo

$16.59

X-Lg. Chicken Alfredo

$19.90

Cordon Bleu

Sm Cordon Bleu

$10.49

Med Cordon Bleu

$15.49

Lg Cordon Bleu

$18.79

X-Lg Cordon Bleu

$21.09

Garden

Sm. Garden

$10.09

Med. Garden

$15.69

Lg. Garden

$19.09

X-Lg. Garden

$21.29

Glutten Special

Gluten two top

$16.00

Mediterranean

Sm. Mediterranean

$10.49

Med. Mediterranean

$16.79

Lg. Mediterranean

$19.79

X-Lg. Mediterranean

$21.99

Mexicana

Sm Mexicana

$10.09

Med Mexicana

$15.69

Lg Mexicana

$19.09

X-Lg Mexicana

$21.29

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Sm. Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.09

Med. Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.49

Lg. Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.79

X-Lg. Mushroom Swiss Burger

$19.09

Padre

Sm. Padre

$10.09

Med. Padre

$15.69

Lg. Padre

$19.09

X-Lg. Padre

$21.29

Parmesan's Deluxe

Sm. Parmesan's Deluxe

$11.50

Med. Parmesan's Deluxe

$17.00

Lg. Parmesan's Deluxe

$21.09

X-Lg. Parmesan's Deluxe

$24.69

Peppy Pineapple

Sm Peppy Pineapple

$9.09

Med Peppy Pineapple

$13.49

Lg Peppy Pineapple

$16.79

X-Lg Peppy Pineapple

$19.09

Polynesian

Sm Polynesian

$9.09

Med Polynesian

$13.49

Lg Polynesian

$16.79

X-Lg Polynesian

$19.09

Rodeo

Sm Rodeo

$9.09

Med Rodeo

$13.49

Lg Rodeo

$16.79

X-Lg Rodeo

$19.09

Roma

Sm Roma

$9.79

Med Roma

$14.59

Lg Roma

$17.99

X-Lg Roma

$20.19

Sicilian

Sm Sicilian

$8.49

Med Sicilian

$12.39

Lg Sicilian

$14.59

X-Lg Sicilian

$17.90

Spaghetti Pizza

Med Spaghetti Pizza

$16.99

Lg Spaghetti Pizza

$19.09

X-Lg Spaghetti Pizza

$21.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Sm Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.79

Med Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.59

Lg Spinach Artichoke Dip

$17.99

X-Lg Spinach Artichoke Dip

$20.19

St. Louis Style

Sm St Louis Style

$9.09

Med St Louis Style

$13.49

Lg St Louis Style

$16.79

X-Lg St Louis Style

$19.09

Timmy Special

Timmy

$18.00

Subs

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.00

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.25

Ham and Cheese Sub

$10.00

Hot Italian Sub

$10.50

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Pizza Sub

$9.00

Reuben

$10.50

Smoked Turkey and Swiss

$10.50

Veggie Sub

$10.50

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.00

1/2 Chicken Parmesan Sub

$6.00

1/2 Ham and Cheese Sub

$5.50

1/2 Italian Sub

$5.50

1/2 Meatball Sub

$6.00

1/2 Pizza Sub

$5.00

1/2 Reuben

$5.50

1/2 Smoked Turkey and Swiss

$5.50

1/2 Veggie Sub

$5.50

chips

$1.50

ckn bacon ranch

$11.00

1/2 bacon chicken ranch

$6.00

roast beef sub

$10.00

1/2 roast beef sub

$5.50

Bills BLT

$10.50

1/2 Bills BLT

$5.00

Calzones

Buffalo Calzone

$10.00

Custom Calzone

$10.00

Deluxe Calzone

$12.50

Garden Calzone

$11.00

Grilled Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Hot Italian Calzone

$11.00

Milano Calzone

$11.50

Padre Calzone

$11.50

Parmesan's Calzone

$10.00

Rodeo Calzone

$10.00

Rustica Calzone

$10.00

Pasta

Baked Chicken Parmesan pasta

$11.50

Baked Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.50

Classic Lasagna

$10.50

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$10.50

Child sphag

$6.00

Baked Chicken Parm W/ Alfredo

$12.00

extra alfredo

$1.25

Desserts

Sm. Apple Pizza Pie

$7.50

Med. Apple Pizza Pie

$9.50

Lg. Apple Pizza Pie

$11.50

Sm. Blueberry Pizza Pie

$7.50

Med. Blueberry Pizza Pie

$9.50

Lg. Blueberry Pizza Pie

$11.50

Sm Chocolate Chip Pizza Pie

$7.50

Med Chocolate Chip Pizza Pie

$9.50

Lg Chocolate Chip Pizza Pie

$11.50

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99

Slice of Cheesecake

$4.99

cookies

$2.50Out of stock

canolis

$3.99

Double Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Marshmallows

$0.50Out of stock

Drinks

Sprite

$2.49

Fruit Punch

$2.49

dr. pepper

$2.49

dt. dr. pepper

$2.49

mt.dew

$2.49Out of stock

root beer

$2.49

sierra mist

$2.49

water

2 liter pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

2 ltr dt. pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

2 ltr dr. pepper

$3.00

2 ltr sierra mist

$3.00Out of stock

20oz Coke

$2.49

tea

$2.49

coffee

$1.89

lemonade

$2.49

milk

$2.49

Jarritos

$3.50

20 oz water

$2.49

20 oz Dr pepper

$2.49

2 LTR coke

$3.00

2 LTR Dt coke

$3.00

Dt coke

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

cherry coke

$2.49

Beer

bud bottle

$4.25

bud lt bottle

$4.25

Mango Cart

$5.00

miller lt bottle

$4.25

miller draft

$3.00Out of stock

coors lt bottle

$4.25

dos xx

$4.25Out of stock

corona

$4.25

Goose

$5.00

tank 7

$8.00

miller pitcher

$15.00Out of stock

tank 7 pitcher

$28.00

mich ultra

$4.25

Cold Snap

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

lil helper

$5.00

blue moon pitcher

$18.00

Truly

$3.50

Bud Light Draft

$4.25

Ultra Pitcher

$15.00

Wine

white zin

$4.99

cabernet

$4.99

merlot

$4.99

chard

$4.99

Iced coffee

$4.25Out of stock

Ice

$1.00

Appetizers

Baked Wings 6pc.

$10.50

Baked Wings 12pc.

$15.50

Cup of Soup

$5.50Out of stock

Breadsticks

$7.00

Breadsticks w/ Cheese

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$9.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Toasted Ravioli 6pc.

$7.00

Toasted Ravioli 12pc.

$11.00

Bowl of soup

$7.99

Salads

Caesar salad

$10.00

Fresh Garden

$10.50

Greek

$11.00

House

$10.50

Mandarin Chicken

$11.00

Parmesan's Deluxe

$12.00

Rodeo Chicken

$11.00

1/2 Caesar

$5.50

1/2 Fresh Garden

$5.50

1/2 Greek

$6.00

1/2 House

$5.50

1/2 Mandarin Chicken

$6.00

1/2 Parmesan's Deluxe

$6.50

1/2 Rodeo Chicken

$6.00

ranch

$0.89

blue cheese

$0.89

1000

$0.89

rasp vin

$0.89

honey mustard

$0.89

ceasar

$0.89

french

$0.89

italian

$0.89

chicken

$2.50

extras

garlic butter

$0.89

pizza sauce

$0.89

bread sphag

$0.89

alfredo

$1.25

Ex wing sauce

$0.89

banana pepper

$1.50

meatball extra

$1.50

T-shirts

Baseball T-shirt

$27.99

Beer Mug

$10.00

keychain

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14608 State Highway 13, Kimberling City, MO 65686

Directions

Gallery
Parmesans Pizzeria- image
Parmesans Pizzeria- image

